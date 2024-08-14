Wednesday 14 August 2024

China target glorious gold in Los Angeles after sensational silver in Paris







Less than two hours after nearly masterminding one of the biggest upsets in the history of the sport, China women’s head coach Alyson Annan faced the world’s media in the post-Olympic final press conference.







Paris 2024 Olympics set to leave lasting hockey legacy in France







With over 340,000 fans attending in person and matches broadcasted globally, it is fair to say that the 14 action packed days of Olympic hockey have been a wonderful advert for the sport.







Hockey India retires Sreejesh's No. 16 jersey



The 36-year-old, who played a key role in India’s bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics, will take up the role of the junior national coach





File picture of goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh with the Indian flag after India won the men’s hockey bronze medal match against Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Colombes, France, on August 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI



Hockey India on Wednesday decided to retire the jersey number of goalkeeping stalwart P.R. Sreejesh, who retired after playing a pivotal role in the country's second consecutive Olympic bronze medal at the just-concluded Paris Games.







Sreejesh wants to coach juniors before progressing to senior team





PR Sreejesh gets a grand welcome at the New Delhi airport on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MUKESH AGGARWAL



PR Sreejesh is a big fan of former India head coach Rahul Dravid’s coaching philosophy and would similarly like to mentor the talented juniors with an aim to create a solid feeder system for the national hockey team.







History repeats itself as Fulton’s philosophy is vindicated



For the first time since 1972, the Indian men’s hockey team won consecutive Olympic medals, validating head coach Craig Fulton’s ‘defend to win’ philosophy.



Uthra Ganesan





Bronze medalist Team India poses on the podium during the Men’s Hockey medal ceremony on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. | Photo Credit: Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images



Winning back-to-back Olympic medals is the stuff of dreams in Indian sports. So parched of success and excellence on the biggest stage are we as a nation that while China and the USA battle it out for the top spot in a race for gold medals, we celebrate bronze medals as an achievement. Some bronze medals, however, do feel special.







SA Womens Hockey Coaching Vacancies







We are calling for applications for the position of the SA National Women Outdoor Head Coach, SA National Women Outdoor Assistant Coach, SA National Women Outdoor Video Analyst & SA National Women Outdoor Manager. Each applicant must complete the application form and submit a short CV. A short job description for the position is available. Your Application and CV must be submitted via the following link. https://forms.gle/v2pY15gDw3oPKjnL7 by 23 August 2024. No response from us within 14 days from the cut-off date will imply that you were not successful.







Glasgow mooted to stage 2026 Commonwealth Games





England women celebrate at 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow



The 2026 Commonwealth Games could be back on track after Glasgow was tipped to be the host.

2024 AAU Junior Olympic Games Concludes







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – With the backdrop of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, field hockey at the 2024 Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Junior Olympic Games wrapped up two weeks ago at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C. The tournament, which showcased the talent of top U-16 Girls from across the country, also included the addition of U-16 Boys Hockey5s for the first time.







Will the Padungan pitch be fit for Sukma?



By Aftar Singh





Workers getting the Padungan Stadium hockey pitch ready for Sukma.



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Games (Sukma) men's hockey competition begins on Aug 16, but the Padungan Stadium in Kuching is not ready.



