Yibbi Jansen - a great striker from Netherlands

By Tariq Ali



Yibbi Jansen, the daughter of the legendary Dutch hockey goalkeeper Ronald Jansen (1988-2000) who played 183 international hockey matches and won two gold medals for the men's Netherlands hockey team in 1996 and 2000.



Yibbi Jansen made her debut for the Netherlands senior women's hockey team in the Test series against USA in California, 2018 since then Yibbi Jansn appeared in 82 senior women's hockey international matches and she scored 71 goals.



Yibbi Jansen appeared in the following international events

Event Venue Year Matches Goals

Olympic Games - Paris Olympic Games 2024 8 9

FIH World Cup - Terrassa and amstelveen 2022 6 2

FIH Champions Trophy - Changzhou 2018 6 1

FIH Pro League - 2019, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24 51 45

EuroHockey Championship - Monchengladbach 2023 5 7

Test Match Series - v USA 2018, v IRL 2022, v JPN 2024 6 7

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total 82 71

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yibbi Jansen was the top goal scorer in the women's hockey event in the Paris Olympic Games 2024. She scored 9 goals in the competition



Most goals in an edition in women's hockey in the Olympic Games

11 goals - Maartje Paumen (Netherlands) - Beijing OG 2008

9 goals - Frederique Matla (Netherlands) - Tokyo OG 2020

9 goals - Yibbi Jansen (Netherlands) - Paris OG 2024

8 goals - Beth Ander (United States) - Los Angeles OG 1984

8 goals - Lisanne Lejaune (Netherlands) - Seoul )G 1988

8 goals - Alyson Annan (Australia) - Atlanta OG 1996

8 goals - Jang Eun-Jong (South Korea) - Atlanta OG 1996



Yibbi Jansen was the leading goal scorer in following seasons in FIH Pro League

2023-24 - 19 goals

2022-23 - 14 goals



The Top Goal Scorers in all seasons in the FIH Pro League

2019 - 15 goals - Olivia Merry (New Zealand)

2020-21 - 11 goals - Olivia Merry (New Zealand)

2021-22 - 12 goals - Agustina Gorzelany (Argentina)

2022-23 - 14 goals - Yibbi Jansen (Netherlands)

2023-24 - 19 goals - Yibbi Jansen (Netherlands)



Yibbi Jansen is all time leading goal scorers in the FIH Pro League

45 goals - Yibbi Jansen (Netherlands) in 5 seasons

33 goals - Agustina Gorzelany (Argentina) in 4 seasons

29 goals - Olivia Merry (New Zealand) in 3 seasons