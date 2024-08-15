Thursday 15 August 2024

India legend Sreejesh bids a fond farewell to hockey







An hour or so before the Olympic Games Paris 2024 bronze medal match between India and Spain, one man stood alone on the turf at the Yves-du-Manoir Hockey Stadium.







Hockey India felicitates 'God of Modern Indian Hockey' PR Sreejesh with a grand celebration



PR Sreejesh, in his illustrious career, has made integral contributions to revive the golden era of the sport; as he hangs up his gloves, the hockey fraternity came together in a special celebration to honour the legend in a never-before ceremony hosted by Hockey India







New Delhi: As the legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh announced his retirement from International hockey, Hockey India on Wednesday hosted a grand celebration to honour the icon of the sport, recognising him with the title of 'God of Modern Indian Hockey'.







Epic felicitation for retiring hero PR Shreejesh



K ARUMUGAM







In a path breaking and first-of-its kind act, Hockey India today felicitated 4-time Olympian PR Sreejesh in a grand ceremony to mark his retirement from international hockey.







Sreejesh says goodbye: An emotional farewell for the “God of Modern Indian Hockey”



Wearing his iconic No. 16 jersey in yellow, surrounded by teammates and staff all wearing specially-designed ‘Sreejesh’ jerseys to mark the occasion, the 36-year-old was felicitated by Hockey India on his retirement.



Uthra Ganesan





Paris Olympics bronze medallist P. R. Sreejesh during a felicitation ceremony by Hockey India, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR



Given the predominance of cricket in the Indian sporting firmament, it is not surprising that most icons belong to it. There has been a God of cricket (Sachin Tendulkar) and a Wall (Rahul Dravid). On Wednesday, Indian hockey got its version of the two, rolled into one, as PR Sreejesh formally bid farewell to a 20-year international career.







Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears



Fans who cheered “Sreejesh, Sreejesh” for years will miss the tall, masked guardian in goal.



Y. B. Sarangi





Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR



Put it down to the luck of the Indians. Specifically, the bad luck. Pitted against an aggressive Great Britain in the quarterfinals of the men’s hockey competition at the Paris Olympics, the odds were stacked against Harmanpreet Singh’s men. This was compounded by the red card shown to their key defender and first rusher, Amit Rohidas, in the 17th minute for raising his stick and hitting the face of William Calnan.







Top replacements of PR Srejeesh in the Indian men's hockey team



After the retirement of PR Sreejesh, who could be the probable contenders for the Indian goalkeeping duty?





Goalkeepers Krishan B Pathak and Suraj Karkera, sighting Indian team call-up after the retirement of PR Sreejesh.



The legendary goalkeeper of the Indian national men's hockey team, PR Sreejesh, has announced his retirement from the national team after his heroic campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024.











Yibbi Jansen - a great striker from Netherlands



By Tariq Ali



Yibbi Jansen, the daughter of the legendary Dutch hockey goalkeeper Ronald Jansen (1988-2000) who played 183 international hockey matches and won two gold medals for the men's Netherlands hockey team in 1996 and 2000.











Annan, Charlesworth lead China to hockey silver



Ben Mckay







The Netherlands have confirmed their status as the world's best women's hockey nation with gold in Paris, beating the Australian-coached China.







Hockeyroos and Kookaburras optimistic about future







The Australian women’s and men’s hockey teams are taking plenty of optimism from their Olympic campaigns, despite leaving Paris disappointed with their quarterfinal exits.







James Kirkpatrick announces Retirement from Men’s National Team



10-year career comes to an end for Victoria native, Jimmy Kirkpatrick





All photos provided by Yan Huckendubler



When James Kirkpatrick was 15 years old, he received a call from the BC Provincial Team coach, saying they had an injury and if he could make it to Calgary the next day, he could play. Kirkpatrick packed his gear and flew from Victoria to Calgary for nationals. At that tournament, even as a youngster, he felt like he made an impact. That was an early moment when he knew he fit in and that he was going to make a go at top-level field hockey.







Field Hockey Canada excited to launch new University National Championship



Field Hockey Canada will collaborate with U SPORTS for the 2024 National Championships







This Fall will see the ubiquitous U SPORTS Field Hockey Championship evolve into a Field Hockey Canada property delivered in partnership with U SPORTS.



