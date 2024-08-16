Friday 16 August 2024

P.R. Sreejesh says good bye to international hockey



By Tariq Ali



Indian legendary hockey goalkeeper Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh announced his retirement from international hockey.











Historian K Arumugam outlines three unique records of Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh



s2h team







In a testimonial speech delivered by K Arumugam, hockey historian, statistician and promoter of the sport via his NGO One Thousand Hockey Legs, in the felicitation function organized by Hockey India, accolades flowed in torrents. He quoted three unique records that the living legend has set.







Retired jersey, New responsibility: Here is how Sreejesh entered new chapter



Hockey India retired the jersey number 16 of legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh on the occasion of his retirement after a long career.



By Pritish Raj







Delhi: It was a dazzling celebration as the legendary Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was felicitated on his retirement with the title of 'God of Modern Indian Hockey' by Hockey India.







Selector Who Crushed India's Gold Hopes



By Shane Sadanand



Should selectors be rewarded financially for the Olympic Bronze? I try to expose the selection system that exists in Indian Hockey.







Scotland men’s squad announced for EuroHockey Qualifier in Vienna







The Scotland men’s squad for their EuroHockey Championship Qualifier in Vienna has been announced.







Forget past and think about future: coach Harendra's advice to women's hockey team



New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) "Forget the past and think about the future," this was Indian women's hockey team chief coach Harendra Singh's advice to his wards as he chalks out his side's roadmap for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.







Simon Lowry and Christine O’Shea take up new roles as Hockey Ireland looks to future successes







Dublin: Hockey Ireland is thrilled to announce two new appointments as it strengthens its team and looks to deliver on its new strategic plan.







Sukma: Defending champions Pahang struggle, and coach is unhappy



By Helmi Talkah



KUCHING: A blunt strikeforce is giving Pahang coach Sufian Mohamad a headache as they defend their men's hockey gold won at the 2022 Malaysia Games (Sukma).







To Play or Not To Play Finals, That is The Question.



By Ashley Morrison



There is nothing better than a close competition.



In 2024 that has been the case in the Hockey WA Men's Premier League. Heading into the penultimate round of the home and away season three teams are assured places in the finals, while a further five teams mathematically have a chance of making the top five and joining them. Five points separate those five teams and while those with the points already won have the ascendancy, anything can happen in sport.







Final results: 2nd Hockey India Junior Men Academy Championship Zone A & B 2024







New Delhi:The final day of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men Academy Championship 2024 Zone A & B saw Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy defeating Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre by 8-3 to the lift the title in Final of the Men’s category at Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium, New Delhi.







Former Indian Hockey stars applaud Hockey India’s initiative to host multiple Zonal Championships



AdrianD Souza, Jaspreet Kaur, and Yogita Bali shed light on the impact of Zonal Championships held across the nation







New Delhi: As part of their continued efforts to develop the sport at the grassroots level, Hockey India, over the past month and a half, has conducted 20 Zonal Championships nationwide. The Zonal Championships, for both men and women, provided crucial exposure to the Junior and Sub-Junior category teams in the North, South, East, and West zones of the country.







Nyamira Girls set to defend East Africa hockey title with renewed focus



By Washington Onyango





Nyamira Girls' Stephaine Seba (left), captain Jacinta Opondo and Mercy Dawo. [Washington Onyango, Standard]



Nyamira Girls High School is poised to defend their East Africa hockey girls' title as they head to the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Association (FEASSA) Games in Mbale, Uganda.



