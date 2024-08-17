Saturday 17 August 2024

Central-South Africa Qualifier for ACN 2025

Harare



All times GMT +2



Men



17 Aug 2024 12:00 NAM v ESW (One Pool)

17 Aug 2024 16:00 ZIM v ZAM (One Pool)



18 Aug 2024 12:00 ZAM v ESW (One Pool)

18 Aug 2024 16:00 NAM v ZIM (One Pool)



Pool standings



Women



17 Aug 2024 10:00 NAM v ESW (ONE POOL)

17 Aug 2024 14:00 ZIM v ZAM (ONE POOL)



18 Aug 2024 10:00 ZAM v ESW (ONE POOL)

8 Aug 2024 14:00 NAM v ZIM (ONE POOL)



Pool standings



Zim to host hockey fest



By Linda Munyama







ZIMBABWE is set to host the regional qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (ACN) for both men’s and women’s hockey at St John’s College in Harare, starting today.







China hockey coach Alyson Annan "eyeing gold" at LA28



By Daniel Soriano





China's coach Alyson Annan during a game. GETTY IMAGES



The Australian strategist, who came within a hair's breadth of glory with her girls in the French capital, losing in a shoot-out against the Netherlands, told the media worldwide that they are now "only looking upward." Also, winning the Olympic championship at the next Games is their goal.







We have to make a foundation for LA 2028 Olympics: India women’s hockey team coach Harendra Singh



After a fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the Indian women’s team failed to qualify for Paris 2024.





FILE PHOTO: Harendra Singh addressing a press conference as India men’s team coach during the FIH World Cup 2018. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu



Indian women’s hockey team coach Harendra Singh’s wants his team to “forget the past and think about the future” as he chalks out the roadmap for Los Angeles Olympics 2028.







“I will be around for sure”: Craig Fulton, hockey coach, commits to being around for LA ’28



Boria Majumdar





Craig Fulton and Team India Hockey team (Source: Hockey India)



“The moment it went to a shoot-off, I knew we were winning,” said Craig Fulton of India’s famous quarterfinal win with 10 men against Great Britain at Paris 2024.







Hockey player Sreejesh arrives in home town to hero’s welcome



A total of 1,000 hockey players welcomed the captain of the Indian hockey team on his arrival at CIAL.





Hockey player P R Sreejesh was accorded a hero’s welcome when he reached Kochi on Friday after his successful Olympics campaign in Paris Photo | A Sanesh



KOCHI: P R Sreejesh, who played a pivotal role in helping India win a bronze medal in hockey at the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024, was accorded a hero’s welcome on his arrival at Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery.







From Langa to the Olympics: Zenani Kraai Inspires Community!



Zenani Kraai from Langa made his Olympic debut this year as part of the South African men’s hockey team; making him only the second person from Cape Town’s Langa Hockey Club to achieve this:



by Ashleigh Nefdt





Zenani. Photo Credit: Sportsboom.com



Cape Town, South Africa — When Zenani Kraai learned that he had made the Olympic team set to compete in Paris for men’s hockey, he knew he was not just representing himself. This was for Langa, and every young sportsperson who had ever been told they could not achieve something because of their circumstances.







Scotland women’s squad announced for EuroHockey Qualifier in Glasgow







The Scotland women’s squad has been announced for next week’s EuroHockey Qualifier at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.







England Hockey Premier Division transfers 2024/25: Ins and Outs





David Condon, pictured, and Ian Sloan move from Wimbledon to champions PIC: OGs



Welcome to our annual men’s and women’s English Premier Division hockey transfers. We will update as we receive them from our requests to clubs.







Players selected for initial assessment for England Age Group Squads for 2024-25







The England Hockey Age Group management teams have selected players to advance from the Talent Academy Cup to the initial assessment phase for the England U16 and U18 squads in September 2024.







Hockey in Motion – artist Zakea Page merges art and sport in Paris







With the Olympic Games Paris 2024 taking place in one of the world’s great art capitals, it was fitting that talented young film-maker, multi-disciplinary artist and designer Zakea Page took the opportunity to showcase his latest work.



