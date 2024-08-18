Sunday 18 August 2024

Central-South Africa Qualifier for ACN 2025

Harare



All times GMT +2



Men



17 Aug 2024 12:00 NAM v ESW (One Pool) 28 - 0

17 Aug 2024 16:00 ZIM v ZAM (One Pool) 3 - 4



18 Aug 2024 12:00 ZAM v ESW (One Pool)

18 Aug 2024 16:00 NAM v ZIM (One Pool)



Pool standings



Women



17 Aug 2024 10:00 NAM v ESW (ONE POOL) 20 - 0

17 Aug 2024 14:00 ZIM v ZAM (ONE POOL) 4 - 2



18 Aug 2024 10:00 ZAM v ESW (ONE POOL)

18 Aug 2024 14:00 NAM v ZIM (ONE POOL)



Pool standings



Namibia men's and women's teams recorded their highest scores



By Tariq Ali



Namibia men's hockey team scored 28-0 against Eswatini in the Central-South Africa Qualifiers for Africa Cup of Nations 2025 at St. John's College in Harare, Zimbabwe. For the Namibian Team Liam Hermaus scored 6 goals and four more players scored one hat trick each.



The Namibian women's hockey team scored 20-0 against Eswatini in the women's event.



Four countries have been participating in the men's and women's competition for the Central-South Africa Qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations (ACN) 2025 to be held in Harare from 17 to 21 August, 2024.

1 Namibia 2 Eswatini 3 Zambia 4 Zimbabwe (Host)



The highest match scores in the international men's hockey

39-0 (HT 18-0) New Zealand v Papua New Guinea, Oceania Cup - Buderim 2007

37-0 (16-0) New Zealand v Samoa, Oceania Cup - Stratford 2015

36-0 (15-0) Australia v Samoa, Oceania Cup - Stratford 2015

35-0 (21-0) Australia v Papua New Guinea, Oceania Cup - Buderim 2007

32-0 (16-0) Australia v Samoa, Oceania Cup - Stratford 2013

30-0 (13-0) Argentina v Dominican Republic, Pan American Games - Santo Domingo 2003

30-0 (16-0) Australia v Papua New Guinea, Oceania Cup - Sydney 2017

30-0 (14-0) South Africa v Botswana, Africa Qualifiers for Olympic Games - Johannesburg 2015

29-0 (13-0) Argentina v Uruguay, Pan American Cup - Toronto 2013

28-0 (13-0) Chile v Ecuador, Pan American Games Qualifiers - Chiclayo 2013

28-0 (14-0) Namibia v Eswatini, Central-South Africa Qualifiers - Harare 2024







Raj Kumar Pal: From going hungry post father’s death, to chomping at rival deep defences with artistic dribbling



Raised by a widowed mother and guided by older brothers, India’s bronze medal winner Raj Kumar Pal, is reviving stick-skills sorcery of the Ghazipur-Varanasi belt.



Devendra Pandey & Vinayakk Mohanarangan







When the Indian men’s hockey team is in camp at the SAI center in Bengaluru or travelling abroad, Raj Kumar Pal tries to make sure he speaks at least twice every day with his mother Manraji Devi on the phone. They share a special bond. That is why after it was confirmed that he had made the cut for Paris Olympics, an emotional Raj Kumar called his mother immediately, both in tears. That is why after returning home from Paris, he took great pride in making his mother wear the bronze medal around her neck.



