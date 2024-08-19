 

 

 



Download Rules of Hockey



Field Hockey Results
Live scores around the World
Download the app: iOS | Android



Monday 19 August 2024

Central-South Africa Qualifier for ACN 2025
Harare

All times GMT +2

Men

18 Aug 2024 12:00     ZAM v ESW (One Pool)     17 - 0
18 Aug 2024 16:00     NAM v ZIM (One Pool)        5 - 2

19 Aug is a rest day

20 Aug 2024 12:00     ZAM v NAM (One Pool)     
20 Aug 2024 16:00     ZIM v ESW (One Pool)     

Pool standings

Women

18 Aug 2024 10:00     ZAM v ESW (ONE POOL)     16 - 0
18 Aug 2024 14:00     NAM v ZIM (ONE POOL)       3 - 0

19 Aug is a rest day

20 Aug 2024 10:00     ZAM v NAM (ONE POOL)     
20 Aug 2024 14:00     ZIM v ESW (ONE POOL)         

Pool standings

FIH Match Centre


"These players have made the entire country proud" says Punjab Chief Minister

K. ARUMUGAM



Chandigarh, August 18: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday felicitated the Punjab based Olympic bronze medal winning hockey players with a purse of Rs.1 crore each (USD 1,25,000). As many as 10 players of the Paris Olympic hockey team are from Punjab, including two reserves – Goalie Krishan Pathak and Jugraj Singh.


How escaping 'sure death' in the Alps helped India to win 2nd Olympic medal in a row

Mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton had put the Indian hockey players through rigorous high-altitude training in the Alps before the Paris Olympics.

By Sudipta Biswas


The Indian men's hockey team won their second successive Olympic medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. (Photo credit: @FranceinIndia/X)

The Indian men's hockey team won their second successive medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, for the first time in 52 years.