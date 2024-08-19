Monday 19 August 2024

Central-South Africa Qualifier for ACN 2025
Harare
All times GMT +2
Men
18 Aug 2024 12:00 ZAM v ESW (One Pool) 17 - 0
18 Aug 2024 16:00 NAM v ZIM (One Pool) 5 - 2
19 Aug is a rest day
20 Aug 2024 12:00 ZAM v NAM (One Pool)
20 Aug 2024 16:00 ZIM v ESW (One Pool)
Pool standings
Women
18 Aug 2024 10:00 ZAM v ESW (ONE POOL) 16 - 0
18 Aug 2024 14:00 NAM v ZIM (ONE POOL) 3 - 0
19 Aug is a rest day
20 Aug 2024 10:00 ZAM v NAM (ONE POOL)
20 Aug 2024 14:00 ZIM v ESW (ONE POOL)
Pool standings
"These players have made the entire country proud" says Punjab Chief Minister
K. ARUMUGAM
Chandigarh, August 18: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday felicitated the Punjab based Olympic bronze medal winning hockey players with a purse of Rs.1 crore each (USD 1,25,000). As many as 10 players of the Paris Olympic hockey team are from Punjab, including two reserves – Goalie Krishan Pathak and Jugraj Singh.
How escaping 'sure death' in the Alps helped India to win 2nd Olympic medal in a row
Mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton had put the Indian hockey players through rigorous high-altitude training in the Alps before the Paris Olympics.
By Sudipta Biswas
The Indian men's hockey team won their second successive Olympic medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. (Photo credit: @FranceinIndia/X)
The Indian men's hockey team won their second successive medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, for the first time in 52 years.