Tuesday 20 August 2024

Central-South Africa Qualifier for ACN 2025
Harare

All times GMT +2

Men

19 Aug 2024 was a rest day

20 Aug 2024 12:00     ZAM v NAM (One Pool)     
20 Aug 2024 16:00     ZIM v ESW (One Pool)     

Pool standings

Women

19 Aug 2024 was a rest day

20 Aug 2024 10:00     ZAM v NAM (ONE POOL)     
20 Aug 2024 14:00     ZIM v ESW (ONE POOL)         

Pool standings

FIH Match Centre


Hockey women’s team into playoffs

By Maurice Kambukwe



Namibia’s senior women’s hockey team has advanced to the playoffs of the ongoing Central South Africa Hockey qualifiers after a decisive 3-0 victory over host nation Zimbabwe at St. John Astroturf in Harare.


Hoci Cymru announces senior squads for European Qualifiers

Hoci Cymru are pleased to announce the Senior men’s and women’s squads who will participate at the EuroHockey Qualifiers in Dublin and Glasgow respectively.


Wales name squads for EuroHockey Qualifiers

Wales' women won one and drew two of their three games against Malaysia earlier this month


Members of the Wales women's team sing the national anthem. Image source, Hockey Wales

Hockey Wales have named their men’s and women’s squads for the upcoming EuroHockey Qualifiers 2024.


Sukma 2024: Pahang trounce Perlis 9-1 to set up semi-final clash with FT in men's hockey


Defending champions Pahang stormed into the semifinals of the men’s hockey event at the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA), taking no prisoners in their 9-1 victory over Perlis in the quarterfinals today. - NSTP/Mohd Rafi Mamat

KUCHING: Defending champions Pahang stormed into the semifinals of the men's hockey event at the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA), taking no prisoners in their 9-1 victory over Perlis in the quarterfinals today.


Olympic medallist visits Chandigarh Hockey Academy: ‘What started as a dream here in 2010 has finally seen light of day (in 2024)’

It was in late 2010 that a young Kumar took the bus from his Dabra village near Hisar in Haryana to appear for the hockey trials for the residential academy in Sector 42 Sports Complex.

by Nitin Sharma


As 23-year-old former Chandigarh Hockey Academy trainee Sanjay Kumar made his way to the astro-turf at the Sector 42 Sports Complex, the Paris Olympics bronze medal winning Indian hockey team forward was surrounded by the trainees of the hockey academy.

As 23-year-old former Chandigarh Hockey Academy trainee Sanjay Kumar made his way to the astro-turf at the Sector 42 Sports Complex, the Paris Olympics bronze medal winning Indian hockey team forward was surrounded by the trainees of the hockey academy. The Dabra village in Haryana native would happily oblige for selfie requests and autographs on the hockey sticks before paying his homage to the turf.