Tuesday 20 August 2024

Central-South Africa Qualifier for ACN 2025

Harare



All times GMT +2



Men



19 Aug 2024 was a rest day



20 Aug 2024 12:00 ZAM v NAM (One Pool)

20 Aug 2024 16:00 ZIM v ESW (One Pool)



Pool standings



Women



19 Aug 2024 was a rest day



20 Aug 2024 10:00 ZAM v NAM (ONE POOL)

20 Aug 2024 14:00 ZIM v ESW (ONE POOL)



Pool standings



Olympic medallist visits Chandigarh Hockey Academy: ‘What started as a dream here in 2010 has finally seen light of day (in 2024)’



It was in late 2010 that a young Kumar took the bus from his Dabra village near Hisar in Haryana to appear for the hockey trials for the residential academy in Sector 42 Sports Complex.



by Nitin Sharma





As 23-year-old former Chandigarh Hockey Academy trainee Sanjay Kumar made his way to the astro-turf at the Sector 42 Sports Complex, the Paris Olympics bronze medal winning Indian hockey team forward was surrounded by the trainees of the hockey academy.



As 23-year-old former Chandigarh Hockey Academy trainee Sanjay Kumar made his way to the astro-turf at the Sector 42 Sports Complex, the Paris Olympics bronze medal winning Indian hockey team forward was surrounded by the trainees of the hockey academy. The Dabra village in Haryana native would happily oblige for selfie requests and autographs on the hockey sticks before paying his homage to the turf.




