Wednesday 21 August 2024

Central-South Africa Qualifier for ACN 2025

Harare



All times GMT +2



Men



19 Aug 2024 was a rest day



20 Aug 2024 12:00 ZAM v NAM (One Pool) 0 - 5

20 Aug 2024 16:00 ZIM v ESW (One Pool) 6 - 0



21 Aug 2024 11:15 ZIM v ESW (3/4)

21 Aug 2024 15:45 NAM v ZAM (Final)



Pool standings



Women



19 Aug 2024 was a rest day



20 Aug 2024 10:00 ZAM v NAM (ONE POOL) 1 - 1

20 Aug 2024 14:00 ZIM v ESW (ONE POOL) 13 - 0



21 Aug 2024 09:00 ZAM v ESW (3/4)

21 Aug 2024 13:30 NAM v ZIM (Final)



Pool standings



Namibia qualifies for Afcon



By Helge Schutz





Namibia’s men celebrate after beating Zambia 5-0. File photo



Both Namibia’s men and women’s hockey teams have qualified for the 2025 Afcon championships after completing their final group matches at the Central-South Africa qualifier in Harare yesterday.







Indian hockey’s true custodian Odisha to felicitate Paris team today



K. ARUMUGAM







The State of Odisha has been Indian hockey’s saviour. Starting from 2014 Champions Trophy which it hosted, the province has become synonym with Indian hockey. In the last ten years, India hosted more tournaments than it hosted in the previous 60 years! It was made possible because of two factors, first the vibrant Hockey India and then the solid financial support and logistics created by Odisha. Fittingly, every knowledgeable in India credit the State for Indian hockey’s revival. Therefore, it is apt that the State is organizing a grand welcome ceremony today for which full page advertisements have been inserted in the leading newspapers, and Live Steam organized.







How Indian men's hockey players' earnings could rise 30% post-Olympic triumph



Following their Olympic medal win, Indian men’s hockey players are poised for a significant income boost, with estimates suggesting at least a 30% rise. The biggest growth can be from their role as sports influencers.



Ujwal Singh





With two back-to-back medal wins at Olympics, Indian men's hockey team has proven its mettle. Reuters



Neeraj Chopra is not the only Indian athlete who has sharply seen his brand value rise since his second consecutive Olympic medal. The Indian men’s hockey team, who won a second successive Summer Games medal in Paris, are also set for massive windfall as brands chase their signatures with social media following going through the roof.







Why Indian hockey star Abhishek is disappointed with Paris Olympic showing: ‘It’s a bronze when gold was in reach’



The Paris Olympics bronze medal adds to Abhishek's collection of Commonwealth silver and Asian Games gold during his short career with the Indian hockey team.



by Namit Kumar





Indian hockey team's Abhishek takes on Spain's Jose Basterra (left) and Gerard Clapes during the men's bronze medal match at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the Paris Olympics. (AP Photo)



Receptions held by the prime minister and president of the country, felicitations in their hometowns and massive celebrations, the welcome back to the Indian hockey team after winning historic bronze in Paris – the first time in 52 years that the team has won back-to-back medals at the Olympics – has been grand.







UNC Field Hockey Picked 2nd in 2024 ACC Preseason Poll; 3 Tar Heels Named All-ACC



by Michael Koh







The two-time defending national champion UNC field hockey team was picked second in the ACC’s 2024 preseason poll — by the narrowest of margins. Though the Tar Heels and Virginia each received four first-place votes, the Cavaliers topped the poll with 76 points to Carolina’s 75.







Tar Heel Trio named to Pre-season Al-ACC team





Fifth-year senior Katie Dixon was among three Tar Heels voted to the Preseason All-ACC Team. Photo by: Jeffrey A. Camarati



CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Three Tar Heels earned Preseason All-ACC honors and UNC was picked second in the league as the Atlantic Coast Conference released its 2024 preseason field hockey awards on Tuesday. In voting by the coaches, juniors Ryleigh Heck and Sietske Brüning and senior Katie Dixon were named to the 15-player squad.



