Thursday 22 August 2024

Central-South Africa Qualifier for ACN 2025

Harare



All times GMT +2



Men



19 Aug 2024 was a rest day



20 Aug 2024 12:00 ZAM v NAM (One Pool) 0 - 5

20 Aug 2024 16:00 ZIM v ESW (One Pool) 6 - 0



21 Aug 2024 11:15 ZIM v ESW (3/4) 22 - 0

21 Aug 2024 15:45 NAM v ZAM (Final) 4 - 0



Pool standings



Women



19 Aug 2024 was a rest day



20 Aug 2024 10:00 ZAM v NAM (ONE POOL) 1 - 1

20 Aug 2024 14:00 ZIM v ESW (ONE POOL) 13 - 0



21 Aug 2024 09:00 ZAM v ESW (3/4) 17 - 0

21 Aug 2024 13:30 NAM v ZIM (Final) 3 - 1



Pool standings



Namibia Men's and Women's teams won Central - South Africa Championships



By Tariq Ali



MEN'S EVENT



The Namibian men's hockey team defeated Zambia men's hockey team by 4-0 in the final of the Central - South Africa Qualifiers 2024 in St. John's College, Harare, Zimbabwe played during 17-21 August 2024 for the Africa Cup of Nations 2025



Zimbabwe defeated Eswatini by a huge margin 22 - 0 to win the Bronze Medal



The two finalists Namibia and Zambia qualified for the men's Africa Cup of Nations 2025 to be held next year.

The other teams qualified for the ACN 2025 are as follows:



1 FIH Top Ranking teams from Africa

(i) South Africa (ii) Egypt



2 North - East Africa Qualifiers - Nairobi, Kenya during 22 March to 2 April 2024

event cancelled. Two teams qualified (i) Kenya (ii) Uganda



3 North - West Africa Qualifiers - Abuja, Nigeria during 15 -23 June 2024

event cancelled. Two teams qualified (i) Ghana (ii) Nigeria



4 Central - South Africa Qualifiers - Harare, Zimbabwe during 17 - 21 August 2024

Two teams qualified (i) Namibia (ii) Zambia



Statistical Review of the Men's event of the Central - South Africa Qualifiers 2024



The Final Standings

1 Namibia

2 Zambia

3 Zimbabwe

4 Eswatini



The Highest Match Scores

Namibia 28 - 0 Eswatini

Zimbabwe 22 - 0 Eswatini

Zambia 17 - 0 Eswatini (for Bronze Medal)



Most Goal Scorers in a Match

7 goals - Alfred MPande - Zambia 17 - 0 Eswatini

6 goals - Liam Hermanus - Namibia 28 - 0 Eswatini



Top Goal Scorers of the Tournament

11 goals - Liam Hermanus (Namibia)

10 goals - Alfred MPande (Zambia)



WOMEN'S EVENT



The Namibian women's Hockey team won the Central - South Africa Qualifiers 2024 defeating Zimbabwe by 3-1 in the St John's College, Harare, Zimbabwe, held from 17 - 21 August, 2024.



Zambia defeated Eswatini by 17 - 0 to win the Bronze Medal.



The Qualifiers for the Women's hockey Africa Cup of Nations (ACN) 2025 are as follows



1 FIH top Ranking team from Africa

(i) South Africa



2 North - East Africa Qualifiers - Nairobi, Kenya - 22 March - 2 April2024

Event cancelled. Team qualified (i) Uganda



3 North - West Africa Qualifiers - Abuja, Nigeria - 15 -23 June, 2024

Event cancelled qualified teams (i) Ghana (ii) Nigeria



4 Central - South Africa Qualifiers - Harare, Zimbabwe - 17 - 21 August, 2024

Qualified teams (i) Namibia (ii) Zimbabwe (iii) Zambia



Statistical Review of the Women's Central - South Africa Qualifiers, 2024



The Final Standings

1 Namibia

2 Zimbabwe

3 Zambia

4 Eswatini



The Highest Match Scorers

Namibia 20 - 0 Eswatini

Zambia 17 - 0 Eswatini (for Bronze Medal)

Zambia 16 - 0 Eswatini

Zimbabwe 13 - 0 Eswatini



Most Goal Scorers in a Match

7 goals - Carol Nakombe - Zambia 17 - 0 Eswatini

5 goals - Carol Nakombe - Zambia 16 - 0 Eswatini



Top Goal Scorer of the Tournament

14 goals - Carol Nakombe - Zambia







Odisha government felicitates Olympic bronze-winning Indian men’s hockey team



Carrying forward the legacy of the previous dispensation, the Odisha Government, on Wednesday organised a grand welcome for the Indian side, which won its second consecutive bronze medal in the Paris Olympics.



Y. B. Sarangi





Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, along with P R Sreejesh (left) and Harmanpreet Singh, captain of Olympics bronze medal winning Indian hockey team. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



Carrying forward the legacy of the previous dispensation, the Odisha Government, the principal sponsor of the Indian hockey team until 2036, on Wednesday rose to the occasion and organised a grand welcome for the Indian side, which won its second consecutive bronze medal in the Paris Olympics.







'Winning consecutive Olympic medals in Hockey is a big thing': Harmanpreet



The Indian men's hockey team was felicitated by Odisha Government for winning the bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.





Harmanpreet Singh thanked the Odisha government for its continued sponsorship of hockey. (Photo Credit: Harmanpreet/Instagram)



India's men's hockey team captain, Harmanpreet Singh, expressed his regret over the team's narrow loss to Germany in the Paris Olympics semifinals but took pride in the consecutive bronze medals they secured.







Kerala govt announces Rs 2 crore cash reward for PR Sreejesh



Sreejesh retired from hockey at the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024 after he guided India to a bronze medal-winning performance.





PR Sreejesh announced his retirement from hockey at the Paris Olympics. (Photo credit: Getty)



The Kerala government announced a Rs 2 crore (Approx $238k USD) cash reward for PR Sreejesh, the former India men's hockey team goalkeeper.







Amit Rohidas: The Relentless Defender of Indian Hockey



by Megha Das







Amit Rohidas, who was born in Saunamara village in the Sundergarh district of Odisha on May 10, 1993, is recognized as one of the best defenders of his generation in the history of Indian field hockey. Born into modest origins in an area known for turning forth hockey superstars, Rohidas has not only lived up to the hype but also forged a unique identity for himself thanks to his relentless dedication to the game and tenacious spirit.







EuroHockey Championship Qualifier A Men 2024

Vienna, Austria



All Times GMT +2



22 Aug 2024 11:00 UKR v LTU (M1)

22 Aug 2024 13:15 SCO v CRO (M2)

22 Aug 2024 15:30 SUI v POR (M3)

22 Aug 2024 17:45 AUT v HUN (M4)



EuroHockey Championship Qualifier B Men 2024

Dublin, Ireland



All times GMT +1



22 Aug 2024 11:00 WAL v LUX (M1)

22 Aug 2024 13:15 CZE v TUR (M2)

22 Aug 2024 15:30 ITA v POL (M3)

22 Aug 2024 17:45 IRL v MLT (M4)



EuroHockey Championship Qualifier B Women 2024

Douai, France



All times GMT +2



22 Aug 2024 13:00 POL v TUR (QF2)

22 Aug 2024 15:15 UKR v SUI (QF3)

22 Aug 2024 17:30 FRA v LUX (QF4)



Officials in European action







It’s another big month for Scotland’s officials. In addition, to the Scotland senior men’s and women’s teams gearing up for action in the EuroHockey qualifiers, we also have several umpires and officials in action too.







SUKMA 2024: Syakir wants more than just the gold



By Aftar Singh





Pahang, who thrashed Perlis 9-1 in the quarter-finals, face Terengganu in the semi-finals at the Padungan Hockey Stadium tomorrow.- PIC CREDIT: www.mhc.org.my



KUALA LUMPUR: Defender Nor Syakir Hafiz has a double mission in his first Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Kuching.







2024-25 Junior U.S. Men's National Team Training Squads Announced







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following the Talent Identification and Training Camp that took place July 23 to 26 in Chula Vista, Calif., the Junior U.S. Men’s National Team coaching staff has announced the selections for the 2024-25 U.S. U-18 and U-21 Men’s National Team Training Squads.







2024-25 U-16, U-18 & U-21 Junior Women's National Team Selection Camp Athletes Announced







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following the conclusion of the 2024 Junior and Senior Nexus Championship, presented by Osaka Hockey, USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce the athletes selected to attend the U-16, U-18, and U-21 Junior Women's National Team Selection Camps. Selected athletes will be notified with additional information.







Erin Matson has carved her place in women’s sports. Can field hockey capitalize?



Brendan Quinn







PARIS — The week was almost over, the Olympics nearly wrapped, when Erin Matson walked into the lobby of a botanical-themed boutique hotel. A sort of gilded garden pulled from a Parisian dream. This place is how the other side lives, and the name fit. La Fantaisie.







Virginia favored to win 2024 ACC field hockey championship: coaches poll



Jana Benscoter







Virginia, under the leadership of a new head coach, has been picked as the most likely to claim the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference Field Hockey Championship, according to the ACC.







Field Hockey To Host Two Home Exhibition Matches This Weekend







COLLEGE PARK, MD - The University of Maryland Field Hockey will play two exhibition games this weekend in College Park. The Terps will face VCU on Friday at 4:00 p.m. and will wrap the weekend with an exhibition against William & Mary on Sunday at noon.







UMaine field hockey team has players from 11 nations this season



by Larry Mahoney





University of Maine field hockey player Bhreagh Kennedy in action during the 2023 season. Credit: Seth Poplaski / University of Maine Athletics



The University of Maine’s field hockey team was picked to finish fourth among seven teams in the America East preseason poll after finishing an uncharacteristic sixth a year ago.







St Anthony's win battle of saints as Tigoi draw





Action between St Anthony's and St Charles Lwanga during the East Africa hockey match played at Mbale School of Hygiene in Uganda on August 20, 2024. [Standard Sports]



Former East Africa hockey champions St Anthony’s Boys High School Kitale bounced back from the 1-0 loss to holders Kakungulu Memorial from Uganda to beat compatriots St Charles Lwanga 2-1 in their second Group B tie.



