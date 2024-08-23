Friday 23 August 2024

EuroHockey Championship Qualifier A Men 2024

Vienna, Austria



All Times GMT +2



22 Aug 2024 11:00 UKR v LTU (M1) 8 - 0

22 Aug 2024 13:15 SCO v CRO (M2) 10 - 2

22 Aug 2024 15:30 SUI v POR (M3) 1 - 1 (SO 3 - 4)

22 Aug 2024 17:45 AUT v HUN (M4) 24 - 0



23 Aug 2024 15:30 LTU v CRO (5th/8th place (M5))

23 Aug 2024 17:45 HUN v SUI (5th/8th place (M6))



24 Aug 2024 12:00 UKR v SCO (Semi-final 1)

24 Aug 2024 14:15 AUT v POR (Semi-final 2)



EuroHockey Championship Qualifier B Men 2024

Dublin, Ireland



All times GMT +1



22 Aug 2024 11:00 WAL v LUX (M1) 17 - 0

22 Aug 2024 13:15 CZE v TUR (M2) 9 - 1

22 Aug 2024 15:30 ITA v POL (M3) 0 - 0 (SO 3 - 4)

22 Aug 2024 17:45 IRL v MLT (M4) 25 - 0



23 Aug 2024 15:30 LUX v TUR (5th/8th place (M5))

23 Aug 2024 17:45 MLT v ITA (5th/8th place (M6))



24 Aug 2024 12:00 WAL v CZE (Semi-final 1)

24 Aug 2024 14:15 IRL v POL (Semi-final 2)



EuroHockey Championship Qualifier A Women 2024

Glasgow, Scotland

All times GMT +1

22 Aug 2024 16:15 WAL v CRO (QF2 (M1)) 7 - 0

22 Aug 2024 18:30 AUT v LTU (QF3 (M2)) 1 - 0



23 Aug 2024 18:30 CRO v LTU (5th/6th Place)



24 Aug 2024 12:00 CZE v WAL (SF1)

24 Aug 2024 14:15 SCO v AUT (SF2)



EuroHockey Championship Qualifier B Women 2024

Douai, France



All times GMT +2



22 Aug 2024 13:00 POL v TUR (QF2) 5 - 1

22 Aug 2024 15:15 UKR v SUI (QF3) 4 - 1

22 Aug 2024 17:30 FRA v LUX (QF4) 22 - 0



23 Aug 2024 17:30 LUX v SUI (5th-7th Place)



24 Aug 2024 12:00 ITA v POL (SF1)

24 Aug 2024 14:15 FRA v UKR (SF2)



Irish men's hockey team target EuroHockey Championship glory



By Avice Meya







The Irish men’s hockey team is gunning for a chance of European glory in the EuroHockey Championship B Qualifiers on the Sport Ireland Campus this week.







Showstopping homecoming as IRL Men hit Malta for 25.







DUBLIN: Ireland recorded a record win in international hockey in their quarter-final game with Malta. Ireland, with a World Ranking of #9, took on World Ranked #72 Malta, in the fourth quarter-final of the European B Qualifiers in Sports Campus Ireland on Thursday evening. Ireland also came into this tournament on the back of 5 Olympic Pool matches and 16 FIH Pro League matches played earlier this year. They were very clinical in front of goal and ran out 25-0 winners.







Scotland men off to a winning start in Vienna







A 10-2 victory over Croatia for Scotland men saw them get off to a great start at the EuroHockey Qualifier in Vienna.







Day one sees Wales and Austria reach the Women’s EuroHockey Qualifier in Glasgow







Wales 7-0 Croatia



A tremendous 7-0 victory for Wales women over Croatia saw them book a place in the EuroHockey Qualifier semi-final at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.







Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi felicitates Indian Men’s Hockey Team for their historic bronze at the Paris Olympics







Bhubaneswar, 21 August, 2024: Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi today felicitated the Indian Men’s Hockey Team for their phenomenal achievement at the recently concluded Paris 2024 Olympics. The 16-member squad, which included 11 members from the Bronze winning Team in Tokyo Olympics, created history by winning back-to-back medals for the first time since the 1972 Olympics in Munich.







Indian hockey team‘s bronze-winning performance in Paris better than gold: former captain Baskaran



Baskaran, who led India to an Olympic gold in the 1980 Moscow Games, was impressed at how the side handled pressure situations throughout the Paris showpiece.





FILE PHOTO: Former Olympian and former coach of Indian hockey team V. Baskaran during an interview with `The Hindu’ in Chennai. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu



Former captain V. Baskaran on Thursday said India played the best brand of hockey at the Paris 2024 Olympics while earning a bronze medal, commenting it was better than winning gold.







P R Sreejesh: The legend who made the land of Football fall in love with Hockey



In a state where football reigns supreme, Sreejesh’s influence has been profound and lasting.



By Aswathy Santhosh





PR Sreejesh announced his retirement from hockey at the Paris Olympics. (Photo credit: Getty)



When PR Sreejesh announced his retirement after clinching another Olympic bronze in Paris, Kerala found itself at a crossroads of emotions.







Overcoming Loss & Embracing Hope: My Olympic Journey



by Megan Rodgers Valzonis







I decided to share my story in the hope of inspiring others, providing support, and being completely raw about who I am, what my family endured, and where I am today.







Thati Zulu, South African hockey player and Red Bull athlete



By Evan-Lee Courie







Onthatile 'Thati' Zulu is a South African hockey player known for her contributions to the sport in South Africa. She made her debut for the South African national team in 2019, during a qualifying event for the 2020 Summer Olympics. Her strong performances in the lead-up to the Olympics earned her a place on the South African squad.







Van Geffen’s Australian adventure – ‘Special final chapter’





Photo: Willem Vernes



She played eighteen seasons in the Hoofdklasse. She actually wanted to add a nineteenth year to that, at HGC. Until an opportunity came along that she couldn’t pass up. That’s why Margot van Geffen won’t be playing her last official match in the Netherlands, but in Australia.







Maddie Hinch shares club hockey delights as coaching takes hold





Maddie Hinch celebrates with Sophia Gladieux in Paris PIC: Worldsportpics



Eight years on from leaving Holcombe following a triumphant Rio Olympics, Maddie Hinch returned to Holcombe Park for an MH1 coaching camp, her team also including former Holc Laura Myers and current goalkeeper and England under-21 international Tilly Woodhead.







Dear Coach, Your time as Coach is Over



Shane Sadanand



Will we still see large coaching teams of specialists in the future?







Perak and Pahang to battle in Sukma hockey final



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia Games men’s hockey semi-final results. PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Goalkeeper Rafaizul Saini was the hero for Perak in their 4-3 penalty shootout victory over the Federal Territories, securing a spot in the Malaysia Games men's hockey final.







Three Bulldogs Chosen for USA Field Hockey U-21 Junior Women's National Team Selection Camp





Gigi Caldero (left), Kaitlyn Chang (center) and Emma Ramsey (right)



NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Three members of the Yale field hockey team have been chosen to attend USA Field Hockey's U-21 Junior Women's National Team Selection Camp:







UNC field hockey looks for more after another championship season



Last year's title was a turning of the page for the program in a way, the first title as a head coach for former star player Erin Matson.



By Travon Miles



CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The cooler temperatures outside in recent days have given a hint that the fall sports season is on the way, and at Karen Shelton Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina's field hockey team is back on the turf.







New year, same mindset: Bears ready for preseason



Michelle Moshkovoy





Cal field hockey plays against Stanford at Underhill Field on Sept. 29. Anita Liu | Senior Staff



Last season was close to a storybook ending for Cal field hockey in its final year in the America East Conference.



