Saturday 24 August 2024

EuroHockey Championship Qualifier A Men 2024

Vienna, Austria



All Times GMT +2



23 Aug 2024 15:30 LTU v CRO (5th/8th place (M5)) 1 - 4

23 Aug 2024 17:45 HUN v SUI (5th/8th place (M6)) 0 - 13



24 Aug 2024 12:00 UKR v SCO (Semi-final 1)

24 Aug 2024 14:15 AUT v POR (Semi-final 2)



EuroHockey Championship Qualifier B Men 2024

Dublin, Ireland



All times GMT +1



23 Aug 2024 15:30 LUX v TUR (5th/8th place (M5)) 1 - 4

23 Aug 2024 17:45 MLT v ITA (5th/8th place (M6)) 0 - 12



24 Aug 2024 12:00 WAL v CZE (Semi-final 1)

24 Aug 2024 14:15 IRL v POL (Semi-final 2)



EuroHockey Championship Qualifier A Women 2024

Glasgow, Scotland

All times GMT +1



23 Aug 2024 18:30 CRO v LTU (5th/6th Place) 0 - 3



24 Aug 2024 12:00 CZE v WAL (SF1)

24 Aug 2024 14:15 SCO v AUT (SF2)



EuroHockey Championship Qualifier B Women 2024

Douai, France



All times GMT +2



23 Aug 2024 17:30 LUX v SUI (5th-7th Place) 0 - 14



24 Aug 2024 12:00 ITA v POL (SF1)

24 Aug 2024 14:15 FRA v UKR (SF2)



Luxembourg grab historic first senior international goal in Dublin, as Türkiye and Italy get crucial victories.







Dublin: Only two games down for decision on Friday in the 5th – 8th place round of the EuroHockey Championships B Qualifiers at the Sport Ireland Campus. The first play-off saw Luxembourg face Türkiye, with both sides suffering heavy defeats to Wales and Czechia respectively the day prior. In the early evening, Italy, who were looking to make amends following their shootout loss to Poland, faced a Maltese side that had to lift their spirits after their opening defeat at the hands of Ireland.







Lithuania take fifth spot in Women’s EuroHockey Qualifier in Glasgow







Croatia 0-3 Lithuania



A 3-0 victory saw Lithuania secure fifth spot at the Women’s EuroHockey Championship Qualifier in Glasgow.







Scotland women’s EuroHockey Qualifier matches to streamed by BBC







Scotland women’s EuroHockey Qualifier matches will be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer and website as they bid for European qualification on home soil.







Highest match scores recorded in EuroHockey Qualifiers



By Tariq Ali



Ireland men's hockey team recorded the highest score 25-0 against Malta in the EuroHockey Qualifiers B 2024 in Dublin, Ireland, during the course of the match Alistair Empey scored 6 goals for the Irish team.



Austrian men's hockey team scored 24-0 against Hungary in the EuroHockey Qualifiers A 2024 on the home soil Vienna. Fulop Losonci scored 7 goals for the Austrian team.



Wales men's hockey team scored 17-0 against Luxembourg in the EuroHockey Qualifiers B 2024 in Dublin, Ireland.



Italian men's hockey team scored 12-0 against Malta in the EuroHockey Qualifiers B 2024 in Dublin, Ireland. Clement Geronimo scored 4 goals for the Italian team.



Switzerland men's hockey team scored 13-0 Hungary in the EuroHockey Qualifiers A 2024 in Vienna, Austria. Loris Grandchamp scored 6 goals for the Swiss women's team.



Scotland men's hockey team scored 10-2 against Croatia in the EuroHockey Qualifiers A 2024 in Vienna, Austria.



French women's hockey team scored 22-0 against Luxembourg in the EuroHockey Qualifiers A 2024 on the home soil Douai.



Switzerland women's hockey team scored 14-0 against Luxembourg in the EuroHockey Qualifiers A 2024 in Douai, France. Sofie Stomps scored 5 goals for the Swiss team.







“The closest hockey competitions in Olympic history”







Double Olympian with Great Britain’s hockey team – in 2000, where he captained the team, and previously in 1996 – Jon Wyatt (195 international caps) Interim Senior Director, International Hockey Federation (FIH), gives his analysis of the Paris 2024 hockey competition from a sport and technical perspective.







The Legacy of the Games for America







There isn’t a single member of the hockey ecosystem who wouldn’t want to participate in the Olympic Games: players, coaches, referees, officials... It’s the biggest celebration of sports in the world, and being there is magical, regardless of the position, role, or outcome.







Fighting spirit earned Indian hockey team Olympic bronze despite many unforced errors: Jagbir Singh



In an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, Arjuna awardee and former Indian men’s hockey captain Jagbir Singh analyses bronze medal win at Paris Olympics, areas of improvement, losing PR Sreejesh and Harmanpreet Singh’s influence.



Akaash Dasgupta





Former captain Jagbir Singh with Indian hockey team players during a ceremony. Image: Jagbir Singh on X



Are Indian hockey’s glory days back for good? Well, maybe not just yet, but as former Indian centre-forward and two time Olympian, Jagbir Singh says - fan sentiment is beginning to go back to the old days, when one medal from Indian men’s hockey was as good as assured at an Olympic Games. That’s the impact the Paris Games bronze, the first time India has won back-to-back medals at the Olympics since 1972, has had.







Army Chief General Asim Munir arranges medical cards for hockey players



PHF president says efforts are underway to restore the federation to its former glory.







The President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Tariq Bugti, announced during a press conference that Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has graciously arranged medical cards for the federation's players.







U.S. Men’s National Team Adds Five to Roster







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Following the U.S. Men’s National Team Open Trials in June in Charlotte, N.C., USA Field Hockey is excited to announce the addition of Doug Allison (Westlake Village, Calif.) and Emil Collins (Christchurch, New Zealand). Furthermore, three athletes who have been members of the U-21 USMNT will move up to the senior squad in Tom Curtis (London, U.K.), Lasse Nobereit (Koenigstein, Germany), and Russell Smith (Camarillo, Calif.).







Nazrien brothers target gold for Perak in Sukma final



By Aftar Singh





Perak's Nazrien brothers Rahuul Fazrien (left) and Disairul Fazrien.



KUALA LUMPUR: Nazrien brothers, Disairul Fazrien Muhammad Nazrien and Rahuul Fazrien Muhammad Nazrien, are determined to lead Perak to victory in the Sarawak Sukma men's hockey final against Pahang in Kuching tomorrow.







Reading appoint Todd Williams head of men’s hockey performance





Todd Williams, centre, has been a long-serving coach in the UK PIC: Supplied



Australian Todd Williams has been named Reading HC’s new head of men’s performance.







Kenya's hockey boys inch closer to recapturing East African crown





Musingu Boys celebrate after beating St Anthony's Kitale during Kenya Secondary Schools sports Association Hockey finals Term One games in Machakos County. April 13, 2024. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]



After playing second fiddle to Uganda, Kenyan boys may reclaim the title that has eluded them for the past two years.



