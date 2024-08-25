Sunday 25 August 2024

EuroHockey Championship Qualifier A Men 2024

Vienna, Austria



All Times GMT +2



24 Aug 2024 12:00 UKR v SCO (Semi-final 1) 1 - 0

24 Aug 2024 14:15 AUT v POR (Semi-final 2) 3 - 1



25 Aug 2024 09:15 LTU v HUN (7th/8th place)

25 Aug 2024 11:30 CRO v SUI (5th/6th place)

25 Aug 2024 13:45 AUT v UKR (Final)

25 Aug 2024 16:00 POR v SCO (3rd/4th place)



EuroHockey Championship Qualifier B Men 2024

Dublin, Ireland



All times GMT +1



24 Aug 2024 12:00 WAL v CZE (Semi-final 1) 7 - 1

24 Aug 2024 14:15 IRL v POL (Semi-final 2) 0 - 0 (SO 2 - 4)



25 Aug 2024 09:15 LUX v MLT (7th/8th place)

25 Aug 2024 11:30 TUR v ITA (5th/6th place)

25 Aug 2024 13:45 IRL v CZE (3rd/4th place)

25 Aug 2024 16:00 POL v WAL (Final)



EuroHockey Championship Qualifier A Women 2024

Glasgow, Scotland

All times GMT +1



24 Aug 2024 12:00 CZE v WAL (SF1) 0 - 4

24 Aug 2024 14:15 SCO v AUT (SF2) 1 - 0



25 Aug 2024 11:00 AUT v CZE (3rd/4th Place)

25 Aug 2024 13:15 SCO v WAL (Final)



EuroHockey Championship Qualifier B Women 2024

Douai, France



All times GMT +2



24 Aug 2024 12:00 ITA v POL (SF1) 0 - 0 (SO 1 - 3)

24 Aug 2024 14:15 FRA v UKR (SF2) 3 - 2



25 Aug 2024 09:30 TUR v SUI (5th/6th Place)

25 Aug 2024 11:45 ITA v UKR (3rd/4th Place)

25 Aug 2024 14:00 POL v FRA (Final)



Shootout heartbreak for IRL Men who fall at the hands of Poland.



IRELAND 0 POLAND 0 [ POLAND WIN 4-2 IN SHOOT-OUT]







DUBLIN: Ireland who were ranked #9 in the World in the most recent FIH rankings took on #28, Poland, in the second semi-final at Sports Campus Ireland on Saturday.







Scotland men lose semi-final to Ukraine in Vienna







Scotland men lost their EuroHockey Qualifier semi-final 1-0 to Ukraine in Vienna. They now play for bronze tomorrow.







Scotland and Wales book Women’s EuroHockey Championship Final spots in Glasgow







Scotland women booked their place in tomorrow’s Women’s EuroHockey Championship Qualifier Final with a 1-0 win over Austria in Glasgow.







Perak scoop men's hockey gold after decade-long wait in thrilling final





Perak hockey players celebrating shoot-out win in the Sarawak Sukma .-- BERNAMA PIC.



KUCHING: Perak's men's hockey squad ended a decade-long wait for the Malaysia Games (Sukma) gold after defeating defending champions Pahang 3-2 in a nail-biting penalty shootout in the final of the 2024 SUKMA here today.







Why Paris 2024 was the ‘Olympics of the Goalkeepers’ in hockey, and how more Penalty Corners were kept out



The aerial pass has become a vital tool for breaking down well-organised defences, stated an International Hockey Federation (FIH) report released on Friday.



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





India's goalkeeper Parattu Reveendran Sreejesh, in yellow jersey, sits on the goal cross-bars as India's players celebrate after winning the men's bronze medal field hockey match against Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Colombes, France. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)



Given how important Paris 2024 was for PR Sreejesh, who had announced that the campaign was going to be his last for India, there was understandably a lot of attention on the Indian stalwart. His journey to the finish line, however, wasn’t just emotional. It was filled with stellar saves on the way, as the veteran stood firm between the goalposts in India’s run to back-to-back bronze medals.

It was also a feature of the tournament in general, as goalkeepers left an indelible mark, especially in the men’s event.



