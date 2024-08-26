Monday 26 August 2024

EuroHockey Championship Qualifier A Men 2024

Vienna, Austria



All Times GMT +2



25 Aug 2024 09:15 LTU v HUN (7th/8th place) 7 - 2

25 Aug 2024 11:30 CRO v SUI (5th/6th place) 1 - 3

25 Aug 2024 13:45 AUT v UKR (Final) 3 - 1

25 Aug 2024 16:00 POR v SCO (3rd/4th place) 2 - 10



EuroHockey Championship Qualifier B Men 2024

Dublin, Ireland



All times GMT +1



25 Aug 2024 09:15 LUX v MLT (7th/8th place) 0 - 4

25 Aug 2024 11:30 TUR v ITA (5th/6th place) 1 - 5

25 Aug 2024 13:45 IRL v CZE (3rd/4th place) 4 - 0

25 Aug 2024 16:00 POL v WAL (Final) 2 - 1



EuroHockey Championship Qualifier A Women 2024

Glasgow, Scotland

All times GMT +1



25 Aug 2024 11:00 AUT v CZE (3rd/4th Place) 2 - 3

25 Aug 2024 13:15 SCO v WAL (Final) 2 - 1



EuroHockey Championship Qualifier B Women 2024

Douai, France



All times GMT +2



25 Aug 2024 09:30 TUR v SUI (5th/6th Place) 2 - 6

25 Aug 2024 11:45 ITA v UKR (3rd/4th Place) 2 - 0

25 Aug 2024 14:00 POL v FRA (Final) 0 - 2



Scotland women win to gold and qualify for EuroHockey Championships







Scotland women won 2-1 against Wales to win the EuroHockey Qualifier at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre. The Scots will compete at next summer’s EuroHockey Championships in Germany.







Scotland women ‘belong’ at the summit of Euro hockey



By Nigel Duncan







Chris Duncan admitted it has been a long year preparing for the EuroHockey qualifiers, but Scotland secured a place among the elite of European hockey with a narrow 2-1 victory over Wales in Glasgow.







Poland win gold as Ireland take bronze in the EuroHockey Championship Qualifier final day at Sport Ireland Campus



Ireland international Shane O’Donoghue announces his retirement after 246 appearances







IRELAND 4 CZECHIA 0



Dublin: Ireland world ranked #9 took on Czechia world ranked #30 in the 3rd-4th place final at the Sport Campus Ireland on Sunday afternoon. With only the tournament winners advancing to the A Division European Championships next summer, both these sides would be facing the prospect of B Division European Championships in 2025 regardless of who secured the bronze medal.







O'Donoghue announces retirement as Irish take bronze





Shane O'Donoughue celebrates after scoring one of his 124 goals for Ireland. Image source, Inpho



Ireland forward Shane O'Donoghue retired after helping his team to a 4-0 victory over Czechia in the 3rd/4th place play-off at the EuroHockey Championship Qualifier in Dublin.







EuroHockey Championship Qualifiers - Statistical Review



By Tariq Ali



The host Austrian men's hockey team defeated Ukraine by 3-1 in the final match to win the EuroHockey Championship Qualifiers - A at SV Arminen, Vienna, Austria on 24 August 2024, in this way Austria has qualified for the EuroHockey Championship I 2025 to be held in Monchengladbach, Germany, next August.











India To Host First-Ever Women's Hockey India League; Confirms HI President Dilip Tirkey



Alongside the comeback of the Men's Hockey India League, the first-ever Women's Hockey India League is also set to take place.





The first-ever women's Hockey India league is set to take place. Photo : AP



Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey on Sunday confirmed that India will host the women's Hockey India League for the first time.







'India will miss their Great Wall'



By Aftar Singh





Kumar said Sreejesh (red) is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. - NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Will the retirement of PR Sreejesh, called the Great Wall of Indian hockey, affect his national team?







Zomato delivers a mural to hockey ace PR Sreejesh







After winning a bronze medal with the Indian hockey team at the recently concluded Paris Olympics, Zomato delivered ace goalie PR Sreejesh a mural celebrating his sporting career.



