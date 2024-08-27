Tuesday 27 August 2024

EuroHockey 2025 berths sealed as teams upset rankings







Austria, Poland, Scotland and France will line-up for the 2025 EuroHockey Championship in Mönchengladbach after successful qualifier wins.







‘We want more’: Scotland women ensure EuroHockey 2025 ticket



By Nigel Duncan





Fran Lonergan fires for goal against Wales as rain-soaked Glasgow Green. PIC: Nigel Duncan



Scotland women’s coach Chris Duncan admitted that there is a lot of work to do before Scotland square-up to the elite of European hockey in Germany next summer.







Blow for Speedy Tigers as top keeper out of Asian Champions Trophy



By Aftar Singh





National hockey goalkeeper Hafizuddin Othman. NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigers have received bad news ahead of next month's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, with first-choice goalkeeper Hafizuddin Othman ruled out of the competition.







Manpreet Singh on Indian hockey’s revival: ‘The mindset. That’s the biggest change… (Earlier) We went to the Olympics just to participate’



Indian hockey’s engine room Manpreet Singh talks about the team’s revival, culminating in back-to-back medals, and what is in store for him and the game in the country.



by Mihir Vasavda





Manpreet Singh with wife, mother, and daughter at his residence. (Reuters | @manpreetpawar07)



Manu Bhaker has a new fan. She is just two-and-a-half years old, and is the daughter of India’s hockey talisman Manpreet Singh. “Even at home, she says her name,” Manpreet smiles.







Dutch women are looking for a new coach



Paul van Ass and the KNHB decided not to prolong their contract



Ernst Baart







The Dutch federation KNHB and Paul van Ass announce they will not renew their contract with together. Meaning the Dutch women will be looking for a new coach as of now.







Sounds of Silence



By Ashley Morrison



Every one makes mistakes, and in business things will always go wrong. There is an old saying that the difference between a good business and an average one is how quickly you address the things that go wrong.







Trans-Tasman Masters hockey returns to Australia with sunny Cairns announced as host







The Masters Trans-Tasman Challenge is set to return to Australia for the first time in six years , with hundreds of hockey's best Australian and New Zealand athletes aged 35+ - 75+ preparing to descend on Cairns in 2025.







2024 NCAA Field Hockey Season Preview: Division I



by Caitlin Rubsamen, USA Field Hockey’s College Content Intern







With 62 Division I teams opening up their 2024 campaign this Friday, athletes, coaches, families, and fans are gearing up for a fun few months of competition. After a thrilling end to the 2023 season in which North Carolina defeated Northwestern in a shootout to claim the title of National Champion, this upcoming season guarantees excitement.







2024 Ivy League Field Hockey Preseason Poll Announced







PRINCETON, N.J. – Following a season where the Harvard field hockey program captured the outright Ivy League title, the inaugural field hockey tournament championship, and reached the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament, the Crimson was selected first in the 2024 Ivy League field hockey preseason poll.







Field Hockey Ranked No. 1 in Ivy League Preseason Poll







PRINCETON, N.J. – With just 11 days until the 2024 season begins, the Ivy League revealed its field hockey preseason poll, as Harvard field hockey slotted in first place with 124 points.







Field Hockey Picked Third in Ivy League Preseason Poll







PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania field hockey team was picked third in the Ivy League preseason poll, announced by the conference Monday morning.







Maryland field hockey 2024 season preview



The Terps look to reclaim the Big Ten.



By Nolan Rogalski







Before a ball is even hit, the 2024 season promises to be important for Maryland field hockey. The program celebrates its 50th season this fall, and head coach Missy Meharg will hope to crown this milestone season by adding a ninth national title to her glittering resume.







Field Hockey Season Preview



Team Looks to Build on Momentum Heading Into 2024 Campaign







Rutgers field hockey is set for an eagerly awaited campaign in 2024. Building off of a standout campaign last fall, the Scarlet Knights bring a blend of talented newcomers and experienced veterans to the field for the upcoming season. With the roster assembled, the team is looking to make an impact on the field.







What to know for Ohio’s opening weekend



By Robert Keegan III





Sasha Dikotla (14) Foward on Ohio University's Feild Hockey team looks for the ball at Pruitt Field in Athens, OH on Sept. 29, 2023. Photo by Joe Hallquist



After a competitive 2023 campaign, Ohio will be looking to improve upon a 6-10 overall record as it opens up the 2024 season. Ohio’s record in 2023 doesn’t reflect the team's skill. Despite 10 losses, Ohio had a handful of quality wins, including against Indiana and Kent State. It was also able to give No. 12 ranked Ohio State a tough battle that resulted in a narrow 1-point defeat.



