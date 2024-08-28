Wednesday 28 August 2024

Pakistan, China play 4-4 draw



LAHORE: In a warm-up match ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy, Pakistan and China played to a 4-4 draw on Tuesday.







3 key players of Pak national hockey team seek political asylum in Malta



The team’s goalkeeper, Akmal, declined to be part of the squad selected for the 2024 Azlan Shah Hockey Cup, opting instead to play in an Australian league; Another key player, drag-flicker Abu Bakar, is also playing in an Australian league and did not attend the training camp; Alternate drag flicker Arbaz has declined to join the team, despite attending the camp; team’s physio goes missing in Poland



Ansar M Bhatti







ISLAMABAD: In a troubling turn of events for Pakistan’s national hockey team, three key players have reportedly sought political asylum in Malta, while the team’s physio has allegedly gone missing in Poland. Adding to the team’s difficulties, two other prominent players—goalkeeper Akmal and drag flicker Arbaz—have refused to continue playing for Pakistan.







Hockey India names 18-member Indian Men's Hockey Team for Asian Champions Trophy in China



Ace dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh will lead the challenge along with experienced midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad as the Vice Captain. The defending Champions will take on hosts China in their campaign opener







New Delhi: Hockey India named 18-member Indian Men's Hockey Team for the prestigious Asian Champions Trophy scheduled to begin in Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia in China from 8th September to 17th September 2024. The tournament will see Asia's top hockey playing nations India, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan and hosts China vie for honours.







Family man Manpreet Singh relishes hockey’s return to prominence after Paris Olympics



He was a member of the squad which finished last at the 2012 London Olympics. In 2024, he is a two-time Olympic medallist. His family has been the driving force through this journey, Manpreet tells Sportstar.



Nihit Sachdeva





Manpreet Singh with his family at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after returning from Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: PTI



At a recent felicitation function in Bhubaneswar for the Indian men’s hockey team, a boy, inspired by the Men in Blue’s second straight Olympic bronze medal, told midfielder Manpreet Singh that he will fight for gold in the future.







Shane O' Donoghue announced his retirement from international hockey



By Tariq Ali



Ireland's top goal scorer Shane O' Donoghue announced his retirement from international hockey during the EuroHockey Championship Qualifiers B in Dublin, Ireland, where the Irish men's hockey team secured the bronze medal.











Transfers in the Belgian league



Some big signings for both Gantoise and Braxgata



Ernst Baart and Studio Hockey





Pirmin Blaak - credits worldsportpics



The Belgian Honour Division has become on of the top 3 domestic leagues in Europe alongside the rise of the national men’s team. So far only Waterloo Ducks, with a big thank you to their goalie Vincent Vanasch back then, were able to take the European crown in the EHL But few will dispute the quality of the Belgian league.







Maryland field hockey wins pair of exhibition games



By Colin McNamara



Maryland played two exhibition games last weekend, defeating VCU, 3-0, on Friday and William & Maryland, 13-1, on Sunday.







Iowa field hockey will feature a younger roster in 2024-25



14 of the team’s 25 players are underclassmen.



Jake Olson





Iowa midfield Dionne van Aalsum attempts a goal up the field during a field hockey match between No. 1 Iowa and Michigan State at Grand Field in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. The Hawkeyes will face Miami University at Grant Field on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. Grace Smith



Following an NCAA Tournament berth a season ago, the Iowa field hockey team is poised for another successful season under the leadership of Lisa Cellucci, who is entering her 11th year as head coach.







Spider Field Hockey Picked to Finish Fourth; Larripa Named Preseason All-Atlantic 10







RICHMOND, Va. – Sophomore Clara Larripa has been named to the Preseason All-Atlantic 10 Conference team, the league announced Tuesday. First-year head coach Martu Loncarica's program was projected to finish fourth in 2024, as voted on by league coaches.







Bryant Field Hockey Season Preview







SMITHFIELD, R.I. – The 26th season of Bryant field hockey begins Friday afternoon as the Bulldogs welcome Fairfield to Jeffrey '69 and Lily Cowen Field.







Dar Hockey Academy wins the series against the POF Wah Hockey Academy



By Ijaz Chaudhry





Dar Hockey Academy's manager Irfan Butt (left) receiving momento from hosts



Lahore-based Dar Hockey Academy which scouts talent from all over the country is Pakistan's finest hockey nursery.



