Thursday 29 August 2024

Pakistan to Play Asian Hockey Champions Trophy Next Month



By Maham Khan







The Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 is just around the corner, taking place in China from September 8th to 17th. This premier tournament promises to deliver thrilling action as six nations, Pakistan, China, India, Japan, Korea, and Malaysia compete for the top spot.







Fall of giants! Pakistan Hockey Team went to China on loaned tickets for Asian Champions Trophy



by Anukul Chauhan







As the Pakistan hockey team competes in the Asian Champions Trophy, they do so under the shadow of financial instability and organisational challenges. The once-mighty giants of hockey are now battling not just their opponents on the field, but also the crippling realities of their financial situation.







Three Pakistani hockey players, along with physiotherapist, 'slip' in Europe



PHF secretary informs players had travelled to Poland with the team, but did not return to Pakistan







In a recent emergency press conference held in Lahore, PHF Secretary and Olympian Rana Mujahid Ali revealed that three players from the national hockey team and their physiotherapist, who had travelled to Poland with the team, did not return to Pakistan. It has been reported that these individuals have applied for political asylum abroad.







Pakistan Hockey Federation bans three players, physio



LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has imposed a lifetime ban on three hockey players and a physio who abandoned their duties and left the country without notifying the federation. This drastic measure follows their failure to attend the national training camp in Islamabad for the Asian Champions Trophy this month.







PHF Bans Three Players, Physio For Life



Zeeshan Mehtab



LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has imposed a life ban on three players and a physio for unexplained absence from the hockey camp and leaving the country without prior No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the PHF.







Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Pathak takes up keeping duties





Krishan Pathak



Krishan Pathak, on expected lines, was today named the main goalkeeper after the retirement of PR Sreejesh in the Harmanpreet Singh-led 18-member Indian team for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy. The tournament will see defending champions India vie for top honours with South Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan and hosts China at Hulunbuir on September 8-17.







Bruises, bronzes and bountiful of courage: Amit Rohidas’ oscillating Paris 2024 Olympic journey



In this interview with Sportstar, Amit Rohidas opens up on the red card in the Olympics quarterfinal, the art of being a first rusher on PCs and the bronze medal match.



Anish Pathiyil





India defender Amit Rohidas celebrates after winning the Paris 2024 Olympics bronze medal match against Spain. | Photo Credit: AP



On the afternoon of August 4, 2024, as the time ticked towards 2 pm in India, those glued to their television sets and streaming devices were plunged into utter disbelief as the sound of the umpire’s whistle rung around the Yves du Manoir Stadium in Paris.







"It Would've Been A Disaster If...": India Hockey Coach's Verdict On Olympics 2024 Bronze Medal



Fulton also named the players who would fill the boots of goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, after he announced his retirement.





File image of India Men's Hockey Team.© AFP



After guiding the Indian senior men's hockey team to a historic second successive bronze medal in the Paris Olympic Games, Craig Fulton, head coach, is now facing a new challenge. He has to drag back his players, who have been celebrating non-stop, to hockey and prepare them for the Asian Champions Trophy starting in Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia in China from September 8 to 17. In an exclusive interview with IANS, Fulton shared his thoughts on the Paris campaign, the India team's performance and the upcoming challenges.







PANAM Cups 2025 | New date



The 2025 Pan American Cup, for both women’s and men’s tournaments, has undergone a change in its initial schedule. Originally set for March 2025, the competition will now take place from September 11 to 21, 2025 in Montevideo, Uruguay.







2023 Hall of Fame Inductee: Rob Short



Rob Short enters as the second most capped Canadian hockey player







In the Athletes Category of the Hall of Fame, Field Hockey Canada proudly inducts Rob Short, a trailblazer whose influence on the sport has been both profound and lasting. Renowned for his leadership and dedication, Short’s illustrious career has left an indelible mark on Canadian field hockey.







National Sports Day in India today; its origin and growth



K. ARUMUGAM







There has been, occasional but vocal, demand for declaring Major Dhyan Chand’s birthday as National Sports Day in India for long. Most of them strengthened after his death in 1979. In the 80s and 90s it has been a routine to demand National Sports Day whenever some sporting success or flop occurred.







National Sports Day: A day of commemoration and sporting reflection



The day honours Dhyan Chand and reminds Indians of the importance of embracing sports.



By Dheepan Brunner M





Dhyan Chand revolutionized hockey for India and its people. (Photo Credit: India TV)



Every year, India commemorates the 29th of August as National Sports Day.







Ahead of challenging field hockey season, North Carolina plans to keep same mentality



By Jarrett Kidd





UNC junior forward Ryleigh Heck (12) scores a goal during the Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024 scrimmage against Duke at Jack Katz Stadium. Photo by Grace Richards / The Daily Tar Heel



Some things never change.



This tale as old as time rings true for the 2024 UNC field hockey squad. Just like last season, and every year before that, the Tar Heels plan to take it one game at a time. New seasons bring new challenges, but North Carolina is ready.







Despite key departures, Maryland field hockey maintains championship aspirations



Aidan Currie





Coach Missy Meharg during Maryland field hockey's 2-1 win over Indiana on Oct. 22, 2023. (Eric Robinson/The Diamondback)



Despite winning 17 games and finishing top five nationally, it was a bitter end to the 2023 campaign for Maryland field hockey.







#13 Field Hockey Opens 2024 Season Friday at UConn







The three-time defending Atlantic 10 champion Saint Joseph's field hockey team is set to kick off another new season this week as the Hawks head to Storrs, Connecticut, to take on UConn on Friday before a neutral-site tilt with New Hampshire on Saturday.







Syracuse field hockey 2024 season preview: Goalie battle, key departures



By Jordan Kimball





Following an 11-8 season in 2023, Syracuse field hockey lost three of its top four scorers. The Orange now boast a roster with 13 underclassmen as they head into their second season under head coach Lynn Farquhar. Lars Jendruschewitz | Photo Editor



Following a 10-7 regular season and NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals loss in 2023, Syracuse field hockey placed No. 10 in the 2024 National Field Hockey Coaches Association Preseason Poll. After a disappointing loss to Duke in the NCAA Tournament, SU has significant hopes for the 2024 season. Though, with the departure of many key players, its plans to obtain high seeding in the Atlantic Coast Conference will run through a challenging schedule and a young team.







Field Hockey Takes Top Spots in Preseason Coaches Poll







CLEVELAND, Ohio – On Wednesday afternoon the Mid-American Conference released the results of field hockey's 2024 preseason poll. Miami secured the top spot with 63 points and champion in the MAC Tournament with six votes. The complete poll by the league's nine head coaches can be found below.







Field Hockey Picked Third in Mid-American Conference Preseason Poll







CLEVELAND – James Madison field hockey was predicted to finish third in its inaugural season in the Mid-American Conference, the league announced Wednesday afternoon.







No. 9 Field Hockey Opens Season Sunday by Hosting Vermont



Noon Game Streams on B1G+







PISCATAWAY, N.J. – For 2024, the No. 9 ranked Rutgers field hockey season begins this Sunday, as the Scarlet Knights host Vermont (12 pm, streaming on B1G+). The Scarlet Knights will have their first meeting with the Catamounts in 11 years. However, the Scarlet Knights' bench boss has a deeper connection to the program that goes back even longer.







New partnership with Royal New Zealand Airforce



Oceania Hockey is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Royal New Zealand Air Force. This partnership will help to deliver donated goods to developing nations within Oceania as part of our “Champions Give Back” program.



