Friday 30 August 202

Hockey players react to PHF secretary’s allegations of seeking asylum
The federation decided to cancel their passports over this matter
By Atique ur Rehman
Rana Mujahid alleged that three players and physio had applied for political asylum in Europe. - Murtaza Yaqoob/Instagram
KARACHI: Pakistan men's hockey players have reacted after Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Rana Mujahid alleged that three players Murtaza Yaqoob, Ehtesham Aslam, forward Abdul Rahman Junior, and the team's physio Dr Waqas — had applied for political asylum in Europe, sources told Geo News on Thursday.
Pakistani Hockey: A Forgotten Legacy and the Way Forward
Shafqat Mahmood Awan
There was a time when Pakistani hockey was the pride of the nation, symbolizing excellence and triumph. This story begins in 1994 when the captain of the Pakistan hockey team, Shahbaz Ahmed Senior, expressed a wistful desire during a television interview. He said that in what he expected to be the final year of his career, he wished to win both the Champions Trophy and the World Cup. His words, however, were met with skepticism, as Pakistan had last won the World Cup twelve years prior and the Champions Trophy fourteen years ago. At that time, the global hockey landscape was dominated by the likes of the Netherlands, Germany, and Australia.
Rajgir, Bihar to host the 8th Women's Asian Champions Trophy
Hockey India will host the marquee event in the Asian Hockey calendar at the newly-developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium from 11thto 20thNovember
New Delhi, 29th August 2024: In exciting news for hockey fans in India, the Women's Asian Champions Trophy will be hosted in the ancient city of Rajgir in Bihar famous for its holy sites and hot springs. The event will be a joint venture between Hockey India and the Bihar Government, and will be held at the newly-developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium from 11th to 20th November 2024.
New Destination for International hockey in India: Rajgir in Bihar to host the women’s Champions Trophy
K. ARUMUGAM
New Delhi: The ancient city of Rajgir in Bihar, famous for its holy sites and hot springs, will host the forthcoming Women’s Asian Champions Trophy. The Bihar Government, hitherto unknown for any serious hockey work, has developed a new modern hockey facility in Rajgir which was inaugurated today, National Sports Day. The venue is part of sprawling International Sports Complex that has come up here, which has facilities many indoor and outdoor games, research center & sports library.
Kentwell Adds to 2024-25 Junior, Development & Senior U.S. Women’s National Indoor Teams
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following a second in-person tryout on July 28, U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team Head Coach Jun Kentwell has added 17 athletes across the Junior, Development and Senior U.S. Women’s National Indoor Teams.
Hoofdklasse transfers
Thierry Brinkman surprised with a move from Bloemendaal to challengers Den Bosch
Ernst Baart and Studio Hockey
Thierry Brinkman - credits worldsportpics
The Dutch Hoofdklasse will get underway in the weekend of 14 & 15 September.
Champions Kampong start with a home game against Klein Zwitserland and a virtually unchanged team. No need for coach Tim Oudenaller to change a winning team obviously.
Veteran hockey player from Odisha Lazarus Barla receives Lifetime Achievement Award on National Sports Day
By Sudeshna Panda
Lazarus Barla
Bhubaneswar: Veteran hockey player from Odisha Lazarus Barla received the Lifetime Achievement Award on National Sports Day. The National Sports day is observed on the birth anniversary of Major Dhyanchand.
NCAA Division 1 fixtures and results - 30 August
Weekend Games to Watch: Division I & III Season Opener
by Caitlin Rubsamen, USA Field Hockey’s College Content Intern
Each week, USA Field Hockey highlights upcoming college games to watch. This weekend marks the start of the Division I and Division III season.
NZ Secondary Schools Gear Up for Upcoming Tournament Week
Excitement is building for this year’s Secondary School Tournament week which is set to take place between Monday 2nd September and Saturday 7th September.
SA Hockey: Admin Vacancy
South Africa Hockey Association is inviting applications for the position of Administrator which is based at South Africa Hockey Association Head Office, Illovo Sandton. This is an office-based vacancy.