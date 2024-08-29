Friday 30 August 202

History of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy







The Asian Champions Trophy is a prestigious field hockey tournament held in Asia, showcasing the talent and competitiveness of top Asian hockey nations. Here is a brief history of the Asian Champions Trophy:







Hockey players react to PHF secretary’s allegations of seeking asylum



The federation decided to cancel their passports over this matter



By Atique ur Rehman





Rana Mujahid alleged that three players and physio had applied for political asylum in Europe. - Murtaza Yaqoob/Instagram



KARACHI: Pakistan men's hockey players have reacted after Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Rana Mujahid alleged that three players Murtaza Yaqoob, Ehtesham Aslam, forward Abdul Rahman Junior, and the team's physio Dr Waqas — had applied for political asylum in Europe, sources told Geo News on Thursday.







Pakistani Hockey: A Forgotten Legacy and the Way Forward



Shafqat Mahmood Awan







There was a time when Pakistani hockey was the pride of the nation, symbolizing excellence and triumph. This story begins in 1994 when the captain of the Pakistan hockey team, Shahbaz Ahmed Senior, expressed a wistful desire during a television interview. He said that in what he expected to be the final year of his career, he wished to win both the Champions Trophy and the World Cup. His words, however, were met with skepticism, as Pakistan had last won the World Cup twelve years prior and the Champions Trophy fourteen years ago. At that time, the global hockey landscape was dominated by the likes of the Netherlands, Germany, and Australia.







Rajgir, Bihar to host the 8th Women's Asian Champions Trophy



Hockey India will host the marquee event in the Asian Hockey calendar at the newly-developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium from 11thto 20thNovember







New Delhi, 29th August 2024: In exciting news for hockey fans in India, the Women's Asian Champions Trophy will be hosted in the ancient city of Rajgir in Bihar famous for its holy sites and hot springs. The event will be a joint venture between Hockey India and the Bihar Government, and will be held at the newly-developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium from 11th to 20th November 2024.







New Destination for International hockey in India: Rajgir in Bihar to host the women’s Champions Trophy



K. ARUMUGAM







New Delhi: The ancient city of Rajgir in Bihar, famous for its holy sites and hot springs, will host the forthcoming Women’s Asian Champions Trophy. The Bihar Government, hitherto unknown for any serious hockey work, has developed a new modern hockey facility in Rajgir which was inaugurated today, National Sports Day. The venue is part of sprawling International Sports Complex that has come up here, which has facilities many indoor and outdoor games, research center & sports library.







Kentwell Adds to 2024-25 Junior, Development & Senior U.S. Women’s National Indoor Teams







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following a second in-person tryout on July 28, U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team Head Coach Jun Kentwell has added 17 athletes across the Junior, Development and Senior U.S. Women’s National Indoor Teams.







Hoofdklasse transfers



Thierry Brinkman surprised with a move from Bloemendaal to challengers Den Bosch



Ernst Baart and Studio Hockey





Thierry Brinkman - credits worldsportpics



The Dutch Hoofdklasse will get underway in the weekend of 14 & 15 September.



Champions Kampong start with a home game against Klein Zwitserland and a virtually unchanged team. No need for coach Tim Oudenaller to change a winning team obviously.







Veteran hockey player from Odisha Lazarus Barla receives Lifetime Achievement Award on National Sports Day



By Sudeshna Panda





Lazarus Barla



Bhubaneswar: Veteran hockey player from Odisha Lazarus Barla received the Lifetime Achievement Award on National Sports Day. The National Sports day is observed on the birth anniversary of Major Dhyanchand.







NCAA Division 1 fixtures and results - 30 August







Weekend Games to Watch: Division I & III Season Opener



by Caitlin Rubsamen, USA Field Hockey’s College Content Intern







Each week, USA Field Hockey highlights upcoming college games to watch. This weekend marks the start of the Division I and Division III season.







NCAA Division one stories



A collection of stories about NCAA Division One teams..







NZ Secondary Schools Gear Up for Upcoming Tournament Week







Excitement is building for this year’s Secondary School Tournament week which is set to take place between Monday 2nd September and Saturday 7th September.







SA Hockey: Admin Vacancy







South Africa Hockey Association is inviting applications for the position of Administrator which is based at South Africa Hockey Association Head Office, Illovo Sandton. This is an office-based vacancy.



