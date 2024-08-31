Saturday 31 August 2024

Overview of Hero Asian Champions Trophy China 2024:







Allocated by the Asian Hockey Federation, the tournament will be hosted and organized by Hockey India. It is set to be an exciting competition featuring top teams from Asia, aiming to showcase their skills and vie for the prestigious title.







Asian Hockey Champions Trophy final standings



By Tariq Ali



The eighth edition of the men's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy to be held in Hulunbuir, China from 8 to 17 September, 2024.

Six top ranked teams from Asia have been participating in the round robin league basis competition. China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan and South Korea.











Uphill task for Speedy Tigers in Mongolia



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia hockey coach Sarjit Singh will again bank on veteran forward Faizal Saari in the Asian Champions Trophy.



KUALA LUMPUR: Mongolia may have a lot of flat land, but the Speedy Tigers face an uphill task to finish on the podium at the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) in Hulunbuir from Sept 8-17.







Olympic hockey star Harmanpreet to lead India for ACT



By Aftar Singh





Harmanpreet Singh (left). - NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Olympic bronze medallists India have included penalty corner specialist Harmanpreet Singh for the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) in Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia, China, from Sept 8-17.







Pakistan hockey team take difficult route to Inner Mongolia



By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: The Pakistan hockey team may be facing a financial crisis, but they are aiming high in the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) in Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia, China, from Sept 8-17







FIH President Tayyab Ikram: "Together, we have elevated hockey to the highest level in Paris 2024”







At the end of the Paris 2024 Olympics, I find myself compelled to reflect on the extraordinary hockey tournament that captivated us all. It was an event filled with unforgettable moments, a showcase of the highest levels of skill and sportsmanship.







1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men and Women Inter-Zone Championship 2024 to commence on Sunday



Ranchi, Jharkhand will host the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men Inter-Zone Championship 2024 while the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Women Inter-Zone Championship 2024 will be held in Narwana, Haryana



New Delhi: Aspiring hockey players are all set for the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Inter-Zone Championship 2024 which begins from 1st September 2024. While Ranchi, Jharkhand will host the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men Inter-Zone Championship 2024, Narwana in Haryana will host the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Women Inter-Zone Championship 2024.







NCAA Division one stories - 31 August



