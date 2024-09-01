Sunday 1 September 2024

Introduction of Teams – Hero Asian Champions Trophy China 2024:







Here is a brief introduction for each of the participating teams in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy China 2024:







India in men's hockey Asian Champions Trophy



By Tariq Ali



India, the defending champion of the men's hockey Asian Champions Trophy defeated Malaysia by 4-3 in the final match on the home soil at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai, 2023. Overall, the Indian men's hockey team won the Asian Champions Trophy four times.











PSB rejects PHF's allegations of withholding fund for participation in Asian Champions Trophy



PSB criticised the PHF for its 'baseless allegations' and clarified that the delays in releasing funds



By Faizan Lakhani





Another reason for the delay in release of funds is PHF's failure to provide the required documents on time.- FILE -



KARACHI: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has dismissed claims by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) alleging that PSB is withholding funds for the national hockey team's participation in the Asian Champions Trophy in China.







2023 Hall of Fame Inductee: Ken Pereira



Kenny Pereira is the most capped Canadian hockey player







In the Athletes Category, Field Hockey Canada proudly inducts Ken Pereira, a field hockey icon whose legacy is unparalleled.







Alyson Annan about her Chinese women's team



I love it when a plan comes together... said both Hannibal from the A-team and Alyson from China



Ernst Baart and Studio Hockey







Without a doubt the women from China were the surprise in these Paris Games. Until 4 minutes before the final whistle they were leading the Dutch in an Olympic final. I doubt you will find anyone who would be been so bold as to predict this.







Smithton proves home away from home for Argentinian hockey duo





Smithton was boosted by two Argentinians PIC: Facebook



Smithton Hockey Club was bolstered by the inclusion of two Argentinian players to its Greater Northern League Women’s team and they were quick to mak themselves at home last season, writes Will Braid.







Three Malaysian women to play in Scottish hockey league



By Aftar Singh





National players Khairunnisa Ayuni Sharuddin, Nurul Fatin Fatiah Azman and Nur Afiqah Syahzani Azhar will turn out for Uddingston club in the Scottish Premier Division from Sept 15 to Nov 16. - Courtesy pic



KUALA LUMPUR: One thing leads to another, and for three women's hockey players, a trip to Wales led to them playing in the Scottish league.







NCAA Division 1 results - 31 August







No. 3 field hockey starts their season off on a high note, beating No. 16 Penn State



The Cavaliers started their season off with a bang against the long-time rival Nittany Lions



By Eleanor Lynch





Virginia did not light up the scoreboard, but a few goals were enough to take down the Nittany Lions. Courtesy Virginia Athletics



While starting a season off playing an away game might seem nerve-wracking to some, Virginia field hockey brought fire to their game in University Park, Pa. Friday versus Penn State. The Cavaliers (1-0, 0-0 ACC) clearly came ready to fight and did just that as they came out on top over the Nittany Lions (0-1, 0-0 Big 10) in a 2-1 victory.







Black Bears Top Minutewomen in Overtime





Zoe Furber scored in overtime to give Maine a 2-1 win.



EVANSTON, Ill. – Zoe Furber scored eight minutes, seven seconds into overtime as the University of Maine field hockey team topped UMass, 2-1, on Saturday afternoon at Lakeside Field.







Minutewomen Drop Overtime Nailbiter To Maine





Photo by: Thom Kendall - UMass Athletics



EVANSTON, Ill. -- Massachusetts (0-1) dropped a 2-1 overtime nailbiter to Maine (1-1) in the 2024 season opener. The Minutewomen held a convincing 15-8 advantage in shots but were unable to convert in overtime, dropping just their second ever game to the Black Bears.







Minutewomen Travel For Clash With Preseason No. 1 Northwestern







AMHERST, Mass. - UMass continues it's opening weekend, clashing with preseason no. 1 Northwestern on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 11 a.m in Evanston, Illinois. The game will be broadcast live on B1G+ and can be followed live on umassathletics.com or UMassFH on Twitter.







#13 Field Hockey Tops New Hampshire, 4-2





Alison Buffington scored her second goal of the season on Saturday



STORRS, Conn. – A goal in each quarter powered the 13th-ranked Saint Joseph's field hockey team past New Hampshire, 4-2, at Nancy Stevens Field on Saturday afternoon.







Hawks Defeat Lehigh in Season Opener, 5-1







WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. – Five different Hawks scored a goal as the Monmouth University Field Hockey Team won its opening game of the 2024 season 5-1 over Lehigh







Field Hockey comes up short 2-1 in OT vs. CMU in St. Louis



Knights begin the season 0-1







ST. LOUIS, MO -- Bellarmine field hockey began its 2024 season with a 2-1 overtime loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas in St. Louis.







Field Hockey Sunday Contest at William & Mary Moved to Noon







RICHMOND, Va. - The University of Richmond field hockey game against the College of William & Mary on Sunday, Sept.1 at Busch Field in Williamsburg, Va., has been moved up to a noon start due to inclement weather in the forecast.







Rutgers field hockey has unfinished business this season



By Joe O'Gorman





Rutgers field hockey coach Meredith Civico had her team ranked as high as No. 4 in the nation last season. (Photo by Kostas Lymperopoulos via Rutgers Athletics)



There’s a great deal of excitement surrounding the Rutgers field hockey team heading into the 2024 season.



