Monday 2 September 2024

Pakistan in men's hockey Asian Champions Trophy



By Tariq Ali



Pakistan participated in all the seven editions of the men's hockey Asian Champions Trophy won gold medals three times 2012, 2013 and 2018 (joint winners with India after the final match was totally washed out due to heavy rain).











Kookaburras’ Coach, Colin Batch signs off after stellar eight years at the helm







Kookaburras’ Head Coach, Colin Batch, has announced he is stepping down following eight years at the helm of the men’s national hockey team.







ABN AMRO Cup raises the curtain on new Dutch season







HC Bloemendaal, Kampong, Klein Zwitserland and Den Bosch all advanced to the men’s semi-finals of the ABN AMRO Cup as the Dutch season opened its doors to the 2024/25 season.







Hockey India announces grant of Rs 2 lakh for unemployed players in Men's and Women's Senior Core Probable Groups



The decision was taken during Hockey India's Annual General Meeting in Lucknow today







Lucknow: In a bid to financially help players sustain their career in sport, Hockey India has taken an instrumental decision to provide a grant of Rs 2 Lakh for members of the Indian Men and Women's Core Probable Group who have not yet landed a job in Government departments or Public Sector Units (PSU). The decision was taken during the Annual General Meeting held in Lucknow today.







NCAA Division 1 results and stories - 2 September 2024



