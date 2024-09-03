Tuesday 3 September 2024

South Korea in men's hockey Asian Champions Trophy



By Tariq Ali



South Korean men's hockey team appeared in five out of seven editions of Asian Champions Trophy. They missed the 2nd Asian Champions Trophy in Doha, Qatar, 2012 and the 3rd Asian Champions Trophy at Kakamigahara, Japan, 2013.











Indian Men’s Hockey Team leaves for Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in China



Harmanpreet Singh will lead the team, while Vivek Sagar Prasad will serve as his deputy







Bengaluru: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team, in the early hours today, left for Hulunbuir, China to participate in the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024. The Paris 2024 Olympics Bronze medallists will attempt to mount a title defence in the competition that will also feature Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan and China.







Can’t rest on laurels, time to start afresh and retain Asian Champions Trophy title: Harmanpreet Singh



Under Harmanpreet’s leadership, India won a second successive bronze medal for the first time in over half-a-century at the Olympics in Paris recently.





FILE PHOTO: India hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU



The Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh said it’s time to move on from the euphoria of a second successive Olympic bronze medal if the side desires to retain its Asian Champions Trophy title in Hulunbuir, China this month.







Roelant Oltmans to not continue as head coach of Pakistan hockey team



Dutch coach Oltmans has declined to continue coaching



By Atique ur Rehman





PHF, Oltmans failed to reach an agreement, and he will not be available to coach in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy. - Sportspic



KARACHI: The Pakistan hockey team currently in China is encountering significant challenges and after losing several senior players, the national side has also been deprived of the services of their foreign coach, Roelant Oltmans, Geo News reported on Monday.







Roelant Oltmans Refuses to Continue As Coach of Pakistan Hockey Team



By Shayan Obaid Alexander







Pakistan hockey team, currently on tour in China, is facing a series of setbacks that have compounded their challenges ahead of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy.







Hockey Australia on look out for new men coach as Colin Batch exits





Colin Batch ends long enture with Australia men PIC: WorldSportPics/Frank Uijlenbroek



Australia men are on the hunt for a new head coach after Colin Batch stepped down after eight years in charge.







Lily Owsley and Ashley Hoffman trade familiar turfs for an Argentinian adventure







Two international hockey players have decided to trade in their familiar turfs for an Argentinian adventure. Lily Owsley of Great Britain and Ashley Hoffman of the United States recently packed their bags and headed south after signing to play for Club Banco Provincia in Buenos Aires.







Field Hockey Scores Four Goals to Down Indiana on Monday Afternoon



Mrázová picked up eight saves in net







Bloomington, IN - The University of Maine field hockey team picked up their second victory of the season as they defeated Indiana, 4-2.







Indiana field hockey opens season with 3-1 victory over Kent State University



By Will Kwiatkowski





Lara Mortz plays in IU's exhibition game against the University of Louisville on Aug. 25, 2024, at Deborah Tobias field in Bloomington. Indiana defeated Kent State University 3-1 but fell to Liberty University 2-1 over the weekend. Photo by Briana Pace / The Indiana Daily Student



Indiana field hockey began its season this weekend in Kent, Ohio, splitting the challenging two-game series. Indiana opened up with a 3-1 victory over Kent State University followed later by a tough loss deep into the overtime period against No. 11 Liberty University on Saturday. Despite not finishing the weekend with the outcome they had hoped for, the Hoosiers showed promising quality in their performances.







UMass opens the 2024 season with losses to Maine and Northwestern



Minutewomen battle in first pair of games



By Lucy Postera





Photo: Kalina Kornacki



The Massachusetts field hockey team started off its 2024 season with a two-loss weekend, falling to Maine and Northwestern.







Missed penalty corners sink Wolverines in home opener against North Carolina



by Niyatee Jain





Penalty corner woes plagued the Wolverines’ performance against the reigning National Champions, North Carolina. Alum Anna Fuder/Daily.



As the No. 12 Michigan field hockey team lined up to face the reigning national champions in its home opener, it had nothing to lose, as graduate midfielder Lora Clarke put it. After all, No. 2 North Carolina was the one who won it all last year, and all the Wolverines needed to do was play their best.







New Disciplinary Regulations launched







New on and off the field disciplinary regulations have come into effect that will govern the game across England.







‘Joy to coach’: Telford hockey team benefits from mother and daughters





Keeping it in the family: Courtney, Charlotte and Megan



A family trio has been making waves in the local hockey scene as a mother and her two daughters take to the field together for the Telford and Wrekin HC.



