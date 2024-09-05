Thursday 5 September 2024

Two Umpires and Two Technical Staff to Represent USA at 2024 Pan American Challenge







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is excited to announce that four USA representatives have been selected as umpires and technical staff for the upcoming 2024 Pan American Challenge.







Malaysia in men's hockey Asian Champions Trophy



By Tariq Ali



The Malaysian men's hockey team appeared in six out of seven editions of the Asian Champions Trophy. The Malaysian hockey team pulled-out from the competition, as they were restricted to the COVID quarantine during the Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2021.











Tahir Zaman appointed head coach of Pakistan hockey team before Asian Champions Trophy 2024



Zaman, a popular player in his days, has coached the national junior team in the past and holds a master degree in coaching from the FIH.





Zaman (centre) was a member of the Pakistan team which won the bronze medal in the 1992 Olympics, the World Cup and Champions Trophy in 1994. | Photo Credit: Vino John/The Hindu



Former Olympian Tahir Zaman has been appointed as the head coach of the Pakistan hockey team ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy and he will join the team at Hulunbuir city in China.







Pakistan hockey team enters Asian Champions Trophy with uncertainty



Former Olympian Tahir Zaman has only three days to coach before the tournament begins on September 8





PHOTO: ASIAN HOCKEY FEDERATION



Pakistan’s hockey scene continues to struggle, with authorities unable to revive the sport that once brought the nation immense pride.







China ready to shake up Asian Champions Trophy



By Aftar Singh





The national men’s hockey team before their friendly against South Korea in Inner Mongolia today. PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Hosts China could be a threat in the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) based on their impressive performances in recent Test matches.







2023 Hall of Fame Inductee: Andrea Rushton



Class of 2023: Andrea Rushton enters in the Athlete Category







In the Athletes category of Hall of Fame, Field Hockey Canada is proud to induct Andrea (Andy) Rushton, a standout athlete who has left an indelible mark on the sport. Known for her exceptional defensive prowess, Rushton is celebrated for her 127 international caps and her contributions to Canadian field hockey.







2023 Hall of Fame Inductee: Lynne ‘Buzz’ Beecroft



Buzz is the all-time winningest coach in Canadian university hockey







In the Coaches category of this year’s Hall of Fame, Field Hockey Canada is honoured to induct Lynne (Buzz) Beecroft, a revered figure in Canadian field hockey known for her exceptional leadership and enduring impact on the sport. Beecroft, recognized as the all-time winningest Canadian university field hockey coach, reflects on her storied career with a rare humility.







Summer Series debuts deliver promise for future of Welsh hockey







Last month saw Hoci Cymru's senior men and women take on Austria and Malaysia respectively, in the Summer Series at the National Hockey Centre.







U21 Future Black Sticks Women’s & Men’s Coaches Appointed







It’s an exciting new phase for our U21 Future Black Sticks programme as the teams begin to prepare for the 2025 Junior World Cup Qualifiers early next year and the FIH Junior World Cup tournaments in December later that year. We are pleased to announce the appointment of two outstanding coaches who will lead our U21 Future Black Sticks Men’s and Women’s squads.







4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2024 to begin in Pune from tomorrow



18 teams will compete for glory at the 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2024



Pune: The 4th edition of the Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship is set to take place at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Pimpri, Pune, Maharashtra, from September 5th to 15th, 2024. Eighteen departmental teams from across the nation will vie for the coveted title, promising over a week of intense hockey action.







Celebrate 2024 National Field Hockey Day on September 14







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - In a little more than one week, USA Field Hockey will be celebrating the 12th annual National Field Hockey Day on Saturday, September 14, 2024. A day of fun and field hockey, all fans are encouraged to share what they are doing to celebrate this day dedicated to this wonderful sport.







Field Hockey Rides Second Half Surge Past Central Michigan, 4-2



Stark double fuels Skyhawks to first win of season



Doug Monson







CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Stonehill College got a pair of goals from sophomore Tyra Stark to spark a four-goal run and secure a 4-2 triumph over Central Michigan University in a non-conference field hockey matchup at Berylson Family Field Hockey Field at Harvard University tonight.







Field Hockey Hosts Vermont, Ohio In First Home Contests







Michigan State kicks off the home portion of the 2024 season this weekend when it hosts Vermont (Friday) and Ohio (Sunday). The two visiting squads will play a neutral-site game on Saturday (1 pm) at Ralph Young Field.







Bears Resume Homestand Against Northeastern, Kent State



Cal Looks To Build Off Season-Opening Win Over Michigan State



BERKELEY - The California field hockey team resumes its season-opening four-game homestand this week with matchups against Northeastern on Thursday and Kent State on Friday. The Golden Bears are coming off a thrilling overtime victory over Michigan State in their 2024 season opener last weekend. Both games this week will air on ACC Network Extra/ESPN+ and live stats will be available for both contests as well.







3G hockey woes continue on eve of season; council helps Notts club return





Boston Spa men set to continue but women's division is closing PIC: Boston Spa Instagram



Leeds based Boston Spa Hockey Club’s women division is folding ahead of the new season due to 3G issues.



