Friday 6 September 2024

Pan American Challenge (Men)

Lima



All times GMT -5



6 Sep 2024 13:00 GUA v PAR (Round Robin)

6 Sep 2024 15:15 TTO v PER (Round Robin)



Pool standings



Asian Champions Trophy 2024



The Asian Champions Trophy is a hockey tournament that is held annually under the aegis of Asian Hockey Federation, since 2011. It only features the top-6 hockey playing nations of Asia, competing in the round-robin format. It features Asia’s top six field hockey teams during that hockey season competing in a round robin format. India is the most successful team in this tournament’s history. India, meanwhile, is the most successful nation with four titles under their belt.







Speedy Tigers eye modest top-four finish at ACT



By Aftar Singh





The national players pose for a photo in Inner Mongolia, China, ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy. PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Despite being Asia's second-highest-ranked team, the national men's hockey squad aren't setting their sights too high in the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT), which starts on Sunday in Inner Mongolia, China.







Hockey coach calls for drastic measures to improve ranking



By Abdul Mohi Shah





Pakistan men's hockey team seen in this image.— AFP/file



ISLAMABAD: The newly-appointed Pakistan hockey team’s coach, who is heading to China to join national team a day ahead of start of the Asian Champions Trophy, Thursday called for drastic and revolutionary measures to stage recovery, saying that his first target will be to improve team’s ranking by six to seven position within next two to three years’ time.







China in men's hockey Asian Champions Trophy



By Tariq Ali



China men's hockey team appeared in five out of seven editions of the Asian Champions Trophy. China missed two editions in Muscat, Oman, 2018 and Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2021.











The careers of two Hockeyroo greats come to an end







Hockey Australia's Director of High Performance, Bernard Savage reflects on the careers of Hockeyroos' Jane Claxton and Renee Taylor.







Mannheim and Polo set for early season showdown







The German Bundesliga gets under way this weekend with EHL KO16 Men’s teams Mannheimer HC and Hamburger Polo Club facing each other on Sunday afternoon.







England Hockey Bids Farewell to Chairman Royston Hoggarth After Nine Years of Leadership





Royston Hoggarth, Sam Ward and Nick Pink



England Hockey Chair Royston Hoggarth will depart the role after serving three terms of three years as the sport’s first independent Chair, leaving behind a legacy of transformational leadership, significant achievements, and a deep commitment to the sport. Throughout his tenure, he has built strong relationships with the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Board, the major country National Association Presidents and IHF President Tayyab Ikram.







NCAA Division 1 fixtures and results - 6 September 2024







College Games to Watch: September 6 - 11



by Caitlin Rubsamen, USA Field Hockey’s College Content Intern







Each week, USA Field Hockey highlights upcoming college games to watch. This edition covers the week of September 6 - 11.







Cardinal Claims Home Opener



Stanford fends off the Golden Flashes, 3-1, to tally first win on Varsity Turf this season.







STANFORD, Calif. - The hot start of the season continued for the Cardinal on Thursday afternoon, as it defeated, 3-1, in the season's home opener.







Individual excellence has allowed Maryland field hockey to overcome low-block defenses



Aidan Currie





Hope Rose looks downfield during Maryland field hockey's 2-0 win against Drexel on Sept. 1, 2024. (Sam Cohen/The Diamondback)



Maryland field hockey’s Hope Rose collected a Drexel clearance as time ticked down in the first half of Sunday’s contest against the Dragons. With plenty of space ahead of her, the midfielder dribbled and fired an optimistic effort towards the cage.







Maryland field hockey weekend preview: Big Ten/ACC Cup



The Terps will play No. 17 Boston College and No. 5 Duke this weekend.



By NolanRogalski



After beginning the season with two hard-earned wins at home against Louisville and Drexel, the Terps are on the road for the only time in September in what may prove to be a challenging weekend.







No. 8 Field Hockey Begins the 2024 Season at William & Mary, No. 18 Wake Forest







CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard field hockey begins the 50th season in program history with a pair of road contests, as the Crimson travel to William & Mary and No. 18 Wake Forest this weekend. Harvard takes on the Tribe on Friday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. and concludes opening weekend on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 12 p.m. against the Demon Deacons.







No. 9 Field Hockey Splits Weekend At Monmouth Friday, Hosts UConn Sunday







PISCATAWAY, N.J. – No. 9 Rutgers field hockey is set to play twice this weekend, splitting games on the road and then at home against familiar foes. RU travels down the shore to play Monmouth on Friday before returning to Piscataway on Sunday for a clash with UConn.







Field Hockey: Everything to know ahead of Ohio's weekend double header



By Brandon Gross





Sasha Dikotla (14) Foward on Ohio University's Feild Hockey team looks for the ball at Pruitt Field in Athens, OH on Sept. 29, 2023. Photo by Joe Hallquist



Ohio (0-2) has yet to win a game this season, with losses against Stanford and No. 20 UAlbany. Through those two games, the Bobcats have been outscored 1-8 and have taken just 13 shots on their opponents' nets in comparison to 28 shots taken on their own. Friday night, Ohio will have a chance to claim its first victory of the season against another winless team in Vermont.







Field hockey journeys to the northeast for visits with Rider, LIU



By Chad Fischer







LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. – The Bellarmine University field hockey team looks to build on their first weekend of competition with another road trip beginning Friday, this time to a pair of Northeast Conference opponents.



