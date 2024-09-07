Saturday 7 September 2024

Hero Asian Champions Trophy Moqi China 2024

Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region (CHN)



All times GMT +8



8 Sep 2024 13:30 KOR v JPN (One Pool)

8 Sep 2024 15:45 MAS v PAK (One Pool)

8 Sep 2024 18:00 IND v CHN (One Pool)



Pool Standings

Speedy Tigers can't keep slowing down



By Aftar Singh





Nor Saiful Zaini



KUALA LUMPUR: The national men's team need to be reminded that hockey is a game of four quarters when they compete in the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) which begins tomorrow in Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia.







Pan American Challenge (Men)

Lima



All times GMT -5



6 Sep 2024 13:00 GUA v PAR (Round Robin) 2 - 1

6 Sep 2024 15:15 TTO v PER (Round Robin) 2 - 0



7 Sep 2024 13:00 TTO v GUA (Round Robin)

7 Sep 2024 15:15 PAR v PER (Round Robin)



Pool standings



Pan American Challenge (Men's) - Statistical Review



By Tariq Ali



The fourth edition of the men's hockey Pan American Challenge will continue at Andres Avelino Caceres Sports Complex in Lima, Peru from 6 to 14 September 2024.











Welsh umpire Abby MacArthur heading to Croatia for Indoor Hockey World Cup







Hoci Cymru would like to congratulate Abby MacArthur on her appointment as an umpire for the Indoor Hockey World Cup set to take place in Croatia next year.







2023 Hall of Fame Inductee: Chris Wilson



Chris Wilson inducted in the Officials Category







In the Officials category of this year’s Hall of Fame, Field Hockey Canada is proud to induct Chris Wilson for his remarkable contributions to the sport. Wilson’s career as an international umpire spanned 15 years, during which he officiated 89 international matches, including three Pan American Games, two Commonwealth Games, and two Junior World Cups.







MHC struggles to house National Junior hockey team



By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 35 players were called up for national junior hockey training after the recent Malaysia Games in Sarawak, but there is no accommodation for six players.







Day 2 Results: 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2024



Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, Central Secretariat, Railway Sports Promotion Board, and Steel Plant Sports Board emerged victorious on Day 2







Pune: The second day of the 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Pimpri, Pune, witnessed wins for Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, Central Secretariat, Railway Sports Promotion Board, and Steel Plant Sports Board in their respective matches.







Semi-Final Results: 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men & Women Inter-Zone Championships 2024







Narwana and Ranchi, 06th September 2024: East Zone and SAI Shakti registered wins in their respective matches to secure their birth in the Final in the women’s category of the tournament whereas North Zone and East Zone will be facing each other in the Final of the men’s category.







How I train: Maddie Hinch



The England and Great Britain hockey keeper on her year-round schedule, representing her country, and developing explosive power.



By Tom Ward







Maddie Hinch's prowess on the goal line has seen her ascend to incredible heights. Not only has she bagged an MBE, since 2008 she has racked up 88 appearances for the English field hockey team, and, since 2011, has worn the number one for Great Britain a total of 45 times. Backed up by Maddie in goal, the GB team has bagged silver in the 2014 Commonwealth Games, gold in the 2015 European Championships, gold at the Olympics in Rio in 2016, and bronze in Tokyo.







