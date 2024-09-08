Sunday 8 September 2024

Hero Asian Champions Trophy Moqi China 2024

Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region (CHN)



All times GMT +8



8 Sep 2024 13:30 KOR v JPN (One Pool) 5 - 5

8 Sep 2024 15:45 MAS v PAK (One Pool)

8 Sep 2024 18:00 IND v CHN (One Pool)



9 Sep 2024 13:30 KOR v PAK (One Pool)

9 Sep 2024 15:45 IND v JPN (One Pool)

9 Sep 2024 18:00 CHN v MAS (One Pool)



Pool Standings

Live scores





FIH Match Centre



Reigning Olympic Bronze medalists India all-set to defend title at Men’s Asian Champions Trophy



The defending champions led by Harmanpreet Singh will take on hosts China in the opening match on 8th September 2024; Matches will be live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD







Moqi (China): The stage is set for the prestigious Hero Men's Asian Champions Trophy which will begin on 8th September here at the picturesque Moqi Hockey Training Base which overlooks the Nierji Dam in Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia in China.







India looks to start fresh after Olympic bronze, eyes title defence



India will start as favourite to defend its ACT title against top hockey playing nations of Asia in the form of China, Japan, Pakistan, Korea and Malaysia.





India is the defending champion of the Asian Champions Trophy. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M



The Indian men’s hockey team will look to press the restart button after a successful Olympic campaign and defend its Asian Champions Trophy title when it open its campaign against host China here on Sunday.







Pan American Challenge (Men)

Lima



All times GMT -5



7 Sep 2024 13:00 TTO v GUA (Round Robin) 9 - 0

7 Sep 2024 15:15 PAR v PER (Round Robin) 0 - 3



8 Sep 2024 10:30 PAR v TTO (Round Robin)

8 Sep 2024 12:45 GUA v PER (Round Robin)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







‘Ballie’ discovers a love for hockey at 40 (Note: 'Ballie' is South African slang for an older man)



Kritzinger’s hockey career kicked off when he was 40 and a fellow cricketer invited him to play hockey at the Durban club, Gongs — and he fell in love with the sport.



Duncan Guy





Mark Kritzinger is raffling sports gear in his campaign to get to New Zealand. Photo: Supplied



A “ballie” who didn’t play hockey at school because it was “for girls”, discovered and fell in love the sport at 40 and has now made it to play in the World Masters 2024 Hockey World Cup in New Zealand, in November.







The Bundesliga season 2024-2025 started



Hamburger Polo Club takes the lead after day 1 in the Bundesliga



Ernst Baart and Studio Hockey







The first quarter of the game is characterized by tactical discipline, with both teams relying on a solid defense and leaving little space. Chances are scarce, as the game takes place mainly in midfield, where the teams neutralize each other. But in the 12th minute, the home team takes advantage of their only real opportunity: after a beautifully played attack, Christopher Rühr breaks through and puts his team in the lead with a precise shot into the far corner. It is 1-0, and the guests will now be forced to play more offensively.







Day 3 Results: 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2024







Pune, 07 September 2024: The third day of the 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Pimpri, Pune, saw Services Sports Control Board, Food Corporation of India, Sports Authority of India, and All India Police Sports Control Board secure wins in their respective matches







Final Results: 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men & Women Inter-Zone Championships 2024



East Zone were crowned champions in the Women’s category while North Zone claimed the title in the Men’s category







Narwana and Ranchi: East Zone in the Women’s category and North Zone in the Men’s category were crowned champions of the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men & Women Inter-Zone Championships 2024 after defeating SAI Shakti and East Zone, respectively. Meanwhile, West Zone defeated SAI Bal in the Women’s category, and SAI Academy beat West Zone in the Men’s category to finish third.







Final Results: 1st Hockey India Junior Men & Women Inter-Zone Championships 2024



SAI Shakti crowned champions in Women’s and Men’s categories







Lucknow and Ranchi: The Final of the 1st Hockey India Junior Men & Women Inter-Zone Championships 2024 saw SAI Shakti lift the trophy in the Women’s category, in Ranchi, and in the Men’s category, in Lucknow, after beating East Zone and North Zone respectively. Meanwhile, West Zone and SAI Bal finished third in the Women's and Men's categories respectively.







Ohio Field Hockey Defeats Vermont 2-1 In Overtime







EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Ohio field hockey team defeated Vermont 2-1 in overtime Saturday (Sept. 7) afternoon for its first win of the season.







Hofstra Falls in Double Overtime





Teresa Karoff



Orono, ME – Hofstra field hockey team battled back from a late one-goal deficit against Central Michigan, but the Chippewas came away with the 3-2 double overtime victory over the Pride in the final game of the weekend for Hofstra from Orono, Maine.







UMass field hockey takes care of Columbia, 4-1



The Minutewomen tally their first win of the year



By Owen Shelffo





Photo: Devin Lippman



The Massachusetts field hockey team took care of business Friday afternoon against Columbia (0-1). The Minutewomen (1-2) powered behind an offensive barrage in the first quarter led by their newcomers.







Field Hockey to Visit Brown on Sunday







The Boston University field hockey team will make its second trip to Providence of the young season when it visits Brown on Sunday (Sept. 8)







Hofstra renames field hockey stadium to honor legacy of Cindy Lewis



By Lauren Feldman





Cindy's family cut the ribbon at the stadium renaming ceremony. (Photo credit Hofstra University)



The Department of Athletics at Hofstra University held a ribbon-cutting at the beginning of this month to reveal the newly renamed Cindy Lewis Stadium. The campus field hockey stadium now honors the legacy of a dedicated teacher and coach with a more than 40-year association with the university who died last year after battling cancer.



