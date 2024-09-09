News for 09 September 2024

Monday 9 September 2024

Hero Asian Champions Trophy Moqi China 2024

Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region (CHN)



All times GMT +8



8 Sep 2024 13:30 KOR v JPN (One Pool) 5 - 5

8 Sep 2024 15:45 MAS v PAK (One Pool) 2 - 2

8 Sep 2024 18:00 IND v CHN (One Pool) 3 - 0



9 Sep 2024 13:30 KOR v PAK (One Pool) 2 - 2

9 Sep 2024 15:45 IND v JPN (One Pool) 5 - 1

9 Sep 2024 18:00 CHN v MAS (One Pool)



10 Sept 2024 is a rest day



Pool Standings

Hero Asian Champions Trophy: Korea hold Japan to 5-5 draw in a thrilling encounter







Moqi (China): Hero Asian Champions Trophy Moqi, China got off to a rollicking start here at the picturesque Moqi Hockey Training Base on Sunday with Japan and Korea engaging in a goal-fest with 10 goals being scored in a thrilling encounter. The passionate hockey fans of the region who turned up in large numbers were enthralled with the match going down to the wire as Korea held Japan to a 5-5 draw.







Speedy Tigers still struggle



By Aftar Singh





Again, the inconsistency which has been besetting the national hockey team in the past few months, manifested itself against Pakistan in their Asian Champions Trophy opener at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia, yesterday. - Pic courtesy from MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigers are not what their name suggests. They are just erratic — playing in fits and starts.







Pakistan's opening match against Malaysia ends in 2-2 draw



The Green Shirts failed to win after leading the game 2-0





Pakistan’s goals were scored by Sufyan Khan and Nadeem Ahmed. - Asian Hockey Federation



The Asian Champions Trophy Hockey match between Pakistan and Malaysia ended in a draw, with both teams scoring two goals each at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia, China.







Pakistan’s early lead slips as Malaysia secure 2-2 draw in Asian Hockey Clash







HULUNBUIR - Pakistan’s national hockey team began their Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 campaign with a 2-2 draw against Malaysia at the Moqi Hockey Training Base on Sunday.







Pakistan’s opening match against Malaysia ends in tie



Green Shirts fail to win opening encounter after leading the game 2-0 at Moqi Hockey Training Base in China





Pakistan and Malaysia hockey players in their opening match of Asian Champions Trophy at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia, China, on September 8, 2024. —Facebook/ @asiahockey



Pakistan’s opening match against Malaysia in the Asian Champions Trophy ended in a draw, with both teams scoring two goals each at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia, China.







Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Pakistan’s 2-0 lead falls short in draw against Malaysia



Pakistan will play their next match in the tournament against Korea on September 9 at 10:30am.







In the first match of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, Pakistan and Malaysia played to a 2-2 draw.







Indian Men’s Hockey Team begins Asian Champions Trophy 2024 campaign with a 3-0 win against China



Sukhjeet Singh, Uttam Singh and Abhishek scored in the Indian victory







Moqi (China): The Indian Men’s Hockey Team registered a 3-0 victory in their first match of the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 against hosts China at the Moqi Hockey Training Base today. Sukhjeet Singh (14‘), Uttam Singh (27‘) and Abhishek (32‘) got on the scoresheet for India. Notably, Gurjot Singh made his debut for the Indian Men’s Hockey Team in this match against China.







Majestic start for India in the Asian Champions Trophy opener



s2h team







Defending champions India made a majestic start to their Asian Champions Trophy 2024 campaign, beating the hosts China with three unanswered goals. Double Olympic medallist Sukhjeet Singh (14‘), former Junior India captain Uttam Singh (27‘) and star striker Abhishek (32‘) struck a goal apiece while Gurjot Singh made his senior international debut.







Back in action after Paris bronze, India begin title defence with 3-0 win over China



Harmanpreet Singh's men returned to action after their bronze at Paris 2024, as Sukhjeet Singh, Uttam, Singh and Abhishek were on the scoresheet in a win against China.





India vs China hockey Asian champions TrophyIndia, the defending champions in the tournament, are title favourites again with Pakistan, Korea, Malaysia and Japan the other teams in the fray. (Credit: Hockey India)



In their first outing since securing their second successive Olympic bronze medal in Paris, the Indian men’s hockey team were comfortable 3-0 winners over China at the Asian Champions Trophy in Hulunbuir on Sunday.







India thrash hosts China 3-0 to begin title defence



The Indian men's hockey team defeated China 3-0 in their opening Asian Champions Trophy match on Sunday.





Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh (Photo credit: Olympics)



The Indian men’s hockey team began their Asian Champions Trophy title defence with a convincing 3-0 win over hosts China in Moqi, China, on Sunday.







Pan American Challenge (Men)

Lima



All times GMT -5



7 Sep 2024 13:00 TTO v GUA (Round Robin) 9 - 0

7 Sep 2024 15:15 PAR v PER (Round Robin) 0 - 3



8 Sep 2024 10:30 PAR v TTO (Round Robin) 0 - 13

8 Sep 2024 12:45 GUA v PER (Round Robin) 1 - 5



9 Sep 2024 is a rest day



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Stickmen stay unbeaten, beat Guatemala 9-0



by Jovan Ravello





Shawn Phillip, from left, Dylan Francis and Sheldon De Lisle celebrate De Lisle’s goal during T&T’s 9-0 demolition of Guatemala at the Pan American Challenge at the Andres Avelino Caceres Sports Complex in Lima, Peru, yesterday. Courtesy PAHF



T&T’s men’s hockey team remained perfect at the Pan American Challenge Tournament with a 9-0 demolition of Guatemala at the Andres Avelino Caceres Sports Complex in Lima, Peru, on Saturday.







Trinidad and Tobago drub Paraguay 13-0 in Pan Am Hockey



Jonathan Ramnanansingh





A Trinidad and Tobago player, right, battles for the ball against Paraguay in the Pan Am Challenge in Lima, Peru on September 8. -



Teague Marcano extended his fine run of form when he scored six goals in TT’s 13-0 rout of Paraguay in game three of the Pan American Men’s Hockey Challenge at the Andres Avelino Caceres Sports Complex in Lima, Peru, on September 8.







Head Coach, Katrina Powell to lead the Hockeyroos to Los Angeles







Hockey Australia has today announced that Australian national women’s hockey Head Coach, Katrina Powell, will extend her tenure in the role. The contract extension means Katrina will guide the Hockeyroos to the next Olympic Games in Los Angeles.







International Hockey player Hannah French joining NSW Pride for the 2024 Season







NSW Pride is excited to announce Hannah French from Great Britain will be joining the NSW Pride women’s team for the upcoming 2024 season.







Gantoise and Léo tie on Belgian opening day







Belgian champions Gantoise drew with last year’s regular season winners Royal Léopold in a blockbuster opening game to the new men’s Carlsberg 00 league season.







Record number of teams at NZ's 2024 Ford NHC







This year we will see a record number of teams compete at the Ford National Hockey Championships held in Palmerston North. The tournament, which is the nation’s top domestic competition, commences on Sunday 15th September and runs through until Saturday 21st September.







NCAA Division 1 results - 9 September 2024



