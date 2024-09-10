Tuesday 10 September 2024

Hero Asian Champions Trophy Moqi China 2024

Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region (CHN)



All times GMT +8



9 Sep 2024 13:30 KOR v PAK (One Pool) 2 - 2

9 Sep 2024 15:45 IND v JPN (One Pool) 5 - 1

9 Sep 2024 18:00 CHN v MAS (One Pool) 4 - 2



10 Sept 2024 is a rest day



11 Sep 2024 13:30 PAK v JPN (One Pool)

11 Sep 2024 15:45 MAS v IND (One Pool)

11 Sep 2024 18:00 CHN v KOR (One Pool)



Pool Standings

Thrilling Second Day of Hockey at Hero Asian Champions Trophy: Korea Holds Pakistan in a Nail-biting Draw, India Triumphs over Japan, and Hosts China Stun Malaysia







Moqi (China): The Hero Asian Champions Trophy witnessed a day packed with intense action, spectacular goals, and dramatic outcomes at the Moqi Hockey Stadium in Hulunbuir, China. All teams showcased remarkable resilience, thrilling fans with captivating matches that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.







Korea hold a fighting Pakistan to 2-2 draw







Moqi (China): It was edge-of-the-seat action here at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, China with Korea and Pakistan going neck-to-neck in a thrilling encounter on Day Two of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy on Monday. As many as three goals were scored, only seconds apart, in the 60th minute of the match as Korea successfully handed Pakistan a disappointing 2-2 draw.







Korea deny Greenshirts first victory at Asian Champions Trophy



By Shahid Khan







Pakistan remain unbeaten at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, China at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy after Korea snatched a last gasp equaliser to earn a 2-2 draw.







Another draw for Pakistan in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy



The Green Shirts' clash against South Korea ended 2-2



By Atique ur Rehman





The national team will play their third match on Wednesday against Japan. - Asian Hockey Federation



KARACHI: Pakistan registered another draw in the ongoing Asian Hockey Champions Trophy at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia, China.







Pakistan denied win again as South Korea secure last-gasp draw in Asian Hockey clash







HULUNBUIR CITY - Pakistan was held to a 2-2 draw by South Korea in the fourth match of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in Inner Mongolia, China. This marks the second consecutive draw for Pakistan in the tournament.







South Korea hold Pakistan to thrilling 2-2 draw



HULUNBUIR: Pakistan had conjured up an improbable fightback only to be floored by a late leveller by South Korea as they were held to a 2-2 draw in an enthralling Asian Champions Trophy clash at the Moqi Hockey Stadium on Monday.







Dominant India breeze past Japan with 5-1 win







Moqi (China): Defending Champions India were utterly dominant as they sailed past Japan with a 5-1 win here at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Moqi, China on Monday. India continued their winning ways after their 3-0 win against hosts China in their campaign opener. Sukhjeet Singh (2', 60') scored a double in India's win while Abhishek (3'), Sanjay (17') and Uttam Singh (54') scored a goal each while Kazumasa Matsumoto (41') scored the lone goal for Japan.







Striker Abhishek excels in India’s 5-1 win over Japan



Moqi (China): Star striker Abhishek excelled in defending Champions India maintain suzerneity over Japan which brought them another fluent win, 5-1, at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy, Moqi, China on Monday. Yesterday India overwhelmed hosts China 3-0. Sukhjeet Singh (2′, 60′) scored a double in India’s win while Abhishek (3′), Sanjay (17′) and Uttam Singh (54′) scored a goal each while Kazumasa Matsumoto (41′) scored the lone goal for Japan. Abhishek was fittingly declared ‘Best Player of the match.’







Hosts China register a sensational 4-2 win against Malaysia







Moqi (China): Hosts China registered a sensational 4-2 win against Malaysia on Day Two of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy, here at the Moqi Training Base on Monday. Their spirited performance was led by goals from Jiesheng Gao (9', 32'), Changliang Lin (40') and Jieming Chao (56').







Shambolic Speedy Tigers humbled by China in ACT shocker



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (left) in action against China during their Asian Champions Trophy match in Inner Mongolia today. PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: The national men's hockey team hit a new low with an embarrassing 4-2 loss to world No. 23 China in their second Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) match on Monday in Inner Mongolia.







Pan American Challenge (Men)

Lima



All times GMT -5



9 Sep 2024 was a rest day



10 Sep 2024 10:30 GUA v PAR (Round Robin)

10 Sep 2024 12:45 TTO v PER (Round Robin)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Head Coach Katrina Powell to lead Hockeyroos to LA



By David Rubio Salguero



Hockey Australia has announced that Australian Women's Hockey Head Coach Katrina Powell has extended her tenure in the role and will lead the Hockeyroos to the next Olympic Games in Los Angeles, according to Hockey Australia.







‘We are committed to ongoing support to Masters hockey players’



Following concerns from Masters players over a change of kit manufacturer, England Hockey responds





England Hockey and partner Mizuno release new unified kit at all age levels for first time this summer



Concerns regarding mandatory kit replacement costs



Following a rigorous tender process, Mizuno emerged as the most suitable partner to support all levels of the game, from grassroots to elite, including the Masters category. Recognising the importance of maintaining a unified brand identity, especially for Masters teams, it was decided that these teams would transition to Mizuno gear.







Pinoké and Bloemendaal win ABN AMRO Cup







Pinoké’s women and Bloemendaal’s men won the ABN AMRO Cup in Rotterdam on Sunday to take the first trophies of the new Dutch season.







Day 5 Results: 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2024



Punjab National Bank, Comptroller & Auditor General of India, Sports Authority of India, and Canara Bank emerged victorious in their respective matches







Pune, 09 September 2024: The fifth day of the 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Pimpri, Pune, saw Punjab National Bank, Comptroller & Auditor General of India, Sports Authority of India, and Canara Bank secure wins in their respective matches.







SA Hockey IPT 2024 | Opening day blows landed at St. Stithians







The 2024 South African Hockey IPT got underway on Monday at St. Stithians College in Johannesburg. There were goals galore as the four tournaments began took their first steps of a week-long journey.







Momentum builds: Field hockey remains perfect after topping Northeastern, Kent State



Kristima Aryal





Anjana Pioch featured in Cal's game against Kent State at Underhill Field on Sept. 6. Cole Mortensen | Staff



In 2011, Cal field hockey started its season 3-0. That team finished 16-4, losing just four matches with a 4-1 conference record. Thirteen years later, the Bears have done it again.



