Wednesday 11 September 2024

Hero Asian Champions Trophy Moqi China 2024

Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region (CHN)



All times GMT +8



10 Sept 2024 was a rest day



11 Sep 2024 13:30 PAK v JPN (One Pool)

11 Sep 2024 15:45 MAS v IND (One Pool)

11 Sep 2024 18:00 CHN v KOR (One Pool)



12 Sep 2024 13:30 JPN v MAS (One Pool)

12 Sep 2024 15:45 KOR v IND (One Pool)

12 Sep 2024 18:00 PAK v CHN (One Pool)



Pool Standings

Led by young strikers, India aims to maintain winning run against Malaysia



Coming into the tournament after securing its successive bronze wins at the Olympics, India is looking like a more enterprising side, grabbing opportunities up front with a rock-solid defence in place.





FILE PHOTO: India started its title defence with a 3-0 win over host China before thrashing Japan 5-1 in its next league match on Monday. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu



India’s new-found ability to score field goals will be crucial as the defending champion will look to extend its winning streak when it faces Malaysia in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Wednesday.







Speedy Tigers face more humiliation in Hulunbuir



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia’s Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal (in blue) in action against two China players in an Asian Champions Trophy match in Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia, on Monday. PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: At the rate things are going, Malaysia could face more humiliation in the Asian Champions Trophy in Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia.







Pan American Challenge (Men)

Lima



All times GMT -5



10 Sep 2024 10:30 GUA v PAR (Round Robin) 6 - 1

10 Sep 2024 12:45 TTO v PER (Round Robin) 1 - 0



11 Sep 2024 10:30 TTO v GUA (Round Robin)

11 Sep 2024 12:45 PAR v PER (Round Robin)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







SA Hockey IPT 2024 | Bounce Backs and more on second day of action







The South African Hockey IPT entered its second day of action at St. Stithians College in Johannesburg on Tuesday.







SA Hockey IPT 2024 | B Section tournament wide open after second day of action







The second day of the 2024 SA Hockey IPT at St. Stithians saw teams jostling for position with some climbing up the ladder while others have their backs to the wall already.







Nominations received for the upcoming elections for the positions of FIH President and EB Members







Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) can now confirm the nominations received by the deadline of 31 August 2024 (midnight CET) for the positions to be elected by the National Associations that are members of the FIH at the 49th FIH Statutory Congress on 9 November 2024.







Historic Moment for Pakistan as Tayyab Ikram set for unopposed re-election as FIH President



Azhar Khan







Tayyab Ikram, the current President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), is set to be re-elected for a second term during the FIH Congress on November 9, 2024, in Muscat, Oman.







Tayyab Ikram set for second term as FIH president



Ikram has a long association with the sport. The former Pakistan and China hockey coach is a member of the IOC Olympic Solidarity Commission, and has been an Executive Board member of the FIH since 2016.





FILE PHOTO: Tayyab Ikram interacts with media at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. | Photo Credit: PTI



Incumbent International Hockey Federation (FIH) president Tayyab Ikram is set to be elected unopposed as the head of the world body at its 49th Congress in Muscat, Oman on November 9.







Given choice, will resume Indo-Pak bilateral hockey rivalry tomorrow, says FIH chief Ikram



The last bilateral series between the two neighbours took place in 2006, which Pakistan won 3-1 and since then, they have faced each other only in international tournaments due to political tensions between the two nations.





FILE PHOTO: FIH President Tayyab Ikram smiles after listening to questions from the media people in the press conference in between the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 matches at Birsa Munda stadium at Rourkela in Odisha. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu



International Hockey Federation (FIH) president Tayyab Ikram on Tuesday said they will resume bilateral contests between India and Pakistan “tomorrow” if given a choice, as the storied rivalry makes the sport stronger.







FIH chief meets Odisha CM, praises contribution to hockey



Majhi expressed Odisha’s deep appreciation for the FIH’s support, particularly during marquee events like the Men’s Hockey World Cup.







BHUBANESWAR : International Hockey Federation (FIH) president Tayyab Ikram on Tuesday called on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and discussed collaborative efforts to further develop the sport.







Day 6 Results: 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2024







Pune: The sixth day of the 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Pimpri, Pune, saw Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, Sports Authority of India, and Railway Sports Promotion Board record victories, while Steel Plant Sports Board and Canara Bank ended in a draw.







Sanction Imposed on Tom Craig



Following an investigation into the arrest involving National Men’s Hockey Team athlete Tom Craig at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Hockey Australia’s Integrity Unit has imposed a 12-month suspension. Six months of this suspension will be served fully, with the remaining six months fully suspended, contingent upon meeting conduct and behavioural requirements.







Australian hockey player suspended over attempted cocaine purchase at Paris Olympics



Craig was arrested but released without charge after trying to purchase cocaine in Paris on August 7 during a night out after his Olympic campaign ended.





FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Tom Craig in action. | Photo Credit: PTI



Field hockey player Tom Craig has been suspended for 12 months by the sport’s Australian governing body for attempting to purchase cocaine at the Paris Olympics.







How Iowa field hockey goalkeeper Mia Magnotta has grown during the offseason



The redshirt third-year was challenged by Iowa head coach Lisa Cellucci to improve even more after her stellar 2023 campaign.



Jake Olson





Iowa goalkeeper Mia Magnotta prepares to stop a goal during a field hockey match between No. 1 Iowa and Michigan State at Grant Field in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Magnotta played for all 60 minutes of the match. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 3-1. Grace Smith



Heading into the 2024 offseason, Iowa field hockey head coach Lisa Cellucci knew she would lose a lot of senior talent from the 2023 season.







Freshmen, upperclassmen meshing well for Penn State field hockey



Ryan McKenna





Forward Sophia Gladieux prepares to hit the ball during Penn State Field Hockey's game against Delaware at The Penn State Field Hockey Complex, on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Blue Hens 4-1. Ella Freda



To start the season, Penn State’s relied on true freshmen to make a big impact.







Field Hockey tailgates creating family atmosphere



Tailgating has become a tradition for Temple Field Hockey, creating a culture that is being carried on by each generation of parents.



Colin Schofield





Field Hockey parents reflect on tailgating tradition | NOEL CHACKO / THE TEMPLE NEWS



When Temple Field Hockey midfielder Julia Bunch joined the program four years ago, she knew she wasn’t coming to Philadelphia as a party of one. Beth Bunch, Julia’s mom, came in with her and was immediately ushered into the team’s behind-the-scenes operations.



