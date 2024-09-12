Thursday 12 September 2024

Hero Asian Champions Trophy Moqi China 2024

Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region (CHN)



All times GMT +8



11 Sep 2024 13:30 PAK v JPN (One Pool) 2 - 1

11 Sep 2024 15:45 MAS v IND (One Pool) 1 - 8

11 Sep 2024 18:00 CHN v KOR (One Pool) 2 - 3



12 Sep 2024 13:30 JPN v MAS (One Pool) 4 - 5

12 Sep 2024 15:45 KOR v IND (One Pool) 1 - 3

12 Sep 2024 18:00 PAK v CHN (One Pool)



13 Sep 2024 is a rest day



Pool Standings

Resilient Pakistan register 2-1 win against Japan







Moqi (China), 11 September 2024: Unbeaten Pakistan played valiantly to register their first victory in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy by beating Japan 2-1 here at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulun Buir, China on Wednesday. Goals were scored by Ahmad Nadeem (10') and Sufyan Khan (21') while Raiki Fujishima (28') scored the lone goal for Japan. With this win, Pakistan is placed second in the pool standings with five points behind India on the top.







Rajkumar Pal stars as dominant India beat Malaysia 8-1







Moqi (China), 11 September 2024: Rajkumar Pal's sensational hat-trick helped the Indian Men's Hockey Team beat Malaysia comprehensively by an 8-1 margin in their third match of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Moqi, China on Wednesday.







Sarjit's hockey overhaul falling flat after record loss



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in yellow) in action against India during Wednesday’s Asian Champions Trophy match in Inner Mongolia. PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Alarm bells are ringing for Malaysian hockey as coach Sarjit Singh's rebuilding project seems to be falling apart, with the Speedy Tigers enduring yet another humiliation at the Asian Champions Trophy.







Malaysian hockey must evolve or face collapse, warns Olympian Saiful



By Aftar Singh





Nor Saiful Zaini. NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Olympian Nor Saiful Zaini has issued a stern warning that Malaysian hockey is on the brink of collapse unless its development programmes are urgently revamped.







Korea keep hopes of semifinal alive with 3-2 win against China







Moqi (China), 11 September 2024: Korea registered a narrow 3-2 win against China in their third match of the Hero Champions Trophy here in Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulun Buir, China on Wedneday. It was a thriller of a match with both teams coming up with a nail-biting finish but it was eventually goals by Hyeonhong Kim (21'), Junghoo Kim (53') and Jihun Yang (55') that ensured Korea watched away with the winning points.







Pan American Challenge (Men)

Lima



All times GMT -5



11 Sep 2024 10:30 TTO v GUA (Round Robin) 11 - 0

11 Sep 2024 12:45 PAR v PER (Round Robin) 0 - 2



12 Sep 2024 is a rest day



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Marcano fires ‘Calypso Stickmen’ to final



by Nigel Simon





T&T co-captains, Jordan Vieira and Teague Marcano, centre, celebrate a goal with team-mates Ethan Reynos amd Nicholas Grant in their penultimate round-robin match of the four-team Men’s Pan American Challenge at the Andres Avelino Caceres Sports Complex in Lima, Peru yesterday. T&T won 11-0. Courtesy PAHF



England-based Teague Marcano registered his second beaver-trick on the trot and fourth of the tournament to lead T&T senior men’s hockey to break open a 2-1 match to spank Peru 6-1 for a fourth straight win, which all but secured to an emphatic 11-0 mauling of winless Guatemala in their penultimate round-robin match of the four-team Men’s Pan American Challenge Wednesday.







Trinidad and Tobago hockey men crush Guatemala 11-0



Jelani Beckles





Trinidad and Tobago hockey men's players celebrate a goal. PHOTO COURTESY PAN AMERICAN HOCKEY FEDERATION FACEBOOK PAGE -



Trinidad and Tobago men's hockey team continued their flawless showing at the 2024 Pan American Challenge, being played at the Andres Avelino Caceres Sports Complex in Lima, Peru with an 11-0 mauling against Guatemala on September 11.







Day 7 Results: 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2024







Pune, 11 September 2024: Day 7 of the 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Pimpri, Pune, featured strong performances by Services Sports Control Board, Food Corporation of India, Central Reserve Police Force and Comptroller & Auditor General of India, as they secured wins in their respective matches.







SA Hockey IPT 2024 | A Section | Quarter Final Line Up complete







The pool stage has reached its conclusion and the business end of the tournament now awaits us as the Quarter Finals await at St. Stithians College on Thursday. Here is how the tournaments line up.







SA Hockey IPT 2024 | B Section | Free State and KZN Mynahs lead the way after day 3.







The third day of action saw some movement in and amongst the two tournaments with a double header round of six games taking place in the women’s tournament, offering a tantalizing day of action at St. Stithians College and Morningside Country Club.







2023 Hall of Fame Inductee: Dr. Christine Grant



Dr. Grant cements cross-border legacy with hall of fame induction







In the 2023 Builders category, Field Hockey Canada proudly inducts Dr. Christine Grant, a pioneering figure whose contributions to the sport transcend borders and exemplify dedication. Her impact on field hockey is unmatched, and her inclusion in the Canadian Hall of Fame is well-deserved.







2023 Hall of Fame Inductee: Judy Broom



Judy Broom was a legendary Field Hockey Administrator in Canada







In the Builder’s category of this year’s Hall of Fame, Field Hockey Canada is thrilled to induct Judy Broom for her outstanding contributions to the sport. Broom’s impact is marked by over 33 years of dedicated service as a player, volunteer, council member, staff member, and executive director. Her passion and commitment have been pivotal in advancing field hockey in Canada.







NSW Pride name final squads for the upcoming 2024 Hockey One League season







With just over a month to go until the start of the much-anticipated 2024 Hockey One League, NSW Pride are pleased to announce our Men and Women’s squads for the 2024 season.







PM Narendra Modi pens heartfelt letter to PR Sreejesh: 'Thank you for your tireless dedication, remarkable career'



PR Sreejesh shared the letter on his X account, where PM Modi has backed the Kerala-born former athlete to play an ‘impactful’ role as head coach of the junior men’s team.





Known as ’The Wall’ for his impeccable skills in front of the goalpost, Sreejesh was instrumental in guiding the team through remarkable successes, including two Asian Games gold medals, and two Champions Trophy silver medals. Reuters



Former India hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who played his final match for the national team at the Paris Olympics in August, received a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thanking Sreejesh for his services. Sreejesh shared the letter on his “X” account, where PM Modi has backed the Kerala-born former athlete to play an “impactful” role as head coach of the junior men’s team.







Spartans Continue Non-Conference Tilts This Week







Michigan State has a split weekend of action, traveling to Louisville for a Friday game at Bellarmine before hosting Colgate on Sunday morning at Ralph Young Field.







Field hockey hosts Michigan State in home opener Friday



By: Chad Fischer







LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Following four straight contests away from Louisville to begin the season, the Bellarmine field hockey team opens their home schedule on Friday, September 13 against Michigan State at Trager Stadium. The game is slated to begin at 1 p.m. ET.







Minutewomen Head East to Face Boston University







AMHERST, Mass. - UMass continues it's non-conference slate, traveling east to face regional foe Boston University on Friday, Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. The game can be followed live on umassathletics.com or UMassFH on Twitter.



