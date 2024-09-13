Friday 13 September 2024

Hero Asian Champions Trophy Moqi China 2024

Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region (CHN)



All times GMT +8



12 Sep 2024 13:30 JPN v MAS (One Pool) 4 - 5

12 Sep 2024 15:45 KOR v IND (One Pool) 1 - 3

12 Sep 2024 18:00 PAK v CHN (One Pool) 5 - 1



13 Sep 2024 is a rest day



14 Sep 2024 13:30 MAS v KOR (One Pool)

14 Sep 2024 15:45 IND v PAK (One Pool)

14 Sep 2024 18:00 JPN v CHN (One Pool)



Pool Standings

Pakistan, Malaysia, India earn victories in Asian Champions Trophy







ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Malaysia and India claimed significant victories on day four of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024 at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, China.







Speedy Tigers overpower Japan to stay in ACT hunt



By Aftar Singh





The Malaysian men's hockey team saved themselves from more scolding by irate fans with a hard fought 5-4 win over Japan in the Asian Champions League (ACT) today in Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia, today. PIC CREDIT TO MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian men's hockey team saved themselves from more scolding by irate fans with a hard fought 5-4 win over Japan in the Asian Champions League (ACT) today in Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia, today.







Sri Shan tells Speedy Tigers to wake up



By Aftar Singh





The national men’s hockey team need to “wake up from their sleep” against South Korea tomorrow if they are to make it to the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) semi-finals in Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia, China. - Pic courtesy of MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: The national men's hockey team need to "wake up from their sleep" against South Korea tomorrow if they are to make it to the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) semi-finals in Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia, China.







Millions spent, poor results: NHDP comes under fire as national team lack quality players



By Aftar Singh





Millions of ringgit has been spent on the national men's hockey team, but their results are getting worse, and even to the point of embarrassment.



KUALA LUMPUR: Millions of ringgit has been spent on the national men's hockey team, but their results are getting worse, and even to the point of embarrassment.







Skipper Harmanpreet Singh stars in India's 3-1 win against Korea







Moqi (China): Defending Champions India remained unbeaten in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy as they registered their fourth consecutive victory with a 3-1 win against Korea here at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, China on Thursday. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (9’, 43’) scored a brace in India’s win while Araijeet Singh Hundal (8’) gave an early lead in the team’s win.







India beats South Korea 3-1, remains unbeaten



Defending champions India beat South Korea 3-1 to remain unbeaten at the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament on Thursday.





Harmanpreet Singh in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images



Defending champions India remained unbeaten in the Asian Champions Trophy as it registered its fourth consecutive victory with a 3-1 win against Korea here at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, China on Thursday.







Pakistan clinch a big 5-1 win against hosts China, climb up to No.2 in the points table







Moqi (China),: Pakistan continued to remain unbeaten in the tournament as they registered a well-earned 5-1 win against hosts China at the ongoing Hero Asian Champions Trophy here at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, China. With this win, Pakistan have moved up to the second spot in the points table. With another day's play remaining in the league stage, Pakistan continue to stay in contention for a spot in the semifinal.







Pakistan score emphatic victory over China



By Shahid Khan







Pakistan, crushed China 5-1 in their fourth match of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024 at Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, China.







Pakistan secure semi-final spot with 5-1 win over China



Pakistan will now play India in their last round match





Pakistan men's hockey team. - Asian Hockey Federation/Facebook



In a dominant performance, Pakistan's hockey team secured a resounding 5-1 victory over China, ensuring their place in the semi-finals of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024.







Pakistan cruise into Asian hockey semi-final with dominant win over China





HULUNBUIR: Players in action during the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and China at the Moqi Training Base on Thursday.—courtesy Asian Hockey Federation



HULUNBUIR: Pakistan stormed into the semi-finals of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy with a resounding 5-1 victory over hosts China at the Moqi Hockey Training Base on Thursday, setting up a potential showdown with arch-rivals India in the final.







India ready for high-voltage encounter against rivals Pakistan



While India, led by ace drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh, will go into the match as table toppers, Ammad Butt-led Pakistan will take on India as the second placed team in the points table.





Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian team has remained unbeaten in the Asian Champions Trophy. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



India will take on nemesis Pakistan on September 14 in its last group stage match of the Asian Champions Trophy at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, China







Pan American Challenge (Men)

Lima



All times GMT -5



12 Sep 2024 WAs a rest day



13 Sep 2024 10:30 PAR v TTO (Round Robin)

13 Sep 2024 12:45 GUA v PER (Round Robin)



Pool standings



Marcano fires 'Calypso Stickmen' to final



by Nigel Simon





T&T co-captains, Jordan Vieira and Teague Marcano, centre, celebrate a goal with team-mates Ethan Reynos amd Nicholas Grant in their penultimate round-robin match of the four-team Men’s Pan American Challenge at the Andres Avelino Caceres Sports Complex in Lima, Peru yesterday. T&T won 11-0. Courtesy PAHF



England-based Teague Marcano registered his fourth beaver-trick of the tournament to lead T&T senior men’s hockey team to an emphatic 11-0 mauling of winless Guatemala in their penultimate round-robin match of the four-team Men’s Pan American Challenge Wednesday.







Day 8 Results: 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2024







Pune: Day 8 of the 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Pimpri, Pune, witnessed Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, Services Sports Control Board, Railway Sports Promotion Board, and Food Corporation of India secure their spots in the Semi-Finals after succeeding in their respective matches.







SA Hockey IPT 2024 | A Section | Quarter Final Drama as Semi-Final line up confirmed.







There was no shortage of suspense and drama on a beautiful day in Johannesburg as the eight competitors for the title as best team in South Africa were halved through some great action and Drama.







SA Hockey IPT 2024 | B Section | Pens and Free State lead the way with two days to go.







With just two days remaining the jostle for position in the B Section continues to reach fever pitch ahead of the final day of pool stage action in the Men’s tournament and with just two rounds to go in the women’s. The possible winners list gets smaller, but the probable winners list continues to host several names.







EuroHockey 2025: Rivals Netherlands and Germany men drawn apart







Netherlands and Germany have been drawn apart at next summer’s men’s EuroHockey in the hotly-anticipated men’s rematch of the Olympic final.







Ireland drawn alongside European Elite for 2025 Women's EuroHockey Championships







Amsterdam: The draw for the 2025 EuroHockey Championships took place today where the Ireland Women’s Hockey team found out which pool they would be placed in and whom they would face in the preliminary stages of next year’s competition. The team were drawn in Pool A alongside 2023 Champions and World #1 The Netherlands, World Number #3 Germany, and Olympic hosts and World #19 France.







Premier Hockey League announces Coaching Staff







Hockey New Zealand (HNZ) is gearing up to launch the inaugural Premier Hockey League (PHL), Aotearoa’s new elite domestic hockey competition. Starting on the 2nd November running through December 7th, this elite-level competition will showcase top-tier talent across both men’s and women’s teams across four franchises over seven weekends.







2026 Commonwealth Games: UK government offers to 'share financial risk' of hosting Glasgow event



By Nigel Duncan





Glasgow has been mooted to host 2026 Games PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



The UK Government has rejected a reported request by the Scottish Government to underwrite the cost of the Commonwealth Games being hosted in Glasgow in 2026.







Grange transition ahead of Scottish hockey title defence



By Nigel Duncan





Grange after their title success last season PIC: Grange HC



It is a period of transition for Grange as the men bid to defend the Scottish Premiership title.







College Games to Watch: September 12 - 18



by Caitlin Rubsamen, USA Field Hockey’s College Content Intern







Each week, USA Field Hockey highlights upcoming college games to watch. This edition covers the week of September 12 - 18.







Indiana field hockey suffers narrow defeat to Miami University



By Will Kwiatkowski





Senior back Yip Van Wonderen moves the ball down the field during a match against Miami University on Sept. 11, 2024, at Deborah Tobias Field in Bloomington. Miami defeated the Hoosiers 1-0. Photo by James Rush / The Indiana Daily Student



As all of Indiana field hockey’s home games do, the match began with the blaring trumpets of "Narcos" by Timmy Trumpet, firing up the crowd, getting everyone excited. As each team huddled before the start, the energy and anticipation slowly built. However, the enthusiasm was met with a disappointing end, as Indiana lost 1-0 to Miami University on Wednesday afternoon.







Field Hockey Set to Host Massachusetts, Maine







The Boston University field hockey team enters a two-game home weekend, hosting Massachusetts on Friday (Sept. 13) before welcoming Maine on Sunday (Sept. 15).







Field Hockey Set for Home Opener Friday Against LIU; Hosts Bucknell Sunday



Lions seek first win of the year this weekend







NEW YORK — Columbia field hockey hosts LIU on Friday at 6 p.m. in its home opener before welcoming Bucknell on Sunday at 1 p.m. from Columbia Field Hockey Complex.







Field Hockey Ready for Lafayette, Merrimack







HAMDEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac field hockey is set to travel to Pennsylvania to face Lafayette in a Friday night matchup before traveling back home to host Merrimack on Sunday afternoon.



