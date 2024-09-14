Saturday 14 September 2024

Hero Asian Champions Trophy Moqi China 2024

Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region (CHN)



All times GMT +8



13 Sep 2024 was a rest day



14 Sep 2024 13:30 MAS v KOR (One Pool) 3 - 3

14 Sep 2024 15:45 IND v PAK (One Pool) 2 - 1

14 Sep 2024 18:00 JPN v CHN (One Pool)



Pool Standings

India ready for high-voltage encounter against Pakistan



While India, led by ace drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh, will go into the match as table topper, Ammad Butt-led Pakistan will take on India as the second-placed team in the points table.





Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian team has remained unbeaten in the Asian Champions Trophy. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



India will face Pakistan in its final group stage match of the Asian Champions Trophy on September 14 at the Mogi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, China. India, captained by star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh, currently tops the points table, while Pakistan, led by Ammad Butt, holds the second position.







Subdued yet important rivalry: Indian men's hockey team takes on Pakistan



Indian men's hockey team will take on Pakistan tomorrow in the most anticipated clash of Asian Champions Trophy 2024.





Moments before India-Pakistan hockey match at Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai. (PritishRaj/TheBridge)



Usually extremely competitive in nature, the arch rivalry of India and Pakistan will take its turn on hockey turf tomorrow in the group stage game of the Asian Champions Trophy.







Pakistan to lock horns with India today in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024



Green Shirts have already booked their place in semi-finals after their 5-1 victory over China





Pakistan hockey team celebrate during a match. — Facebook/Asian Hockey Federation/File



Pakistan hockey team is set to lock horns with India in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 today.







Pan American Challenge (Men)

Lima



All times GMT -5



13 Sep 2024 10:30 PAR v TTO (Round Robin) 1 - 13

13 Sep 2024 12:45 GUA v PER (Round Robin) 1 - 0



14 Sep 2024 12:00 GUA v PAR (3rd Place)

14 Sep 2024 14:30 TTO v PER (1st Place)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Marcano scores 7 as Stickmen demolish Paraguay 13-1





T&T's Shaquille Daniel, from left, Teague Marcano and Nicholas Grant celebrate a goal against Paraguay during the four-team Men’s Pan American Challenge at the Andres Avelino Caceres Sports Complex in Lima, Peru yesterday. T&T won 13-1. Courtesy PAHF



T&T's Teague Marcano ran a rampage over Paraguay, scoring seven goals in a 13-1 demolition of a game that only served as a warm-up for Saturday's Pan American Hockey Challenge final match-up against Peru at the Andres Avelino Caceres Sports Complex in Lima at 3.30 pm.







SA Hockey IPT 2024 | A Section | Fantastic day of action sets up Final encounters.







There were big wins, late comebacks, shootouts and more in a frenetic day of Semi-Final action at St. Stithians College as the identity of the final two in both tournaments was revealed.







SA Hockey IPT 2024 | B Section | WP Pens have one hand on the trophy while men’s finalists secured.







WP Peninsula all but passed their final hurdle on the way to the B Section title and a promotion to the A Section, while the SACD secured top spot in a dress rehearsal of the B Section Men’s final.







Bloemendaal and Rotterdam look to hit full flow







The Hoofdklasse gets under way this weekend with EHL KO16 Men sides Rotterdam and Bloemendaal looking to get into full flow as quickly as possible.







Hamburger Polo club off to flying start







Hamburger Polo Club go into the second match weekend of the German Bundesliga season looking to build on their perfect record after impressive results against reigning champions Mannheimer HC and Münchner SC.







Junior and Campo face off in big Spanish opening tie







The Spanish women’s league begins with a bang with the meeting of Junior FC and Club de Campo de Madrid in Sant Cugat on Sunday morning.







Quiz fundraiser boost for local Masters World Cup hockey campaigners



Sold-out event raises R53 000 for eight North Coast players to compete in Cape Town next month.





Local SA Masters hockey representatives Rochelle van Staden, Shelley Jones, Genevieve Chisholm, Danielle Robert-Hardman, Lauren Glossop and Jaclyn Capazario got into the quizzing mood last week. Joanne le Roux and Zenon Jagiela were absent for the photo.



Some of the North Coast’s best athletes joined forces with some of its best minds for a fundraising quiz event last week.







2023 Hall of Fame Inductee: Eric Broom



Eric Broom had immense impact as a coach and educator in the Canadian hockey community







Field Hockey Canada is proud to induct Eric Broom in the Hall of Fame Builders Category for his extraordinary contributions to the sport. Broom’s career is distinguished by his profound impact as a coach and educator, earning him the title of a true “coach’s coach.” His dedication to field hockey is exemplified by his role in certifying and teaching coaches, as well as his leadership as the Coaching Director for both Field Hockey BC and Field Hockey Canada.







Letter to the Editor: Addressing gaps in Malaysia’s hockey development programme



The focus should be on building resilience, mental toughness, and game intelligence in young players to ensure they are ready to face the challenges ahead.



From Amarjeet Singh



As Malaysia seeks to strengthen its national hockey performance, the National Hockey Development Program (NHDP) stands out as a promising initiative. Now only three years old, the NHDP already shows great potential, with 65% of the junior team coming through its ranks. However, expecting overnight success from such a "young" programme is unrealistic. It’s important to give the programme time to develop, as the fruits will likely appear within the next three to four years.







Club Focus: Portadown bring together clubs from across Ireland and the UK for thrilling U15 Girls Tournament







Portadown, September 13: Ulster Club, Portadown Ladies’ Hockey Club came together to usher in the new season in emphatic style with an U15 Girls Invitational tournament at the end of August. The tournament brought together 8 clubs from across Ireland, along with 2 clubs from the UK; Kelso Hockey Club from Scotland and Seven Oaks Hockey Club from England.



