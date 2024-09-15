Sunday 15 September 2024

Hero Asian Champions Trophy Moqi China 2024

Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region (CHN)



All times GMT +8



14 Sep 2024 13:30 MAS v KOR (One Pool) 3 - 3

14 Sep 2024 15:45 IND v PAK (One Pool) 2 - 1

14 Sep 2024 18:00 JPN v CHN (One Pool) 0 - 2



15 Sep 2024 is a rest day



16 Sep 2024 13:00 MAS v JPN (5/6th Place)

16 Sep 2024 15:30 PAK v CHN (Semi-Final 1)

16 Sep 2024 18:00 IND v KOR (Semi-Final 2)



Pool Standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre





Gritty Korea hold Malaysia 3-3; both stay in contention for semis







Moqi (China): In edge-of-the-seat action that went down to the wire, Korea scored a late goal to hold Malaysia to a 3-3 draw in a high-octane match here at the on-going Hero Asian Champions Trophy in Moqi Hockey Training Base, Hulunbuir, China on Saturday. After this match, Korea remained at No.3 on the points table while Malaysia continued to stay on No.4.







Speedy Tigers' semi-final bid in doubt after late Korea goal



By Aftar Singh





PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's semi-final hopes in the Asian Champions Trophy now hang in the balance after a dramatic 3-3 draw with South Korea in their final round-robin match in Inner Mongolia, China, today.







Frustrated Sarjit claims bad call cost Malaysia victory in ACT



By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Coach Sarjit Singh claimed the Speedy Tigers were "robbed" of victory against South Korea in their final Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) round-robin match in Inner Mongolia, China, today.







Fallen Tigers: National men's hockey team fail to achieve ACT target



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in blue) in action against South Korea during today’s Asian Champions Trophy match in Inner Mongolia, China. PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia, the second-highest ranked team in the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT), failed miserably in Inner Mongolia, China, as they missed out on the semi-finals.







'Disappointing and shocking' - Sports analyst blasts Speedy Tigers' ACT collapse



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (left) and South Korea in action during Saturday’s Asian Champions Trophy match in Inner Mongolia, China. PIC FROM ASIAN HOCKEY FEDERATION



KUALA LUMPUR: Sports analyst Datuk Dr. Pekan Ramli has branded the Speedy Tigers' lacklustre performance at the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) as both "shocking" and "disappointing."







'Give Sarjit time', says hockey legend



By Aftar Singh





National coach Sarjit Singh (in white) speaking to the national trainees at National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jalil on March 19. PIC BY AIZUDDIN SAAD



KUALA LUMPUR: Hockey legend Datuk Sri Shanmuganathan has urged fans to give national coach Sarjit Singh more time despite Malaysia's disappointing performance at the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy (ACT).







Indian Men's Hockey Team edge past Pakistan 2-1 to end league stage unbeaten







Moqi (China): Unbeaten Indian Men's Hockey Team registered a thrilling 2-1 victory against nemesis Pakistan in the much-awaited encounter between the Asian heavyweights here at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Saturday.







India maintains clean slate, posts a measured 2-1 win over Pakistan



s2h team







Top seed India maintained clean slate with a measured but hard fought 2-1 victory over Pakistan in its last pool match of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024. The 181st encounter between the two rivals went on expected lines but the young Pakistan team deserves kudos as it fought their formidable rival valiantly till the last minute. It was captain Harmanpreet Singh’s (13′, 19′) brace that ensured India ended the league stage unbeaten and top the points table. India will challenge South Korea while Pakistan China in the semifinals.







India defeats Pakistan 2-1 to remain unbeaten



Indian men’s hockey team defeated Pakistan 2-1 in its final group stage match at the Asian Champions Trophy on Saturday.





Indians celebrate after scoring a goal against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



Indian men’s hockey team defeated Pakistan 2-1 in its final group stage match at the Asian Champions Trophy on Saturday.







India clinches 2-1 victory over Pakistan in Asian Champions Trophy hockey thriller





Pakistan and India face off in thier Asian Champions Trophy hockey match in China on September 14. — Photo via International Hockey Federation



India edged out Pakistan 2-1 in their Asian Champions Trophy hockey match on Saturday, with captain Harmanpreet Singh scoring through penalty corners.







India down Pakistan 2-1 in high-octane Asian Champions Trophy clash



India have now win five games in the competition and finished at the top of the table





Team India celebrates their goal. - Asian Hockey Federation



India down Pakistan 2-1 in their final round match of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia, China.







Spirited China march into the semis; beat Japan 2-0







Moqi (China): Spirited China beat Japan 2-0 to march into the semifinal as they climbed up to No.3 in the points table here at the ongoing Hero Asian Champions Trophy being held at the Moqi Hockey Training Base here on Saturday.







Who will India face in the semifinal?



Asian Champions Trophy 2024: While India had booked its spot in the semifinal after the 8-1 win over Malaysia, South Korea’s fate was decided when China beat Japan in its final group stage match.





Abhishek in action against South Korea’s Kong Yoonho in the Asian Champions Trophy group stage match. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



The Indian men’s hockey team will face South Korea in the second semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Monday.







Pan American Challenge (Men)

Lima



All times GMT -5



14 Sep 2024 12:00 GUA v PAR (3rd Place) 1 - 2

14 Sep 2024 14:30 TTO v PER (1st Place) 6 - 0



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Hockey India names 33-member core probable group for National Women’s Coaching Camp



The camp will commence on 15th September and will end on 9th October







Bengaluru: Hockey India has announced the 33-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team set to return for training at the National Women’s Coaching Camp, scheduled from 15th September to 9th October at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) facility in Bengaluru. The camp marks the beginning of the team's preparations for the Women's Asian Champions Trophy, which will take place in the historic city of Rajgir, Bihar.







Day 10 Results: 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2024



Petroleum Sports Promotion Board and Railway Sports Promotion Board advance to the Final







Pune: The Semi-Finals of the 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Pimpri, Pune, saw Petroleum Sports Promotion Board and Railway Sports Promotion Board advance to the final after victories over Services Sports Control Board and Food Corporation of India, respectively.







SA Hockey IPT 2024 | A Section | Golden day for SA Under 21 Men and Northern Blues Women





Women's A Section winners - Northern Blues



A sensational day of hockey saw our winners crowned in the A Section for 2024.







SA Hockey IPT 2024 | B Section | WP Peninsula and SACD crowned champions





Men’s B Section winners – South Africa Country Districts



After six thrilling days of action at the South African Hockey IPT, the B Section champions have been crowned.







Sam Quek: We ran in together ahead of Dutch shoot-out and said ‘yes, we’ve got this’



Archive: Joyously bleary-eyed, Great Britain women’s hockey players recall winning Olympic gold



By Rod Gilmour





Sam Quek - Olympic gold medallist



Two of Great Britain women’s hockey heroes are speaking of the powerful female collective force which propelled the 16-strong squad to Olympic glory under Kate Richardson-Walsh, their retiring captain. It is early morning after the 10 O’Clock news was delayed and the players with little sleep following their Deodoro heroics as Team GB scored a famous, dazzling Olympic hockey gold.







Langejans Set For Debut With Professional Field Hockey Team in Holland



Former Scarlet Knight Plays with HDM Dames 1







THE HAGUE, Netherlands – Rutgers field hockey alumn Iris Langejans is set for her professional field hockey debut Sunday, with the regular season opener for HDM Dames 1 in Holland. Langejans plays in the top division of field hockey in the Netherlands, the Hoofdeklasse.



