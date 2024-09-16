Monday 16 September 2024

Hero Asian Champions Trophy Moqi China 2024

Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region (CHN)



All times GMT +8



15 Sep 2024 is a rest day



16 Sep 2024 13:00 MAS v JPN (5/6th Place) 4 - 4 (SO 2 - 4)

16 Sep 2024 15:30 PAK v CHN (Semi-Final 1) 1 - 1 ( SO 0 - 2)

16 Sep 2024 18:00 IND v KOR (Semi-Final 2)



Pool Standings

Pakistan go down fighting 2-1 to India and lose unbeaten record in China.



By Shahid Khan





Indian defender under pressure



In the much await clash of the table toppers at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024, India edged Pakistan 2-1 after a thrilling match.











Defending Champions India ready for Korea challenge; Spirited Pakistan to fight it out against hosts China







Moqi: The battle lines are drawn for the penultimate fight to win the Hero Asian Champions Trophy as top four teams – India, Pakistan, China and Korea respectively prepare for the Semifinals to be held tomorrow at the picturesque Moqi Hockey Training Base set inside the China Daur Ethnic Park, Hulunbuir.







India set for South Korea challenge in semifinals



India have so far been unbeaten in the tournament. Monday’s semifinal will be a rematch after India defeated South Korea 3-1 in the group stage.





The Indian men's hockey team are the defending champions of the Asian Champions Trophy. (Photo credit: Hockey India)



India, the defending champions, will face a tricky challenge against an unpredictable South Korea in the semifinals of the Asian Champions Trophy in Hulunbuir, China, on Monday.







Trinidad & Tobago won Pan American Challenge Championship



By Tariq Ali



Trinidad & Tobago men's hockey team won the men's hockey Pan American Challenge Championship 2024 in Lima, Peru. In the final match at Andres Avelino Caceras Sports Complex, Lima, Peru, Trinidad & Tobago defeated Peru by a good margin 6-0.







Day 11 Results: 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2024



Petroleum Sports Promotion Board clinches title with win over Railway Sports Promotion Board; Services Sports Control Board secures third place by defeating Food Corporation of India







Pune: Day 11 of the 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Pimpri, Pune, saw Petroleum Sports Promotion Board clinch the championship with a dramatic shootout victory over Railway Sports Promotion Board, while Services Sports Control Board secured Third place by defeating Food Corporation of India.



