Tuesday 17 September 2024

Hero Asian Champions Trophy Moqi China 2024

Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region (CHN)



All times GMT +8



15 Sep 2024 is a rest day



16 Sep 2024 13:00 MAS v JPN (5/6th Place) 4 - 4 (SO 2 - 4)

16 Sep 2024 15:30 PAK v CHN (Semi-Final 1) 1 - 1 ( SO 0 - 2)

16 Sep 2024 18:00 IND v KOR (Semi-Final 2) 4 - 1



17 Sep 2024 15:30 PAK v KOR (3/4th Place) 5 - 2

17 Sep 2024 18:00 CHN v IND (Final) 0 - 0 (Q4)



Final Pool Standings

Resilient Japan beat Malaysia 4-2 in a thrilling shootout







Moqi (Hulunbuir): In a closely fought match, Japan beat Malaysia 4-2 in a thrilling shootout after they held Malaysia to a 4-4 draw in regulation time to finish 5th in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy being held at the scenic Moqi Hockey Training Base in the China Daur Ethnic Park, Hulunbuir on Monday. Japan goalkeeper Takumi Kitagawa was outstanding in the goalpost to ensure his team ended their campaign in the prestigious event on a winning note.







Speedy Tigers end ACT campaign in last place



By Aftar Singh





PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: It was a humiliating day for the national men's hockey team as they finished bottom in the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) in Inner Mongolia, China.







Coach Sarjit must answer for Malaysian hockey's ACT nightmare



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia players (in yellow) in action against Japan in the Asian Champions Trophy classification match in Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia, China, today. PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Is national coach Sarjit Singh the right man to take Malaysian hockey to the next level?







Hosts China stun Pakistan 1-1 (2-0 SO); enter Final for the first time in the history of the tournament







Moqi (Hulunbuir): In a mega upset, China stunned Pakistan 2-0 in the shootout to enter the Final of Hero Asian Champions Trophy here at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, China. This will be the first time in the history of the tournament that the Chinese national team has made it to the title round while the second highest number of title winners Pakistan will play for the Bronze medal against the loser of the second semifinal between India and Korea.







By Shahid Khan







China stun Pakistan to reach first Asian Champions Trophy final



By Aftar Singh





China (in yellow) in action against Pakistan during their Asian Champions Trophy semi-final at Inner Mongolia today. PIC FROM ASIAN HOCKEY FEDERATION



KUALA LUMPUR: Hosts China will take on defending champions India in the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) final in Inner Mongolia tomorrow.







China successfully advanced after Pakistan missed four consecutive penalties





Pakistan will now play third-place match. - Asian Hockey Federation



HULUNBUIR CITY - China secured their spot in the final of the Asian Hockey Champions Tro­phy 2024 after a dramatic 2-0 penalty shootout win against Pakistan in the semifinals at the Moqi Hockey Training Base on Monday. Both teams scored once in regular time, but the Green Shirts faltered in the shootout, failing to convert any of their penalty chances.







India beat Korea 4-1 to advance to Final







Moqi (Hulunbuir): The Indian Men’s Hockey Team registered an emphatic 4-1 win over Korea in the Semi Final of Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024 at the scenic Moqi Hockey Training Base in the China Daur Ethnic Park, Hulunbuir on Monday. Uttam Singh (13’) gave India the lead in the first quarter, followed by goals from Harmanpreet Singh (19’, 45+’) and Jarmanpreet Singh (32’). Jihun Yang (33’) scored the only goal for Korea.







India maintains clean slate, posts a measured 2-1 win over Pakistan



s2h team







Top seed India maintained clean slate with a measured but hard fought 2-1 victory over Pakistan in its last pool match of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024. The 181st encounter between the two rivals went on expected lines but the young Pakistan team deserves kudos as it fought their formidable rival valiantly till the last minute. It was captain Harmanpreet Singh’s (13′, 19′) brace that ensured India ended the league stage unbeaten and top the points table. India will challenge South Korea while Pakistan China in the semifinals.







India brush aside Korea, seal finals berth



India stormed into the final with a resounding 4-1 victory.





India men's hockey team are the defending champions of the Asian Champions Trophy. (Photo Credit: FIH Hockey)



Defending champions India entered the final of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy with a comprehensive 4-1 win over South Korea in Hulunbuir, China, on Monday.







India have reason to be wary of China though they met only 17 times in the last 20 years!



K. ARUMUGAM







Think of China in the context of Indian hockey and Doha comes to mind. It was in this desert capital of Qatar, India were punished for taking China lightly. The result – failure to qualify for the Olympics for the first and only time so far since India debuted at the Games at Amsterdam in 1928.







FIH President launches Phase 2 of "Give Back to Forest" in China with renewed emphasis







FIH President Tayyab Ikram has taken another significant step forward in FIH’s sustainability efforts by launching Phase 2 of the "Give Back to Forest" initiative in China. The FIH President, during his recent visit to Molidawa Daur Autonomous Banner, known as the birthplace of Chinese hockey, marked this milestone with a ceremony that included team captains, Chinese authorities, the Chinese Hockey Association, and tournament officials.







Raoul Ehren leaves Belgium to coach the Netherlands



The Belgian federation confirmed Ehren asked to be released from his contract



Ernst Baart and Studio Hockey







Raou;l Eheren was the head coach of the legendary Dutch women’s club team of Den Bosch . A team with an incredible winners mentality for many generations already. But after winning it all with Den Bosch he needed an international challenge and found it with the neighbours in Belgium.







'Breakdown of trust': Raoul Ehren quits Belgium hockey 'for Netherlands role'





Raoul Ehren was Belgium coach since 2020 PIC: Worldsportpics/RODRIGO JARAMILLO



Belgium hockey chiefs said there was now a “breakdown of a trust” with their Dutch counterparts after Raoul Ehren stepped down as Red Panthers coach ahead of his expected unveiling as Oranje head coach.







2023 Hall of Fame Inductee: Yan Huckendubler



Yan Huckendubler has captured and shared over 30 years of Canadian hockey







In the Builders Category of this year’s Field Hockey Canada Hall of Fame, Field Hockey Canada proudly inducts Yan Huckendubler, a visionary who has made a unique mark on the sport behind the scenes. Huckendubler’s contributions have been instrumental in promoting and documenting the growth of Canadian field hockey over several decades.







Opening day in the Hoofdklasse



OR trashed by Amsterdam. Kampong confirms. Rotterdam off to a bad start.



Ernst Baart and Studio Hockey



In the Netherlands the Hoofdklasse got underway with two games on Saturday and the rest on Sunday.







Waterloo keep 100% record in tact







Waterloo Ducks scored a significant win over Racing Club de Bruxelles in the fledgling Belgian Carlsberg 0.0 league.







Arminen and AHTC both have German challenges ahead







Austria’s two EHL sides SV Arminen and AHTC both saw their weekend matches postponed as the flooding in the country saw government recommendations take precedence.







Lille profit from Chilean influence







French champions Lille got their season off to a winning start with a 4-2 win over Nord France rivals Douai.







New look Wildcats start on winning note







Scottish national champions Western Wildcats overcame stubborn resistance from Grove Menzieshill at Auchenhowie to finally come away with a 2-0 win to open their Premiership season on a winning note.







Grasshopper leap into early lead in Switzerland







EHL debutants Grasshopper Club Zurich picked up an important early season victory over Rotweiss Wettingen as they build up for their big date in London in October.







Eva Drummond touches down in Perth







As the Hockey One season draws closer, international import Eva Drummond says it is a dream come true to play in Australia.







South African Hockey Announces New Athletes' Commission







The South African Hockey Association is pleased to announce the newly formed Athletes’ Commission, continuing our commitment to ensuring athlete representation and engagement within the sport.







No. 1 Northwestern extends blazing start with wins over No. 9 Louisville, Cornell



Jake Epstein





Sophomore back Ilse Tromp in a game last season. Tromp scored the lone goal in Northwestern's win over Cornell on Saturday. Daily file photo by Angeli Mittal



Through its first four nonconference tests, No. 1 Northwestern defended its home turf at Lakeside Field in emphatic fashion, winning all four matchups — two of which were against ranked opponents — by a combined score of 12-1.







JMU field hockey thrashes William & Mary 4-0





Freshman midfielder Madelief Molier scored her third goal of the season against William & Mary on Sunday. Courtesy of JMU athletics



JMU field hockey cruised past William & Mary on Sunday, while limiting the Tribe to just four shots en route to a 4-0 win. The Dukes will improve to 3-1 while William & Mary falls to 0-6.



