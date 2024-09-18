Wednesday 18 September 2024

17 Sep 2024 15:30 PAK v KOR (3/4th Place) 5 - 2

17 Sep 2024 18:00 CHN v IND (Final) 0 - 1



Final Pool Standings

Pakistan defeat Korea 5-2 to clinch the Bronze Medal







Moqi (Hulunbuir): Pakistan scored a stunning 5-2 win against Korea to end their campaign at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy with a Bronze Medal here at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in the China Daur Ethnic Park on Tuesday. It was goals by Sufyan Khan (38', 49'), Hannan Shahid (39', 54') and Rooman (45') who scored in Pakistan's victory while Jungjun Lee (16'), Jihun Yang (40') scored for Korea.







Salman Razzaq moves forward with the ball against South Korea in the third place tie of the Asian Champions Trohy on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy: Asian Hockey Federation’s X



Pakistan secured third place in the Asian Champions Trophy on Tuesday after the hockey side completed a comeback against South Korea at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in China.







Pakistan secured third place in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy on Sunday by defeating South Korea 5-2. Sufyan Khan and Hanan Shahid each scored twice to lead Pakistan to a decisive win.







Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: The PHF announced a reward of $100 per player, as Pakistani team finished third.



Pakistan hockey team has been in focus for quite some time now. Of course, the team stunned one and all to clinch the bronze medal at the recently concluded Asian Champions Trophy Hockey tournament, but there were a few negatives that made the headlines too. Firstly, Roelant Oltmans left the team midway, and then some key players were missing in action from the competition. That’s not it, Pakistan went to China on loaned tickets too.







India beat hosts China 1-0 to retain the title







Moqi (Hulunbuir): The Indian Men’s Hockey Team retained their Hero Asian Champions Trophy title with a 1-0 victory against hosts China in the Final of Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024 at the scenic Moqi Hockey Training Base in the China Daur Ethnic Park, Hulunbuir on Tuesday. Jugraj Singh (51’) scored the only goal in a tightly contested game to complete their title defence and make India the most successful team in the competition with five titles.







Jugraj Singh's 51st-minute goal seals victory; Hockey India announces cash awards for the team







Moqi (Hulunbuir): The Indian Men’s Hockey Team successfully defended their Hero Asian Champions Trophy title, clinching a hard-fought 1-0 victory over hosts China in the final at the scenic Moqi Hockey Training Base, China Daur Ethnic Park, Hulunbuir, on Tuesday. Jugraj Singh's decisive strike in the 51st minute sealed the win, making India the most successful team in the tournament's history with a record-extending five titles. India also became the only team to win the title five times, having retained the trophy for the second consecutive edition after their triumph in 2023. India had previously achieved back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2018.







s2h team







China continued its form which it showed against Pakistan in the semifinal, but their rival today in the final was different, a tenacious Indian outfit. Despite unable to break the Chinese wall all through, it came with a new plan, which led two defenders, skipper Harmanpreet Singh and penalty corner expert Jugraj Singh, combine beautifully to strike the lone winning goal, a field goal at that. The solitary goal that came nine minutes before the hooter gave India its fifth Asian Champions Trophy title, and also 7/7 wins in Hulunbuir.







India won their fifth Asian Champions Trophy title PICS: Hockey India



India edged home hopes China 1-0 to win the Hero Asian Champions Trophy title on Tuesday.







India broke the deadlock in the fourth quarter to post a 1-0 win over China in the final.





The Indian Hockey Team beat China 1-0 in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy, 2024. (Photo Credit: Hockey India/X)



The Indian Hockey team have successfully defended their Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) title, defeating hosts China 1-0 in the final on Tuesday.







With the win, India retained the trophy for the second consecutive edition after its triumph in 2023. India had previously achieved back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2018.





India celebrates winning the Asian Champions Trophy 2025, beating host China in the final at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir. | Photo Credit: Hockey India



The Indian men’s hockey team successfully defended its Asian Champions Trophy title, clinching a hard-fought 1-0 victory over host China in the final at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, China on Tuesday.







World No. 5 India earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over world No. 23 China in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey final today.



KUALA LUMPUR: World No. 5 India earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over world No. 23 China in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey final today.







The Indian team, which won all its matches en route to the title, celebrates with the trophy. HI



A determined India claimed their fifth Asian Champions Trophy title with a fighting 1-0 victory over hosts China here today, completing a display of absolute dominance in the tournament in which they won all their matches.







Indian men's hockey team retained The Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024 at Moqi, Hulunbuir, China, defeating the host nation China by a solitary goal. India won the Asian Champions Trophy for the fifth time, last time in Chennai in 2023.







China's players listen to head coach Yoo Seung-jin during the men's field hockey Asian Champions Trophy final against India in Hulunbuir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, September 17, 2024. /CMG



China lost to India 1-0 in the men's field hockey Asian Champions Trophy final in Hulunbuir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Tuesday. Despite the defeat, China's runner-up performance marked the country's best-ever showing at the tournament, after finishing in the top four in 2012 and 2013.







Suraj Karkera steps out of the shadow to stake his claim as India’s first-choice goalkeeper



Despite making his debut in 2017, Suraj Karkera has spent the entirety of his career so far as India’s third choice goalkeeper.



Suraj Karkera played a key role in India retaining the Asian Champions Trophy title | Hockey India



One of the most endearing images of India’s Paris Olympic campaign was that of Indian men’s hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh hoisting goalkeeper PR Sreejesh on his shoulders after India won bronze.







FIH President Expresses Deep Appreciation for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in Morindawa, Inner Mongolia







As the 8th edition of the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy just completed today in China’s historic town of Morindawa, Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia, in front of a huge and enthusiastic crowd, I’d like, on behalf of the global hockey community, to express our most heartfelt congratulations to the podium finishers. A special tribute goes to India, our heroes who lifted the trophy, displaying exceptional skill and perseverance. Warm congratulations also to China for their outstanding performance on home soil, and Pakistan for their impressive competitiveness throughout the tournament.







FIH President Tayyab Ikram hails Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in Morindawa as a 'Proud Moment for Global Hockey'







The Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024 has brought the historic town of Morindawa, Hulunbuir, China, into the spotlight. Known for its 1,000-year-old hockey heritage, the town is hosting the prestigious tournament, and the response from the local community has been nothing short of remarkable.







What will it take to bring Malaysian hockey back to life?



What can everyone do to bring the roar of the Speedy Tigers back to life? NSTP/HAIRUL ANUAR RAHIM



KUALA LUMPUR: What can everyone do to bring the roar of the Speedy Tigers back to life?







T&T's men's team revel in PanAm Cup qualification after topping PanAm Hockey Challenge







Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s hockey team are still basking in their successful qualification for next year’s Pan American (PanAm) Cup in Uruguay after they topped the recently-concluded Pan American Men’s Hockey Challenge in Peru.







FIH Hockey Stars Awards 2024: vote for the best players of the year!







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is glad to announce that the following 30 top hockey athletes have been shortlisted to win the FIH Best Player, FIH Best Goalkeeper and FIH Rising Star Awards of the Year:







Quintet of EHL players on FIH Stars shortlists







Five players destined for the EHL this season have been named on the shortlist for the 2024 FIH Stars awards announced this morning.







Harmanpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh nominated for FIH Hockey Stars Awards



Harmanpreet and Sreejesh played key roles in India’s performance at the Paris Olympics, where the country went on to win bronze, defeating Spain 2-1.





FILE PHOTO: Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh (left) and former goalkeeper PR Sreejesh (right) have been nominated for FIH Hockey Stars Awards. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES



Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh has been nominated for men’s Player Of The Year Award by the International Hockey Federation, while former Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh will be in contention for the goalkeeper of the year award.







South African Hockey Names Indoor Men’s Squad for FIH Indoor World Cup







South African Hockey has announced the South African Indoor Hockey Men’s squad, powered by Tops at SPAR, for the upcoming Nkosi Cup in December FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in February 2025. The team has set its sights on improving their 2023 quarter-final finish and making a deeper run on the global stage.







2023 Hall of Fame Inductee: Janice McClintock



Janice McClintock is one of the most accomplished Canadian Officials







In the Officials category of this year’s Hall of Fame, Field Hockey Canada is proud to induct Janice McClintock for her outstanding contributions to the sport. McClintock’s 30-year career as an international umpire is highlighted by her calm and collected approach to every match. She is one of the few Canadian officials to receive the FIH Golden Whistle, an honor awarded for officiating over 100 international matches. McClintock also played a crucial role in the administrative side of officiating in Canada, contributing significantly to umpire development, evaluation, and certification.







UCD and Queen’s University Belfast crowned Champions as Intervarsities returns to the Hockey Calendar.







After a two-year hiatus from the annual hockey calendar, the Intervarsities made a roaring comeback as the competition descended on Queen’s University Belfast. With 5 collegiate women’s teams and four men’s teams competing for the historic Chilean and Mauritius cups, the weekend long competition was poised to be a unique and entertaining lineup of matches.







Gallagher scores twice as Bryant downs Merrimack on Tuesday







SMITHFIELD, R.I. – Caitlin Gallagher posted her first career multi-goal game to lift the Bryant field hockey team to a 3-0 victory over Merrimack on Tuesday afternoon at Cowen Field.







The Mountaineers Field Hockey secure first road win against the Wildcats



Midfielder Florine Koopman looks to pass the ball during the App State vs. Towson game on Aug. 30 Sydney Willis



The Mountaineers defeated the Wildcats 7-2 after traveling to Davidson Sunday. This was App State’s first road win of the season.







Herbine sisters adding to Iowa field hockey’s sibling history



Annika and Rachel Herbine are just a few of the successful sister duos that have played for the program over the past three decades.



Iowa forward Annika Herbine shakes hands with Delaware players after a field hockey match between Iowa and Delaware at Grant Field on Sept. 15, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Blue Hens, 1-0. Talan Nelson/The Daily Iowan



The Iowa field hockey program has had a plethora of sibling duos don the Black and Gold throughout its storied history. Tiffany and Tammy Leister, Missi and Mel Sanders, and Nancy and Katie McLindin are just a few of the dynamic sister pairs over the last three decades.







No. 13 Field Hockey Set to Play No. 7 Maryland, No. 18 Princeton



Big Ten Play Begins on Road Friday, then a Home Game Sunday vs Tigers







PISCATAWAY, N.J. – No. 13 Rutgers will begin a crucial stretch in the season this week, with the next four games against ranked opponents. The Scarlet Knights open Big Ten play on Friday at No. 7 Maryland (5 pm, B1G+), then host No. 18 Princeton at noon on Sunday (B1G+).







Hoci Cymru are sad to announce the passing of Margaret Jones.







It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Margaret Jones of Teigrod Tywi.



