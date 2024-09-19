Thursday 19 September 2024

Sense of unity helped us win the Final,' says Captain Harmanpreet Singh



The Indian Men's Hockey Team retained the Hero Asian Champions Trophy with a 1-0 victory against China







New Delhi: India solidified their position as the most successful team in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy with their latest triumph against China in the summit clash at the Moqi Hockey Training Base, Daur Ethnic Park, Hulunbuir, China yesterday. Jurgraj Singh scored the winner in a tightly contested game to retain India’s title and bring the total to five titles.







Hockey Asian Champions Trophy review: India’s journey to fifth title dotted with experiments and cautious optimism



Head coach Craig Fulton could have considered resting more members from the Paris squad and introducing fresh faces, even if it meant risking a few losses.



Nihit Sachdeva





Indian men’s hockey team retained its Asian Champions Trophy crown with a 1-0 win over China in the final in Moqi. This was India’s fifth Asian Champions Trophy title. | Photo Credit: Hockey India- X



In 2023, roughly six months after a forgettable ninth-place finish at the World Cup, the Indian men’s hockey team had its first major test at the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai under Craig Fulton, the successor of coach Graham Reid. The Men in Blue did have a few hiccups, including a two-goal deficit in the final against Malaysia at one point, but managed to clinch the title in front of the home crowd.







Versatile Jugraj Singh, son of a porter at Attari-Wagah border, and India’s hero in Asian Champions Trophy hockey final



Jugraj Singh, scorer of the winner against China in the ACT final, sold Tricolour flags and water bottles at the Attari-Wagah border as a teenager to help his family of limited means.



by Nitin Sharma





India's Jugraj Singh during the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy; Jugraj’s father Sukhjeet Singh (in blue turban) and mother Paramjeet Kaur (second from right) celebrate at their home in Attari village near the India Pakistan border. (PTI/Special Arrangement)



AS A child, Jugraj Singh, the son of a porter, sold Tricolour flags and water bottles to tourists at the Attari-Wagah border to help his family make ends meet.







Pakistan players, officials to get INR 8300 each for winning bronze



The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) made this announcement on Wednesday, confirming the special cash prize sanctioned by PHF President Mir Tariq Bugti.





Pakistan won bronze in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



The players and officials of the Pakistan hockey team, which secured a bronze medal at the Asian Champions Trophy, will receive a reward of USD 100 (approximately 28,000 PKR & 8300 INR) each for their efforts.







Embattled coach Sarjit asks for more time to prove himself



By Aftar Singh





Sarjit said he wants more time, 12 more months, to prove himself. - NSTP/ AZIAH AZME



KUALA LUMPUR: National chief coach Sarjit Singh took responsibility for Malaysia's disastrous last placing in the recent Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) in Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia, but has no intention of stepping down from his post.







PSB releases Rs23m to help Pakistan Hockey Federation meet financial obligations



The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has released an amount of Rs23 million to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to help meet its financial obligations for the national team’s participation in the recently-held Asian Champions Trophy in China.







School teen breaks into the Zimbabwe hockey team to make history as youngest player



Aged 16, Daniel Erasmus sets sights towards becoming a professional player abroad



ByDesmond Makondora





Flying high ... Daniel Erasmus is making big strides in his hockey career



NYANGA – Rising hockey sensation Daniel Erasmus has made history through becoming the youngest Zimbabwean player ever to break into the national team at the age of 16.







All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2024 to be held in Chennai from September 19



In the traditional inaugural match, Madras Cricket Club (MCC) will take on The Mercara Downs Golf Club (Coorg) on September 18 under floodlights.





From L-R: Rajiv Reddy, Organising Secretary of the Madras Cricket Club (MCC), Arun Murugappan, Executive Chairman of TI India, Vivek Kumar Reddy, President of MCC, and Niranjan Mudaliar, Secretary of MCC. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



The 95th MCC-Murugappa All India Gold Cup hockey tournament will take place at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai from September 19 to 29. In the traditional inaugural match on September 18, Madras Cricket Club (MCC) will face off against The Mercara Downs Golf Club (Coorg) under the floodlights.







Semi-Final Results: 14th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2024







Jalandhar: It was a successful stint for Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Punjab in 14th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2024 as they won their respective semi-final match and will compete with each other in the final to be held on Thursday. Hockey Karnataka will also face Hockey Haryana for the 3rd/4th place tomorrow.







Receiving the rules: ‘Aerials are hardest part of hockey to umpire’





India and Wales fight for an aerial PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS



Aerials are by far the hardest part of the game to umpire. That is the assertion of the NPUA, with the aerial rule leading its umpiring briefing ahead of the new season.







Cardinal Blanks Bellarmine



Stanford propelled by four first-half goals to move to 5-1 on the season.







LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Stanford displayed a dominant offensive performance on Friday afternoon en route to a 4-0 shutout victory over Bellarmine. The Cardinal moves to 5-1 ahead of its ACC debut this weekend, while Bellarmine drops to 2-4 on the year.







Field Hockey falls to Stanford in Wednesday afternoon contest







LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Bellarmine university field hockey team, in the midst of a three game-home stand, dropped its afternoon contest to Stanford 4-0 on Wednesday at Trager Stadium.







Maryland field hockey’s side attacks misdirected Lock Haven’s goalie



Aidan Currie





Kylee Niswonger shoots the ball during Maryland field hockey’s 8-1 win over Lock Haven on Sept. 15, 2024. (Sam Cohen/The Diamondback)



No. 5 Maryland field hockey’s win over Lock Haven on Sunday started unfavorably as the Bald Eagles scored just over a minute into the game.







We've All Been There



by Teryn Brill Galloway







It’s your freshman year, you’re six games into your season and you’re not getting a lot of playing time. Once an all-league, all-district and all-state but now all you see is the game clock ticking down and your feet still firmly on the sideline.







Everything you need to know about Ohio's upcoming two games



By Brandon Gross







Ohio (3-3) has had a good season since its 0-2 start to the year. Since the Bobcat's two losses to begin the season, they have played well, losing to only No. 10 Michigan.







Maine field hockey hosting alumnae, international days this weekend



Head coach Josette Babineau stands at 199 career wins



By Ben Barr



ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine field hockey returns to action after a 4-3 start to host Merrimack on Alumnae Day on Saturday at 1 p.m.







Lehigh field hockey begins Patriot League play



By Dom Patrizi





Sophomore midfielder Annie Bibus fights for the ball in Lehigh field hockey's game against La Salle at the Ulrich Sports Complex on Sept. 13, 2024. Lehigh was defeated 2-1, bringing their record to 2-3 on the season. (Lauren Slovensky/B&W Staff)



With a 2-0 victory over Fairfield University this past Sunday, the Lehigh field hockey team aims to keep their momentum going into Patriot League play with their first league contest against Colgate on Saturday.



