Friday 20 September 2024

Dirkie Chamberlain calls time on her International career







Today, we celebrate the incredible career of Dirkie Chamberlain, who, after 18 unforgettable years, has decided to hang up her boots, having earned an extraordinary 250 caps—making her only the sixth South African to do so. From the moment she first stepped onto the field in 2006 to her final game at the Paris Olympics, Dirkie’s journey has been one of passion, heart, and unyielding pride for her country.







Olympic Champion Ansley calls time on international career







Double Olympic medallist Giselle Ansley has been a prominant figure in the England and GB women’s Hockey team for the past 11 and a half years and has made the tough decision to retire from international hockey.







Rio champion Ansley retires from internationals



Ansley retires with 173 combined caps for Team GB and England



Joe Rindl





Image source, Getty Images



Great Britain's double-Olympic medallist Giselle Ansley has announced her retirement from international hockey.







Musical chairs among international coaches



Ehren joins the Dutch. McLeod returns to Belgian role and Schopman moves to Germany.



Ernst Baart and Studio Hockey





Shane McLeod returns to Belgium - credit worldsportpics



Following a major event we’re used to seeing many changes in coaching staff and player rosters.







MHC has no KPI for the under-fire Sarjit for now



By Aftar Singh





(From left) Men’s senior national coach Sarjit Singh, MHC Coaching Committee chairman Datuk Manjit Majid Abdullah, MHC vice president Datuk Ahmad Najmi Abdul Razak and team captain Marhan Jalil at a press conference at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Thursday. - PIC BY AZIAH AZMEE



KUALA LUMPUR: Here is the surprising thing.



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) has not set any Key Performance Index (KPI) for national coach Sarjit Singh since his appointment in March.







Captain Marhan denies his team lack commitment



By Aftar Singh





National men’s hockey team captain Marhan Jalil speaking at a press conference at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Thursday. - BERNAMA PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: National men's hockey team captain Marhan Jalil said he and his men gave their best though Malaysia finished last in the recent Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) competition in Hulunbuir, Mongolia.







The Challenge of Growing Despite Everything







For years, they didn’t have a synthetic grass field, but they made it work anyway. On Saturday, September 14th, the Men’s Challenge ended, offering only one spot for the coveted Pan American Cup, which will be held in July 2025 in Montevideo—this, in turn, provides a place for the 2026 World Cup. Trinidad and Tobago, who were unable to train in ideal conditions for a long time, finally achieved their goal of taking first place. They hit the mark. And dreaming? Dreaming costs nothing. In fact, it does: effort.







Student sports manager is off to the Hockey World Cup!





Sadie if off to the World Cup!



Swansea University’s Student Sport Manager, Sadie Mellalieu, is once again representing Wales on the world stage as she is off to compete in the World Hockey Masters 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa!







2023 Hall of Fame Inductee: Errol Hartley



Hartley was a Trailblazing Coach who saw success at all levels







In the Coaches Category of the 2023 Field Hockey Canada Hall of Fame, Field Hockey Canada is proud to induct Errol Hartley, a legendary figure whose influence on the sport has been profound. Hartley, renowned for his transformative coaching, played a crucial role in elevating Canadian field hockey to new heights.







“Hockey Moms” – Six elite players who embody family, commitment and performance







“Go Mommy, Go!” echoes through the fence at Park Avenue, Rosbrien, Newtownards, and Harlequin Park every Saturday afternoon. What makes “Mommy” remarkable isn’t just that she continues to play hockey in the highest domestic league in Ireland, but that she remains one of the league’s top players.







Goodfield and Surbiton feeling the EHL vibe







Surbiton captain David Goodfield says the buzz around his club is growing ahead of the Euro Hockey League’s first appearance in England for 12 years as Sugden Road welcomes the KO16 Men from October 3rd to 6th.







Hockey Punjab crowned as the champions of 14th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship







Jalandhar, 19th September 2024: After an exciting eleven days of action-packed performance in the 14th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2024, Hockey Punjab clinched the title after defeating Uttar Pradesh Hockey 3-3 (4-3 SO) in the final at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar.







Hockey Punjab wins Junior men's national title, defeats UP in final



Hockey Punjab defeated Uttar Pradesh Hockey to lift the junior national title in the penalty shoot-out.







Hockey Punjab recorded their second consecutive shootout victory to claim the Junior men's title defeating Uttar Pradesh in the final on Thursday.







College Games to Watch: September 19 – 25



by Caitlin Rubsamen, USA Field Hockey’s College Content Intern







Each week, USA Field Hockey highlights upcoming college games to watch. This edition covers the week of September 19 - 25.







Field Hockey Set For Home, ACC Opener Friday







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – After kicking off the 2024 season with four road games, the UNC field hockey team will play its home opener on Friday, hosting No. 15 Syracuse in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.







No. 7 Maryland field hockey vs. No. 13 Rutgers preview



The Terps open conference against another ranked opponent.



By Nolan Rogalski



On Friday, The Plex will host No. 7 Maryland field hockey’s first conference game of the season against No. 13 Rutgers.







Bears kick off ACC play against Virginia, face James Madison University



Kristima Aryal





Cal field hockey featured in its game against UC Davis at Underhill Field on Oct. 21. Aileen Park | Senior Staff



Cal field hockey makes its ACC debut this Friday. Stepping into the ACC means tougher, faster and more intense competition than what Cal faced in the America East Conference.







Minutewomen Host VCU for an Atlantic 10 Semifinals Rematch







AMHERST, Mass. - UMass continues it's three-game homestand as it challenges VCU for the first time since the 2023 Atlantic 10 semifinals on Friday, Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ and can be followed live on umassathletics.com or UMassFH on Twitter.







Bryant hosts Stonehill, visits Cornell this weekend







SMITHFIELD, R.I. – The Bryant field hockey team will host Stonehill on Friday afternoon before making the trip to Ithaca, N.Y., on Sunday to face Cornell.







Michigan State field hockey heads into Columbus to start Big Ten play



Nicolas Fardella





The MSU field hockey team stands during the national anthem/ Photo Credit: MSU Athletic Communications



East Lansing: The Michigan State Spartans head to Columbus, Ohio, on Friday to kick off Big Ten play against the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes.







BU Field Hockey Launches Patriot League Play Friday



Team is stronger after difficult out-of-conference schedule



Brendan Nordstrom





The field hockey team celebrates a shoot-out victory over Brown University September 8. Katie Devine (CAS’25) scored two goals and converted in the shootout to help the Terriers break a two-game losing streak. Photo by Jon Ratner



Tess Csejka has clear recall of her disappointment when BU’s field hockey team suffered a season-ending 2-1 loss in overtime to Lehigh during the Patriot League championship two years ago. Last year brought more of the same when the Terriers dropped a 3-2 contest to Lafayette in the league semifinals.







Hoci Cymru delighted to support investment into facilities







Hoci Cymru is delighted to have supported Sport Wales investment into facilities to engage more young people and adults in hockey across Wales.



