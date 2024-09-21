Saturday 21 September 2024

Pan American Challenge (Women)

Bermuda



All times GMT -3



21 Sep 2024 15:45 BRA v GUY (Pool 1)

21 Sep 2024 18:00 PAR v BER (Pool 1)



Pool standings



‘Wanted to repay the faith the team has placed in me,’ says FIH Player of the Year nominee Harmanpreet Singh



The 28-year-old defender has been nominated for the FIH Player of the Year Award at the FIH Hockey Stars Awards







New Delhi, 21st September 2024: After standout performances in Test Matches, the FIH Hockey Pro League and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Indian Men’s Hockey Team Captain and talisman Harmanpreet Singh has been nominated for the FIH Player of the Year Award at the FIH Hockey Stars Awards. The 28-year-old defender has won the prestigious award previously in 2020-21 and 2021-22.







Sreejesh on FIH Goalkeeper of the Year nomination: This serves as a reminder of the hard work that went into Paris Olympics



Sreejesh’s nomination comes after his remarkable show at the Paris Olympics, where he stood firm in front of the goalpost, particularly during India’s intense quarterfinal clash against Great Britain.





Sreejesh was nominated as the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



Former Indian men’s hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who recently retired, has been nominated for the FIH Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year Award 2024, following his stellar performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics. In his final international appearance, Sreejesh made pivotal saves during key moments, helping India secure a 2-1 victory over Spain and claim the bronze medal. This achievement marked India’s first consecutive Olympic medals in over 50 years, since the 1972 Munich Olympics.







Dar Hockey Academy's Sufyan - only Pakistani nominated for FIH Stars Awards 2024



By Ijaz Chaudhry





Rising Star Sufyan Khan



The International Hockey Federation has announced the names of 30 players for the FIH Best Player, FIH Best Goalkeeper and FIH Rising Star of the Year awards for women and men.







The youngsters that did the trick for India at the Asian Champions Trophy



Analyzing the youth brigade that powered Indian men's hockey team to the Asian Champions Trophy title.



By Pritish Raj





The youngsters were clinical in the field for India through the tournament. (Photo credit: File photo)



The Indian men's hockey team clinched its fifth Asian Champions Trophy after defeating hosts China in a tightly played final earlier this week.







NSC is surprised there's no KPI for Sarjit this year



By Aftar Singh





The National Sports Council (NSC) is surprised that the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) did not set any Key Performance Index (KPI) for national coach Sarjit Singh at the recent Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) in Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia. NSTP/AZIAH AZMEE



KUALA LUMPUR: The National Sports Council (NSC) is surprised that the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) did not set any Key Performance Index (KPI) for national coach Sarjit Singh at the recent Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) in Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia.







‘I have lived my childhood dream’- Dirkie Chamberlain Calls Time on International Hockey Career





Pictured at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games: ‘I have lived my childhood dream …’ - Dirkie Chamberlain reflected on her career as the hockey stalwart announced her retirement from the game on Friday, 20 September 2024. Photo: FIH / SAHA



‘I have lived my childhood dream …’ – Dirkie Chamberlain reflected on her career as the hockey stalwart announcement from internationals on Friday, 20 September 2024.







Vandenbroucke’s WatDucks flying high ahead of KO16







Waterloo Ducks’ Simon Vandenbroucke says he is “leaving the dream” with his childhood club as they look forward to their EHL KO16 Men’s date with Surbiton on October 5th.







More early points up for grabs in Premiership weekend two



Last season Edinburgh University women finished runners-up in the Premiership, five points adrift of Watsonians, and they’re looking to be in the mix again for this season`s title.







FIH’s ‘Give Back to Forest’ initiative takes on a new dimension







With the launch of Phase 2 of FIH’s ‘Give Back to Forest” initiative last week in China on the occasion of the Asian Champions Trophy played in Inner Mongolia, China, the project, initiated by the FIH President himself on behalf of hockey’s world governing body, has reached another level.



