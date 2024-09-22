Sunday 22 September 2024

Pan American Challenge (Women)

Bermuda



All times GMT -3



21 Sep 2024 15:45 BRA v GUY (Pool 1) 0 - 1

21 Sep 2024 18:00 PAR v BER (Pool 1) 2 - 0



22 Sep 2024 15:45 PAR v GUY (Pool 1)

22 Sep 2024 18:00 MEX v BER (Pool 1)



Pool standings



New FIH format spells trouble for Speedy Tigers' World Cup hopes



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in yellow) in action against India during the recent Asian Champions Trophy in Inner Mongolia, China. PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has once again revised the qualification process for the World Cup, making it even harder for Asian teams to secure spots in the 2026 edition.







Reviving Pak hockey: challenges and hopes



Sarfraz Ahmed







Pakistan hockey, once a global powerhouse, saw a glimmer of hope recently as the national team secured a bronze medal in the Asian Champions Trophy held in China. While a third-place finish may not seem monumental, it marks a step in the right direction for a sport that has faced decades of decline.







Lleonart ready for long awaited Polo-Bloemendaal showdown







Eighteen seasons and playing a cumulative 88 EHL Men’s games between them, one anomaly will finally end on October 3rd when Spanish giants Real Club de Polo meet HC Bloemendaal for the first time in the competition’s history.







Maybank win Malaysian Indoor Hockey League



By Aftar Singh





Maybank players celebrate after they beat Tenaga Nasional 4-1 in the men's final of the Malaysian Indoor Hockey League at Sports Arena IOI City Mall in Putrajaya today (Sept 21). — PIC FROM MHC’S FACEBOOK



KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank outplayed Tenaga Nasional 4-1 in the men's final of the Malaysian Indoor Hockey League at Sports Arena IOI City Mall in Putrajaya today (Sept 21).







Watsonians top both Scottish Premiership tables



There’s no real change at the top of the women`s Premiership but GHK have put their stamp on proceedings with a 3-1 home win over Edinburgh University – the side that finished runners-up last season.







Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern blanks No. 4 Iowa 5-0 in Big Ten opener



Jake Epstein





Sophomore forward Ashley Sessa dribbles toward the goal against Iowa Friday afternoon. Sessa scored two goals during Northwestern’s Big Ten opener.



No. 1 Northwestern ripped off a 6-0 start to its season, outscoring opponents 15-1 and knocking off a pair of top-10 ranked squads. But, entering Friday afternoon’s Big Ten opener against No. 4 Iowa, coach Tracey Fuchs demanded more from her squad.







Three First Half Goals Push No. 8 Field Hockey Past Dartmouth







HANOVER, N.H. – No. 8 Harvard field hockey started its Ivy League schedule with a strong offensive showing on the road, as the Crimson defeated Dartmouth with a trio of first half goals, 3-1. Harvard fired 14 shots across 60 minutes, with nine of them on target. On the defensive end, the Crimson limited the Big Green attack to just six shots.







Black Bears Defeated Merrimack on Saturday Afternoon, 6-0



Coach Josette Babineau Earns 200th Career Win







Orono, ME - The University of Maine field hockey program defeated Merrimack on Saturday afternoon, 6-0. Josette Babineau earned her 200th career win in the contest.







No. 6 OSU Downs Spartans in B1G Opener







East Lansing, Mich. -- Michigan State fell 4-0 in its Big Ten opener on Friday at No. 6 Ohio State. The Spartans fall to 4-3 on the season, and the Buckeyes improve to a perfect 7-0 on the year.







Ohio Field Hockey comes up short against strong Brown performance



By Thomas Henry





Sasha Dikotla plays against Brown. [Evan Johnson | WOUB Public Media]



ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB)– The Ohio field hockey team (3-5) came up short in their matchup against Brown (2-3) at Pruitt Field on Saturday afternoon, losing to the Bears 4-1 for their second straight defeat.







UMass field hockey opens up conference play, defeating VCU 2-0



The Minutewomen continue five game win streak



By Maxwell Solomon





Dylan Podlinski



The Massachusetts field hockey team began homecoming weekend by securing a 2-0 victory over Virginia Commonwealth, its first Atlantic-10 opponent of the season on Friday. After starting 0-2, UMass (5-2, 1-0 A-10) now has won five straight.







Behind three straight defensive shutouts, UNC field hockey's Abigail Taylor is building confidence



By Anna Page Lancaster





UNC freshman goalkeeper Abigail Taylor (82) and senior midfielder Cassie Sumfest (12) prepare to defend the goal during the Tar Heels' home matchup against Boston College at Karen Shelton Stadium on Sept. 24, 2021. The Tar Heels won 6-1. Photo by Ira Wilder / The Daily Tar Heel



With 15 seconds left in the game, Syracuse rushed senior goalkeeper Abigail Taylor.







No. 20 Penn State field hockey aims to extend winning streak against Bucknell



Ella Kurovsky







Forward/middle Ella Jennes (17) maintains control over the ball despite opposition during Penn State field hockey's game against Princeton at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Tigers 3-2. Ella Freda



With six games under its belt, No. 20 Penn State is well into its 2024 season.







Heart and Soul: Tribute to P. Poonenderajah – Malacca High School teacher, mentor and hockey master



By M. SELVANATHAN





Hockey master Poonen (seated) with representatives of Malacca High School's hockey team in 1962 (Koh is on the right; Yang is second from right). Photo: M. Selvanathan



P. Poonenderajah, affectionately known as Master Poonen, passed away on Aug 21, 2024, at the age of 87. His legacy lives on in the countless students he developed, groomed, and nurtured into exceptional hockey players, many of whom went on to represent Malaysia on the Olympic stage.



