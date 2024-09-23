Monday 23 September 2024

Pan American Challenge (Women)

Bermuda



All times GMT -3



22 Sep 2024 15:45 PAR v GUY (Pool 1) 0 - 0

22 Sep 2024 18:00 MEX v BER (Pool 1) 5 - 0



23 Sep 2024 18:00 BRA v MEX (Pool 1)



Pool standings



Murugappa Gold Cup: Odisha scripts win over NCOE, Bhopal, former champion IOCL thrashes Central Secretariat



Consisting mostly of young players, Odisha has played a brand of hockey that has not been just attractive but also effective and efficient.





Talwinder Singh of IOCL against Central Secretariat during the 95th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2024. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu



Odisha, undoubtedly, has been the pick of the lot in the 95th MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup All-India hockey tournament here.







England Hockey Premier Division: UoB and Old Georgians rack up goals





Henry Croft bagged a goal before game called off at Beeston because of lightning



University of Birmingham produced a stunning rout of Premier Division returnees Sutton Coldfield to kick start the 2024/25 season in style.







TJ Plzeň-Litice facing up to big EHL challenge







TJ Plzeň-Litice saw off their nearest rivals SK Slavia Prague on Saturday to continue their perfect start to the new season ahead of their EHL KO16 date with Rotterdam.







Ulster get off to a winning start while Leinster U18 grab their second win in 2024 Inter Provincial Series.







Kilkenny: Kilkenny College and Loreto Kilkenny were the places to be this weekend as the two schools hosted Round 2 of the Girls’ 2024 Inter Provincial Series. Ulster, playing their first round of games of this year’s competition, faced a Leinster South side that won and lost for the U16 and U18 teams against Munster in their opening games.



