Tuesday 24 September 2024

Pan American Challenge (Women)

Bermuda



All times GMT -3



23 Sep 2024 18:00 BRA v MEX (Pool 1) 1 - 3



24 Sep 2024 15:45 BRA v PAR (Pool 1)

24 Sep 2024 18:00 GUY v BER (Pool 1)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Former India coach Janneke Schopman set to join Germany’s coaching staff



The Dutch player-turned-coach resigned from the Indian job earlier this year, shortly after the team failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics.





FILE PHOTO: Janneke Schopman had initially joined the Indian backroom staff as the analytical coach under compatriot Sjoerd Marijne. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu



Former Indian women’s national hockey team coach Janneke Schopman will join the German Hockey Association as its Technical Director Youth from October 10, the federation announced last week.







Murugappa Gold Cup: Karnataka beats NCOE 4-3; Railways ekes out Maharashtra 3-2



On Monday, Karnataka eked out a hard-fought 4-3 win over NCOE (Bhopal), thanks to a brace each from Abharan Sudev and C. J. Rahul in a Pool B match for its first victory in three matches.





Rahul CJ ( Center-27 Yellow jersey) of Karnataka in action against NCOE Bhopal during the 95th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2024. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B/The Hindu



Karnataka’s performance in the previous edition of the MCC Murugappa Gold Cup All-India hockey tournament was a revelation, reaching the final.







Hockey One League gains further momentum announcing Liberty as Naming Rights Partner







The Hockey One League is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Liberty, officially renaming the league to the Liberty Hockey One League for season four.







Prem Division is back







Old Georgians are looking for their fourth successive league title and made an emphatic start in their pursuit of that winning 6-1 at Bowdon where it was raining …. goals and rain. Tom Carson gave OGs the lead in the 14th minute and although Steven Halfhead equalised in the 32nd, a minute later one of OGs newcomers David Condon put them back in front. In the second half, a second for Carson, two from Sam Ward and one for Alan Forsyth saw the visitors pull away.







EY Hockey League season 2024/2025 set to begin with Round 1 of Women’s Fixtures.



Hockey Ireland TV launches its Season Pass to coincide with new season start







Dublin: The EY Hockey League, Ireland’s highest division of club hockey, returns this weekend with the Women’s competition beginning on Saturday, September 28.







Glasgow University women provide the first big result of the season



With Scottish champions Watsonians not involved in Sunday’s Women’s Premiership action the chasing pack had the chance to slip into pole position; Clydesdale Western did just that, but Western Wildcats fell short.







Liberty Field Hockey falls to UNC Tar Heels 7-0



Maria Pais







In their 11th all-time meeting, the No. 11-ranked Liberty University Lady Flames fell 7-0 to the No. 2-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels Sunday afternoon, dropping the Flames’ overall record to 4-3.







Northwestern posts sixth consecutive shutout in 1-0 victory at Indiana



Jake Epstein





Sophomore back Ilse Tromp strikes the ball against No. 4 Iowa Friday. Tromp helped Northwestern secure its seventh shutout of the season against Indiana Sunday. Daily file photo by Casey He



Less than 48 hours removed from a resounding 5-0 Big Ten opening victory against No. 4 Iowa, No. 1 Northwestern took on upset-hungry Indiana at Deborah Tobias Field Sunday morning.







Bulldogs squash Sacred Heart, suffer defeat at hands of No. 14 UConn



The field hockey team breezed past the Pioneers, but lost a hard-fought battle to the Huskies.



Ava Jenkins & Meredith Henderson





Yale Athletics



The Yale field hockey team faced off against the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Friday, Sept. 20, on their home turf. The non-conference game was a decisive victory with two Bulldogs scoring their first career goals.







Yeager and Schulze shine as No. 18 Field Hockey picks up weekend wins over Penn and Rutgers



Hayk Yengibaryan and Tate Hutchins





Group of Princeton field hockey players hoist teammate in celebration. Following a road game against Columbia on Friday, the Tigers will host the No.1 ranked Northwestern Wildcats in Princeton on Sunday. Photo courtesy of @princetonfh / Instagram



Over the weekend, No.18 Field Hockey (4–2 overall, 1–0 Ivy League) picked up two wins over Penn (1–5, 0–1 Ivy League) and No.13 Rutgers (3–4, 0–1 Big Ten).



