Wednesday 25 September 2024

Pan American Challenge (Women)

Bermuda



All times GMT -3



24 Sep 2024 15:45 BRA v PAR (Pool 1) 0 - 0

24 Sep 2024 18:00 GUY v BER (Pool 1) 1 - 1



25 Sep 2024 18:00 MEX v PAR (Pool 1)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Hockey India to host two-match bilateral series between India and Germany Men’s Hockey Teams in New Delhi



The matches will be played on 23rd and 24th October at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium



New Delhi: Hockey India is proud to announce a highly anticipated two-match bilateral hockey series between the Indian Men’s Hockey Team and the Germany Men’s Hockey Team, set to take place in October 2024.







International hockey returns to Delhi after a decade







International hockey returns to New Delhi after a decade, with the announcement of two-match series against Paris silver medallist Germany. The Indo-German duel will be held in the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, which hosted two top notch events, Commonwealth Games hockey and hockey World Cup, in 2010. However, the venue ran out of favour after Odisha Government stepped in a big way midway through 2014 and also due to hike in the stadium tariff. 2015 HWL R2 for women was the last international the sprawling stadium hosted.







MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup: IOC books semifinal berth after defeating Odisha 3-1; Army beats Tamil Nadu



Much was expected from Tamil Nadu after its wonderful win over Maharashtra, but it failed to beat a strong Army unit, losing 3-1.





Gaurav Bhagtani of the Indian Army scores the first goal against Tamil Nadu during the 95th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2024. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu



Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has left nothing to chance this time. The former champion, who was ousted in the league stages last year, has played hard and has ticked all the boxes in the 95th MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup All-India hockey tournament here.







Unfulfilled dream fuels Yuvraj Walmiki’s mission to inspire the next generation



The 34-year-old showed glimpses of his predatorial instincts in front of the posts, as he struck the opening goal for Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) against Maharashtra in a group stage fixture of the All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup 2024.



Anish Pathiyil





Despite aggregating over 50 caps for India, Yuvraj Walmiki has one regret, never making it to the Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: Instagram @yuvrajhockey_9



“You only live once, but if you play hockey, once is enough,” reads the bio section on Yuvraj Walmiki’s social media handles.







Perth Thundersticks’ Brodee Foster to make State coaching debut alongside best mate







While the Perth Thundersticks are busy training and preparing for the new Liberty Hockey One season, another national tournament is on the mind of one of our own.







Ansell and Wimbledon looking to add to English EHL success







Wimbledon’s Liam Ansell says while the rivalry is fierce, the success of near neighbours Surbiton and Old Georgians in recent years is building an increased level of EHL aspiration in the English game.







Review of week one of the England Hockey League







A full breakdown of the first week of action in the England Hockey League.







Former UNC field hockey player Romea Riccardo joins coaching staff



By Anna Page Lancaster





UNC assistant field hockey coach Romea Riccardo stands with head coach Erin Matson during the Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024 scrimmage against Duke at Jack Katz Stadium. Photo by Grace Richards / The Daily Tar Heel



Last season, Romea Riccardo's teammates often called her “mom.”







Field hockey plagued by inconsistencies



Tyler Platz





Multiple players line up for a penalty corner in a 2-1 loss v.s. LIU Aug. 30th, 2024.



Head coach Nina Klein consistently stresses defense in post-game interviews. Yes, as the cliche goes, defense can win championships, but it can also earn Big East Tournament berths — a goal Quinnipiac field hockey has pursued since joining the conference in 2016.







Kylee Niswonger, Maryland field hockey’s ‘catalyst,’ has been electric offensively



Aidan Currie





Kylee Niswonger approaches the ball during Maryland field hockey's 3-2 win over Rutgers on Sept. 20, 2024. (Jordan Budney/The Diamondback)



Maryland field hockey senior Kylee Niswonger had scored just two goals in her collegiate career entering play against Lock Haven last Sunday. Less than a week later, she’s tripled that number.







Ariesen poised to become next Owls star



The Temple Field Hockey attacker has come to Temple after playing at the highest club level in the Netherlands and has immediately made her impact



Colin Schofield





From the highest club level in the Netherlands to Temple’s field hockey team, Marsha Ariesen proves herself to be a special talent. | MILES SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS



Like most girls from the Netherlands, Marsha Ariesen began playing field hockey at a young age. She took to the game with ease, playing at the highest level for her age group from six to 11. Entering her age 12 season, her young career hit a speed bump.







Three takeaways from MSU field hockey’s tough 0-3 loss to Michigan



Lucas Trainor





MSU field hockey team discusses strategy during matchup versus Michigan. (Sept. 23, 2023) Cole Pannell



EAST LANSING- A breezy fall afternoon surrounded the Spartans as they played their first home B1G game at Ralph Young Field.



