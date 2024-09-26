Thursday 26 September 2024

Pan American Challenge (Women)

Bermuda



All times GMT -3



25 Sep 2024 18:00 MEX v PAR (Pool 1) 3 - 1



26 Sep 2024 is a rest day



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







‘This series is about reviving spirit of hockey in Delhi,’ says Harmanpreet Singh on India-Germany bilateral series as international hockey returns to the capital after a decade



The two-match series will mark the return of men’s international hockey to Delhi after a decade







New Delhi: Indian Men’s Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh expressed his excitement ahead of the two-match bilateral series against Germany, set to be played on 23 and 24 October 2024 at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. This series marks the return of men's international hockey to the capital after a decade, with the last match at the venue played in January 2014 during the Hero Hockey World League Final – Men’s Round 4.







'It was a dream debut for me at the Asian Champions Trophy,' says Gurjot Singh after debut for Indian Men's Hockey Team



The promising forward believes this experience will help him in upcoming tournaments such as Sultan of Johor Cup and Asia Cup where he will play for India Colts







Bengaluru, 26th September 2024: Gurjot Singh, a 19-year-old, recently made his debut for the Indian Men’s Hockey Team at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in Moqi, China. The young forward was called up from the Junior Team, while Harmanpreet and company were in Paris for the Olympics, after his eye-catching performances during trial in SAI.







Olympic royalty showcasing hockey’s golden era inducted into 2024 Hall of Fame







Olympic legacy in its greatest form underpins the latest nine hockey royalty inducted into Hockey Australia’s Hall of Fame.







Sri Shan says Asian nations shouldn't cry foul



By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Asian teams shouldn't gripe about the changes to the qualifying process for the 2026 World Cup by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).







Murugappa Gold Cup: Railways, Army through to semifinal



With the 5-4 win over the former champion, Railways qualified for the semifinals with a match to spare and will face Tamil Nadu in its last Pool A match on Thursday.





Joginder Singh of Railways in action against BPCL during the 95th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M



Defending champion Indian Railways shut BPCL out of the 95th MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup All-India hockey tournament here on Wednesday.







Murugappa Gold Cup: Two-time Olympian Sunil hopes to ride on perseverance until age catches up with him



Sunil, who hails from Coorg in Karnataka, played 271 matches for India. It includes the 2012 and 2016 Olympics in London, England and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



Nihit Sachdeva





Sunil SV after a match for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd during the MCC Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan/The Hindu



Content with his decade-long international career, SV Sunil just wants to extract every ounce of hockey left in him as a player on the domestic circuit.







Wortelboer thrilled to be back with Bloemendaal after Paris gold







Four-time EHL winner Floris Wortelboer says the fresh-faced squad at Bloemendaal has eased the transition back from the high of Olympic gold, ensuring there has been no major hangover as the Dutch giants get back into the swing of the Hoofdklasse.







Surbiton men ‘buzzing’ for Euro Hockey League home tilt





At the ready: Surbiton set for Euro action PIC: Graeme Wilcockson/gmwsport.com 07940465341 14/09/2024



Surbiton captain David Goodfield says the buzz around his club is growing ahead of the Euro Hockey League’s first appearance in England for 12 years as Sugden Road welcomes the KO16 Men from October 3rd to 6th.







First Day Highlights of the Spanish Field Hockey Leagues



Opening day in Spain



Studio Hockey







Welcome to the exciting kick-off of the new field hockey season in Spain! The first day of the Liga Iberdrola and Liga MGS has brought a whirlwind of action, showcasing new talent and thrilling matches. Let's dive into the highlights of both leagues and see how the teams fared in their opening games with Penalty Corner TV by the RFEH.







Army, Navy, Punjab Reds dominate in National Junior Hockey C’ship



LAHORE - Pakistan Army, Navy and Punjab Reds kicked off their Championship campaigns with convincing wins in the 37th National Junior Hockey Championship started on Wednesday at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Ground, Islamabad.







Cal field hockey splits first road trip of season



Kristima Aryal





Field Hockey against UC Davis at Underhill Field on Sept. 16. Cole Mortensen



The Bears headed on their first road trip of the season last week, falling 3-4 to No. 2 ranked Virginia before shutting out James Madison, or JMU, 3-0.







Field Hockey Triumphs to Earn First Win After Rocky Start







Nearly halfway through its regular season, the Red’s field hockey has persevered, displaying great efforts on the offensive end, though not representative of its record (1-5, 0-1 Ivy).







Preview: Field Hockey Opens Conference Play on Friday against Vermont



Maine will travel to Fairfield on Sunday for non-conference action







Orono, ME - The University of Maine field hockey program will begin America East Conference play on Friday, Sept. 27 against Vermont before returning to non-conference action on Sunday at Fairfield.







The Under 14 National Hockey Championships land in Perth







The Under-14 National Championships are set to descend on sunny Perth for six days of action with hundreds of kids ready to battle it out for the first under-14 national titles on offer in Australia.







FIH wins IOC Climate Action Award 2024!







Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is delighted to announce that it has won the 2024 IOC Climate Action Award in the International Federation category, as revealed at a ceremony held in New York, USA, on the occasion of UN Climate Week. FIH has been awarded this highly prestigious distinction for its outstanding work in substantially reducing water consumption for the practice of hockey at elite level.



