Friday 27 September 2024

Pan American Challenge (Women)

Bermuda



All times GMT -3



26 Sep 2024 was a rest day



27 Sep 2024 15:45 MEX v GUY (Pool 1)

27 Sep 2024 18:00 BER v BRA (Pool 1)



Pool standings



Olympic Games legacy: Paris 2024 officialises the donation of the Olympic pitches to the French Hockey Federation







Thanks to a joint work involving the French Hockey Federation (FFH), the Paris 2024 Organising Committee, the National Agency for Sports (ANS) the Hauts-de-Seine Department and with the support of the International Hockey Federation, three clubs in France will receive the turf that was used at the Yves-du Manoir stadium for the Paris 2024 Olympics hockey tournaments.







Six countries to tussle in 2024 SOJC tournament





Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president, Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal. - BERNAMApixMalaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president, Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal. - BERNAMApix



ISKANDAR PUTERI: Six countries will compete in the 2024 Sultan of Johor Cup (SOJC) international hockey championship which opens its curtain at the Johor Hockey Stadium here from Oct 19-26.







‘Needs a lot of sacrifice’ - Two-time Olympian V. R. Raghunath on the art of drag-flicking



During his 15-year-long international career, which ended in 2017, V. R. Raghunath went through the PC routine on several occasions and made a name for himself due to his ability to execute the difficult skill of drag flicking.



Nihit Sachdeva





V. R. Raghunath in action in the ongoing 95th All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) did not have to wait long for its first Penalty Corner (PC) during its final Pool B match against the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in the ongoing 95th All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup on Thursday.







Excitement Builds for Next Week’s EHL KO16 at Surbiton



By Surbiton HC







Surbiton HC is hosting the KO16 of the Men’s ABN AMRO Euro Hockey League [EHL] from Thursday 3rd to Sunday 6th October.







Grasshopper ready to leap into action in London







While Grasshopper Club Zurich are making their EHL debut, they have inside knowledge in their setup of the competition dating right the way back to November 2007.







Perth Thundersticks Men’s Team heads South for team bonding and ‘City vs Country’ showdown







An opportunity to strengthen team bonds and showcase their talents outside the city waits for the Perth Thundersticks Men’s team as they get ready to venture down south.







EY Hockey League Preview: Women’s Team Bios







Dublin: With less than 48 hours until Ireland’s top 10 women’s club teams embark on their EY Hockey League campaigns on Saturday, we delve into how each side could fair for the season ahead. With plenty of player movements from club to club, new coaching and managerial appointments and rivalries set to reignite, the 2024/25 season promises to pack more thrills, spills and draw dropping action.







Kinvara Hockey Club’s 180km round trip for ‘home’ matches will soon come to an end



Galway club topped the list of hockey clubs receiving funds with €443,700 to help build new pitch



Mary Hannigan





Sarah Torrans is among a number of Ireland internationals that will play their league hockey in Belgium this season having joined Waterloo Ducks. Photograph: Frank Uijlenbroek/Inpho



There was plenty of good news for hockey clubs around the country this week with the announcement of the distribution of the Community Sport Facilities Fund. Kinvara Hockey Club topped the list with a grant of €443,700 that will finally give them a home pitch after over 40 years without one. Their days of having to make a 180km round trip from southwest Galway to Athlone to play their matches will soon come to an end.







College Games to Watch: September 26 – October 2







Each week, USA Field Hockey highlights upcoming college games to watch. This edition covers the week of September 26 - October 2.



