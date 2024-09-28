Saturday 28 September 2024

Pan American Challenge (Women)

Bermuda



All times GMT -3



26 Sep 2024 was a rest day



27 Sep 2024 15:45 MEX v GUY (Pool 1) 4 - 0

27 Sep 2024 18:00 BER v BRA (Pool 1) 2 - 1



28 Sep 2024 15:30 GUY v BER (3rd Place) 2 - 1

28 Sep 2024 18:00 MEX v PAR (1st Place) 2 - 2 (SO 4 - 2)

Final Pool standings



FIH Match Centre



Revington to Step Down as Head Coach of England and Great Britain Men's Hockey







England and Great Britain Hockey men’s Head Coach Paul Revington has decided to step down from his role after a successful tenure which saw him take the squad to second in the world rankings and the England team to a silver at the European Championships.







Paul Revington quits as GB Hockey men’s coach



By Rod Gilmour





Paul Revington rallies his troops PIC: WorldSportPics/Frank Uijlenbroek)



The post-Olympic coaching merry-go-round continued on Friday after England and GB men’s coach Paul Revington surprisingly quit his role.







England and Great Britain men's head coach Revington departs





Paul Revington is a former FIH world coach of the year. Image source: Getty Images



England and Great Britain men's hockey head coach Paul Revington has stepped down from his role and will be replaced by Zak Jones on an interim basis.







Indian Hockey Legends, Harbinder Singh and Zafar Iqbal, pleased to see international matches return to New Delhi



The Indian Men’s Hockey Team will face off against Germany in Major Dhyan Chand Stadium







New Delhi: Former stalwarts of Indian Hockey– Harbinder Singh and Zafar Iqbal are excited to witness the Indian Men’s Hockey Team in action against Germany at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. India will face off against the Olympic Silver medallists on the 23rd and 24th of October.







‘Playing against Pakistan was thrilling and winning the trophy made it even more special,’ says Mohammed Raheel on his experience in Hero Asian Champions Trophy



Midfielder Raheel also reflected on the significance of playing in his maiden Hero Asian Champions Trophy







New Delhi: Indian Men’s Hockey Team midfielder Mohammed Raheel has shared his thoughts on his remarkable experience in the recently concluded Hero Asian Champions Trophy, held in Hulunbuir, China. Competing in his maiden Asian Champions Trophy, Raheel played a crucial role in India’s victorious campaign, culminating in a 1-0 triumph over hosts China in the final.







Western hoping for Golden moments in Surbiton







The well-travelled Jamie Golden looks set to be a key figure for Western Wildcats on EHL KO16 weekend as he returns to one of his former Surbiton stomping grounds.







Watsonians are setting a pace in the Scottish men's Premiership



It`s still early doors in the men’s Premiership campaign and therefore still difficult to detect trends/form for each club at the moment.





NCAA Division 1 results and stories - 28 September











Field hockey match erupts in gunfire as shooters send St. Louis University and La Salle players scrambling for cover



No players, coaches, officials or spectators were harmed in Friday's shooting



By Alex Raskin





The shooting took place at Temple's Howarth Field, where terrified players rushed for cover



A field hockey match in Philadelphia erupted in gunfire, sending players, coaches and officials scrambling for cover.







Hockey World Cup Winner Munir Bhatti Passes Away



By Ijaz Chaudhry







Pakistan’s hockey international Munir Bhatti, passed away this Thursday in Rawalpindi after a prolonged battle with cancer.



