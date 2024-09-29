Sunday 29 September 2024

Pan American Challenge (Women)

Bermuda



All times GMT -3



28 Sep 2024 15:30 GUY v BER (3rd Place) 2 - 1

28 Sep 2024 18:00 MEX v PAR (1st Place) 2 - 2 (SO 4 - 2)

Final Pool standings



Murugappa Gold Cup: IOC triumphs over Army, faces Railways in final



In the other semifinal, defending champion Indian Railways outplayed Odisha 4-0, courtesy of a hat-trick by Joginder Singh, to advance to the final.





Joginder Singh of Railways scores a goal against Odisha during the 95th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament semifinals. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M



Former champion Indian Oil Corporation is well-versed in managing high-pressure situations. Facing an Army side, playing, probably at its best, IOC showcased its class by securing a 3-2 win in the semifinals of the 95th MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup All-India hockey tournament here on Saturday.







Murugappa Gold Cup: Lesser-known Joginder, with goals aplenty to his name, hopes to make it to National camp



With six goals in five games, RSPB’s Joginder leads the goal-scoring chart in the 95th edition of one of the country’s oldest domestic tournaments, the MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup.



Nihit Sachdeva





The defender scored a hattrick in a comfortable 4-0 win for the reigning champion over Hockey Odisha in the semifinals at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Saturday. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M /THE HINDU



A simple Google search about ‘Joginder Singh’ provides links to the profiles of a Param Vir Chakra Awardee, an Olympic gold medallist in field hockey from 1964, a former national basketball player and a former domestic cricketer as the top results.







Railway Union, Old Alex, Catholic Institute and Loreto make stellar starts as 2024/25 Women’s EY Hockey League Division 1 kicks-off.



Comprehensive home win for Railway Union as game is livestreamed on Hockey Ireland TV for first time to Season Pass holders.







Dublin: EY Hockey League Division 1 Round 1 (Women) commenced today. Railway Union put on a show for the sideline fans as well as live on Hockey Ireland TV as they hit local rivals Pembroke Wanderers for four. Old Alex got their season underway with a victory over UCD.







Lucy Lawlor has aspired to play in the hockey Masters’ World Cup - that moment has arrived





Lucy Lawlor is off to the Masters World Cup this month. Photo / Paula Attrill



A Waikanae hockey player is set to represent New Zealand on the world stage.







Leclercq Nets Hat Trick, Neilson Reaches More Milestones as Field Hockey Surges Past Holy Cross, 5-1







WORCESTER, Mass. – Kira Leclercq registered her first career hat trick, Lily Neilson scored twice to become the third player in Bucknell history with 100 career points, and the Bucknell field hockey team took control with five unanswered goals in a 5-1 win at Holy Cross on Saturday. The Bison improved to 2-0 in the Patriot League and have won three of four overall, with the only loss in this recent hot stretch coming in overtime against nationally ranked Penn State.







Field hockey falls to Bucknell in Patriot League action







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Holy Cross field hockey team fell to Bucknell, 5-1, on Saturday afternoon at the Hart Turf Field.







Second-Half Goal Helps Explorers Past Saint Louis







PHILADELPHIA – La Salle field hockey secured the first conference win of the season thanks to a third quarter goal from Roos Pasveer. The Explorers go to 6-3 overall and 1-1 in A-10 Conference play this season while Saint Louis falls to 1-6 and 0-2 in conference play.







UMass Travel To Face Regional Rival Harvard







AMHERST, Mass. - UMass heads to Harvard on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 2 p.m. for regional clash in Cambridge, Mass. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and can be followed live on umassathletics.com or UMassFH on Twitter.







President Tayyab Ikram's insights on FIH's leadership in sustainability



By Raúl Daffunchio Picazo



The President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), Tayyab Ikram, reflected with Inside The Games on the recent win of the 2024 IOC Climate Action Award, which has established his organisation as one of the pioneers in promoting sustainability in global sport.



