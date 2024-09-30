Monday 30 September 2024

The Mexican women's team won Pan American Challenge 2024



By Tariq Ali



The Mexican women's hockey team won Pan American Challenge for the first time this year beating Paraguay in the penalty shootout. Mexico scored 2-2 at the end of the full regular time, in the penalty shootout they scored 4 goals to two at Hamilton, Bermuda, 2024.







U21 Future Black Sticks Women's and Men's teams announced







Head coaches Verity Sharland (U21 Women’s Coach) & Mike Delaney (U21 Men’s Coach) have named their teams ahead of upcoming trips to Japan (Women) and Malaysia for the Sultan of Johor Cup (Men).







Murugappa Gold Cup: Indian Railways defends title, outplays IOC 5-3



Railways, the defending champion, has been dominant throughout the tournament and in the summit clash, it was more so, as it didn’t allow IOC to settle down.



K. Keerthivasan





Indian Railways won the 95th All Indian MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M



A decent turn-out of spectators gave a rich round of applause to the Indian Railways team when it did a lap of honour after a fighting 5-3 victory over Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) in the final of the 95th MCC-Murugappa Gold All-India hockey tournament here on Sunday.







Murugappa Gold Cup: Olympian Deepak Thakur stresses on the need of a bigger player pool for IOCL



Deepak Thakur, who represented India at the Olympics in 2000 and 2004, feels that the way the sport is played today has led to a shift in the goal-scoring role.



Nihit Sachdeva







Modern hockey has poached the poachers to a large extent. Strikers are no longer the players to watch out for when it comes to putting the ball in the back of the net







England Hockey Premier Division: Goals galore as season starts at pace





East Grinstead women have unbeaten start to the season PIC: EVA GILBERT/EGHC



Surbiton and Wimbledon warmed up for this weekend’s men’s Hockey League KO16 by serving up goal fests.







Railway Union off to a flier in new Irish hockey league campaign



Victories also for champions Loreto, Catholic Institute and Old Alexandra



Mary Hannigan





Railway Union's Orla Fox was on target for her side as Union cruised to a 4-0 win over Pembroke Wanderers. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho



Railway Union picked up from where they left off last season, when they did a Champions Trophy and Irish Senior Cup double, by opening their EY Hockey League campaign in fine style with a 4-0 win over Pembroke Wanderers on Saturday.







Ulster take their place at top of table following double wins over Munster in Boys’ Inter Provincial Series







Dublin: It was an encounter on neutral ground today for Ulster and Munster in Round 3 of the 2024 Boys Inter Provincial Series. In their opening round of fixtures against Leinster a fortnight ago, Ulster secured a double victory, giving them a strong platform from which to build on. Munster on the other hand were yet to record any points from their first game of the season, despite a strong performance against Leinster in Round 1. The two sides met in the Sport Ireland Campus for what could be a crucial 3rd round.







Goals aplenty in the Scottish men's Premiership



Watsonians men continued their early season good form with a convincing 4-0 win over Clydesdale. The Edinburgh side laid the foundation with two goals in the first quarter through Jack Cahalin from open play and a penalty corner conversion by Danny Cain. And that is







Army, WAPDA, Customs reach quarter final in National Junior Hockey C’ship



LAHORE - Pakistan Army, WAPDA and Customs teams reached the quarterfinal round of ongoing 37th National Junior Hockey Championship at the Naseer Banda Hockey Ground, Islamabad.







Olympic gold medallist joins Embley School as hockey coach



An Olympic gold medallist has been appointed as a hockey coach at a West Wellow school.



By Sophie Day





Alex Danson-Bennett has joined Embley School has a hockey coach (Image: Embley School)



Embley has announced that Alex Danson-Bennett, an Olympic gold medallist and president of England Hockey, has joined the school as a hockey coach.











NCAA Division 1 results and stories - 30 September 2024



