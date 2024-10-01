Tuesday 1 October 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Following an extensive search process, USA Field Hockey is excited to announce Allan Law as the new head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team.







World’s best set for Surbiton and sizzling Euro Hockey League





Tim Nurse breaks free for Surbiton and aims to do same in EHL PIC: Graeme Wilcockson / gmwsport.com



All eyes will be on Surbiton this week as the club hosts the men’s KO16 of the world’s best club competition, Euro Hockey League, from Thursday to Sunday. It marks the first occasion since 2012 that the competition has been held in England.







Soldat and AHTC family band together for EHL return







“The very best thing about becoming champions was we are all like a family; these are all my best friends!” AHTC’s Christoph Soldat on the essence that makes European club hockey such a special thing.







English Premier Division Review Week 2







There’s a familiar look to the top of the English Mens Premier Division table with last year’s league finalists occupying the top two. Champions Old Georgians lead the way on goal difference after an 8-1 defeat of Southgate. Sam Ward hit a hat-trick and two from Alan Forsyth amongst their scorers.







National hockey players to spice up Razak Cup



By Aftar Singh





The 62nd Razak Cup which begins tomorrow at Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru will be more competitive with the presence of national players.- PIC CREDIT: IG/malaysianhockeyconfederation



KUALA LUMPUR: The 62nd Razak Cup which begins tomorrow at Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru will be more competitive with the presence of national players.







Dar Academy: a powerhouse behind Pakistan’s junior hockey



By Ijaz Chaudhry





An image of players at the Dar Hockey Academy. — Asian Hockey website/file



LAHORE: For the last decade and a half, Lahore-based Dar Hockey Academy, which trains boys scouted from all over the country, has been a conveyor belt of quality players for Pakistan`s national teams and also the domestic sides.







Day 8 Results: 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2024



Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Punjab, and Hockey Haryana advance to the Semi-Finals







Chandigarh, 30 September 2024: The Quarter-Finals of the 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship at the Astroturf Hockey Stadium, Sports Complex, Sector 42, Chandigarh, saw Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Punjab, and Hockey Haryana triumph to secure their spots in the Semi-Finals.







Workman sets career high in saves, but App State topples field hockey







DAVIDSON, N.C. – A tumultuous road trip for the Bellarmine field hockey team came to an end Monday afternoon with a 3-0 loss to Appalachian State.







Field Hockey narrowly falls to No. 2 Northwestern, downs Columbia



Francie McKenzie and Emilia Reay





This past weekend, the Tigers continued their Ivy dominance in a 1–0 win over Columbia but fell just short of upsetting No. 2 Northwestern back home in Bedford. Photo courtesy of @TigerFH / X.



This weekend, No. 16 Princeton field hockey (5–3 overall, 2–0 Ivy League) entered a critical part of their schedule, with matchups against Ivy foe Columbia (2–5 overall, 1–1 Ivy League) and powerhouse No. 2 Northwestern (10–0 overall, 3–0 Big Ten) coming off last weekend’s back-to-back wins against Penn and Rutgers. The weekend came with a Princeton triumph over Columbia — however, the close loss against a top-team in Northwestern could be a troubling sign of things to come for the Princeton squad.







Ripon pupil captains England hockey team





Olly Pollock captained England at the biennial School Games National Finals.



A Ripon Grammar School hockey player has cemented himself as a star of the future after captaining the England team in a prestigious national tournament.



