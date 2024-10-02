Wednesday 2 October 2024

FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-2025: get ready for the “League of the Best”!







Following absolutely thrilling Paris 2024 Olympics hockey tournaments, the sixth season of the FIH Hockey Pro League promises to be more exciting than ever before!







FIH Pro League is back! Kookaburras to launch title defence in Sydney







Hockey’s hotly contested FIH Pro League is returning to Australia for the first time in two years, with a blockbuster five-day leg set for February 4-9, 2025 at Sydney Olympic Park.







FIH Pro League resumes with Hockey India League at heart of changes





It came sooner than expected but the Netherlands and Germany will resume their bitter rivalry from the aftermath of the Paris Olympics when the two men’s sides kick off the 2024/25 FIH Pro League next month.







FIH Pro League schedule is out, Indian hockey teams to start in Feb



Indian men's and women's hockey team will start the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 campaign in February.





Indian men's and women's teams look to make their best possible finishes at the FIH Pro League.



The much anticipated FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-2025 is out and the Indian men's and women's team are set to start their respective campaign in February 2025.







Vantage Black Sticks withdraw from 2025 Hockey Pro League







The Vantage Black Sticks New Zealand Men’s Hockey Team have declined the invitation to rejoin the Hockey Pro League (HPL), due to commence in December 2024 and running through till mid-2025.







IRL Senior Men promoted back up to FIH Pro League action for 2024/25 Season 6



New Season launch by FIH Promising to be “League of the Best”!







Dublin, Ireland: Following their inaugural season in the FIH Pro League 2023/24 Season 5, and a strong showing at this summer’s Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the IRL Senior Men’s Hockey team are back in international hockey’s topflight, having been invited to participate in the upcoming FIH Pro League 2024/25 Season 6.







Ireland to remain in hockey Pro League after NZ withdrawal





Ireland men's hockey side will continue in world hockey's top division despite relegation last season.







Hockey India announces 40-member core probable group for National Men’s Coaching Camp ahead of home series against Germany



The camp will begin on 1st October and end on 19th October







Bengaluru, 1st October 2024: Hockey India announced today the 40-member core probable squad for the Senior Men's National Coaching Camp, which will take place at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru from 1st October to 19th October 2024. The team for the upcoming home series against Germany will be selected from this camp and is a vital part of the Indian team's preparation for the matches.







Varun, Karthi return as core probables for Indian men's hockey team announced



Indian men's hockey coach Craig Fulton announced a 40-member core proabables list for the upcoming test series against Germany.





Varun Kumar and Karthi Selvam returned to the national camp as Hockey India announced the 40-member core probable squad on Tuesday.







MHC brings in the King of drag flicks



By Aftar Singh





KUALA LUMPUR: The King of drag flicks, Sohail Abbas, has been hired by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) to help the national senior and junior teams improve their penalty corner conversion.







Pakistan hockey great Sohail Abbas joins Malaysia as drag-flick coach



In the past, the Pakistan Hockey Federation had at least twice tried to rope in Sohail for coaching assignments but he turned it down on both the occasions.





Pakistan’s celebrated penalty corner specialist, Sohail Abbas has entered into a one-year contract with the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) to help players improve their drag-flicking skills, the federation confirmed on Monday.







Pakistan hockey vice-captain Abu Bakar hopes for treatment funds following injury



Abu Bakar was severely injured during group-stage match against India



By Sohail Imran





Pakistan’s injured hockey player Abubakar Mahmood revealed that he has been suffering from knee injury due to negligence of authorities from both the country and the hockey federation.







Hockey Coffs Coast players to represent their country





HOCKEY Coffs Coast’s finest senior players are set to represent their country in the coming weeks.







SA U21 Men’s Team announced for Junior Africa Cup







South African Hockey has today announced the SA U21 Men’s side that will compete in the Junior African Cup. South Africa, the defending champions, will head to Namibia from 30 November – 8 December this year, with the goal of qualifying for the FIH Junior World Cup 2025, which will take place in India in December 2025.







EHL KO16 starting in Surbiton



The 18th season of the world's best club hockey competition starts this Thursday



Ernst Baart and Studio Hockey







If, like me, you’re a fan of club hockey… the EHL is the hockey event you cherish most







Strong third team to officiate EHL KO16 Men







The third team for this weekend’s Euro Hockey League KO16 Men at Surbiton features a strong line-up of ten umpires with over 40 previous EHL tournaments under their belt between them.







Rutherford Pots 2OT Game-Winner vs. Miami







East Lansing, Mich. -- Michigan State earned its second consecutive double-overtime win on Tuesday, knocking off Miami, 2-1. Ellie Rutherford scored the golden goal with just over two minutes remaining to improve the Spartans to 6-4 on the season.







RedHawks Fall to Spartans 2-1 in Double Overtime







EAST LANSING, Mich. – After a double overtime battle on Tuesday afternoon, the Miami University field hockey team fell to Michigan State University 2-1. The RedHawks move to 5-6 on the season (2-1 Mid-American Conference), and Michigan State moves to 6-4 (0-2 Big Ten).







Maryland field hockey lost the penalty corner battle against Northwestern



Aidan Currie





Northwestern forward Ashley Sessa played a penalty corner entry pass to a setting Lauren Hunter just more than 10 minutes in on Friday. As the ball laid still, sophomore Ilse Tromp laced a blistering shot past Maryland field hockey goalkeeper Alyssa Klebasko. The full move lasted only three seconds.







Shahbo’s Stellar Saves Lead No. 10 Field Hockey To Undefeated Weekend



By Isabel C. Smail





The No. 10 Harvard Women’s Field Hockey team (7-1, 2-0 Ivy League) headed down to Providence on Saturday for an afternoon game against the Brown Bears (2-5, 1-1 Ivy League). After a dominant 4-0 win against the Bears, the Crimson returned victoriously to Cambridge to take on the UMass Minutewomen (7-3, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) on Sunday. The contest between Harvard and the Minutewomen was a nailbiter, extending into an overtime shootout in which the Crimson secured the 2-1 win in the sixth round of shots.







Field hockey struggles offensively, suffering shutout loss to No. 10 Harvard



The Bears moved to 2-5, 1-1 Ivy after a 4-0 home loss.



By Cooper Herman





After an uninspiring performance, field hockey (2-5, 1-1 Ivy) was defeated by No. 10 Harvard (6-1, 2-0 Ivy) in a 4-0 shutout loss.







Field hockey falls to Princeton, loses to Wagner in overtime



The Lions were shut out by both teams.



By Emily Michaelsen and Olivia Madkins





Columbia Field hockey marked Pride Night with a loss to No. 15 Princeton in a tight 1-0 game last Friday, extending the team’s losing streak to two games.



